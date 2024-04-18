Ultimate Guide to Spring Break in NYC 2024 (Over 50 Fun Ideas for Everyone!)

Ultimate Guide to Spring Break in NYC 2024 (Over 50 Fun Ideas for Everyone!)

Of all the vacations kids get from school, spring break is arguably the best (excluding summer, of course). If we are lucky, we will get a sunny week with temps in the 70’s. If we aren’t so lucky, it’ll be cold and rainy. It could go either way, but with so much to do in NYC both, indoors and outdoors, parents should have no trouble keeping their kids busy and happy all spring break long regardless of the weather forecast.

In this mega-roundup of family fun for families over spring break, we’re sharing tons of events, activities and tips for making it the best break ever.!

Indoor Spring Break Ideas

Rainy day? Take the kids to get the sillies out at an Indoor Play Space

Go Indoor Rock Climbing and test your scaling skills

Cozy up with a cute kitty and a cup of joe at a Cat Cafe

Gather up some friends for a few colorful rounds of Laser Tag

Bounce the day away (and tire your whole crew out quickly) at a Trampoline Park

Doesn’t have to be winter to go ice skating! Glide around the ice at an Indoor Ice Skating Rink

Trade the blades for wheels, and throw in a disco theme at a Roller Skating Rink

Hit the lanes for an afternoon of sinking pins (and hopefully not gutter balls) at a Bowling Alley

Broadway is back and better than ever! Go see a Kid-Friendly Broadway Play

Stores aren’t just for shopping anymore. Take the kids to one of NYC’s Best In-Store Experiences

Who feels like cooking every night? Take the kids out to eat at a Kids Eat Free Restaurant

Solve your way out of a Family-Friendly Escape Room

Pick up a book! Stop by one of the Best Children’s Bookstores for Kids in NYC.

Stop by one of NYC’s many Family-Friendly Museums! Other options include:

• Art Museums With Kids

• Train Museums

• Children’s Museums

Outdoor Spring Break Ideas

Ballgames are a springtime essential in NYC. Here’s Where to See a Ballgame with Your Family

Most afterschool sports are on hold for spring break; practice your swing at some Batting Cages (could be indoor or outdoor)

See which creatures are emerging from hibernation and ready for spring!

• Zoos

• Aquariums

• Petting Zoos

Check out NYC’s vibrant, sweeping Cherry Blossoms before they change colors!

Keep the kids – and yourself – active during the break with Family Friendly Hiking Trails or Biking Trails Around NYC

Treat yourself! After all that hiking, grab a cone at one of the Best Ice Cream Shops in NYC (just double check the store is open before heading out)

Don’t forget Fido! Spend an afternoon at a Dog-Friendly Park in NYC

Is your family due for a new photo? Pack a lunch and head to one of NYC’s man scenic Picnic Spots. Other ideas include:

• Waterfalls

• Sculpture Garden

• Botanical Gardens

Break out the binoculars! Here’s Where to Go Birdwatching in and Near NYC

Trade out the binoculars for a telescope and Go Stargazing on a clear night

Older kids are hard to entertain; you should definitely check out Where to Play Paintball

Nothing screams SPRING like a trip to the park!

• The younger crowd will love these Best Playgrounds for Little Kids

• Older kids mighht want to grab a skaeboard and hit up the Best Skate Parks

Weather permitting, some Amusement Parks Near NYC might be open during spring break. Same goes for these exciting outdoor activities (make sure you confirm hours/opening date before heading out)

• Carousels

• Ziplining

• Mini-golf

Spring Break Getaways

Its a little early for camping, but here’s the Best Glamping Spots in NY

Pack a suitcase and hit the road on Spring Break Road Trips



Get away without actually going away! Here’s 12 NYC Staycation Ideas

No car? No problem! Here are some Car-Free Weekend Getaways

Summer is around the corner but it’s not here yet. Here are the Best Indoor Water Parks for swimming fun, no matter what time of year.

Get more family vacation ideas in our Travel Corner online

Stay-At-Home Spring Break Ideas

You can never go wrong with Family Board Game Night

The worse the weather, the bigger the fort. Here’s the Best Forts for Kids

The best tee shirts are the ones you make yourself. Grab the kids and learn How to Tie Dye with Food Coloring

Happy Earth Day! Get creative with these Earth Day Crafts