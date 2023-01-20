11 Laser Tag Spots Near New York City
As wintertime continues on, it may feel like you’re running out of things to keep the kid (and yourself) entertained. For an afternoon or evening of fun and to get your blood pumping without having to brave the cold, laser tag is a perfect family friendly activity for all ages.
Whether you’re throwing a birthday party, hosting people from out of town or just looking to get out of the house for the day, check out these 11 amazing laser tag spots in and near New York City.
Bowlero at Chelsea Piers
Chelsea Piers – Pier 60, New York, NY 10011
(212)-835-2695
Don’t let the name fool you: Bowlero is so much more than just another bowling alley. Its extensive arcade, sprawling laser tag arena and crowd-pleasing food and drinks makes this a great spot for a birthday party or a fun night out. Note that the venue is 21+ on Fridays and Saturdays after 9 pm.
Hours:
Mon-Thur: 4pm – 11pm
Friday: 4pm – 1am
Saturday: 11am – 1am
Sunday: 11am – 11pm
Area 53 NYC
53 Bridge Street, Brooklyn, NY 11202
(718) 618-6704
Get the ultimate laser tag experience at Area 53 in Dumbo. Whether you want to host a private event of up to 20 people, play a quick round or just lounge around upstairs with friends, this is the spot. Play either traditional laser tag or a gun-less alternative with both reservations and walk-in play available.
Hours:
Mon-Weds: Reservation only
Thursday: 3:30pm – 11pm
Friday: 3:30pm – 12am
Saturday: 11:45am – 12am
Sunday: 11:45am – 10pm
Prestigious Gaming on Wheels Plus
(718) 673-8529
Want the excitement of a laser tag game, but on your own turf? Turn any space into your own battlefield with this family-owned mobile gaming trailer. Entertain up to 28 people with laser tag, video games, yard games, and plenty more options.
Professional game coaches keep the games running smoothly and ensure everyone is playing safely and having fun. Book them in any borough or Long Island, but be aware of the additional cost for parties outside of Brooklyn and Queens.
Hours: Booking only
Laser Bounce
Queens: 80-28 Cooper Ave, Glendale, NY 11386; (347) 599-1919
Long Island: 2710 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown, NY 11756; (516) 342-1330
Bowling, a bounce house arena, a massive jungle gym and, of course, laser tag make Laser Bounce a one-stop-shop for all-ages entertainment.
With locations in Queens and Long Island and flexibility in attractions packages, there’s something for everyone. You can even generate your own personalized party invitations on their website! Available for walk-ins or private bookings.
Long Island Hours:
Mon-Thur: 3pm – 9pm
Friday: 3pm – 11pm
Saturday: 11am – 11pm
Sunday: 9am – 11pm
Queens Hours:
Mon-Thur: 3pm – 10pm
Friday: 3pm – 11pm
Saturday: 11am – 11pm
Sunday: 11am – 10pm
Funtopia USA
66-26 Metropolitan Avenue, Queens, NY 11379
(718) 381-4300
Conveniently located in the Metro Mall in Middle Village, Funtopia USA offers open play attractions seven days a week. Laser tag, a disco room, bumper cars and an arcade are just the start of the all-ages fun available. Walk in for a day of games and playing, or book a birthday party package starting at $455.
Hours:
Mon-Thur: 12pm – 8pm
Friday: 12pm – 10pm
Saturday: 10am – 10pm
Sunday: 10am – 9pm
Xplore Family Fun Center
54 Vanderbilt Motor Parkway, Commack, NY 11725
(631) 543-8300
Xplore Commack is the only two-level laser tag arena in Long Island, and the largest, boasting a whopping 5500 square feet throughout. Open play games start at just $12, but be sure to call ahead to make sure they’re taking walk-ins that day. Other attractions include Go-Karts, inflatable slides and much more.
Hours:
Mon-Fri: 11am-6pm
Sat-Sun: 10am-6pm
Q-Zar
151 Voice Road, Carle Place, NY 11514
(516) 877-7200
Head over to Q-Zar in Long Island for special laser tag mines in a game of Battlefield. Your kids can play on teams or try out the arena alone in a one-person game. This place is great for all ages and makes for an exciting indoor weekend activity. Check out the arcade games if the kids ever get enough laser tag for the day.
Hours: Hours vary, check website.
Active Kidz
200 Robbins Lane, Jericho, NY 11753
(516) 621-6600
Laser tag and laser frenzy in the 4500 square-foot Battle Quest Arena just scratch the surface of things to do at Active Kidz. Come for the lasers, stay for the ninja course or climbing wall! Plan an epic party or group event, or call ahead to see if walk-ins are available for the day.
Hours:
Monday: Closed
Tues-Fri: 11am – 5pm
Sat & Sun: 11am – 6pm
Sportime USA
2 Lawrence St, Ardsely, NY 10502
(914) 592-2111
Westchester County families: look for laser tag enjoyment at Sportime USA. Navigate through the fog and intricate mazes as you try to beat the opposing team. Fun vest packs and gear are provided. For non-laser attractions, check out Sportime’s indoor rides, climbing wall, arcade, and more!
Hours: Subject to change. Call or check the website for current information.
iPlay America
110 Schanck Road, Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 577-8200
For New Jersey families looking to get in on the action, look no further than iPlay America. Their arena can’t be beat, with two floors of laser excitement in a 6,500-square-foot playing space. Check out the new exciting game modes on Friday night for a unique laser tag experience.
Hours:
Mon & Tues: Closed
Wed & Thurs: 5pm – 9pm
Friday: 5pm – 10pm
Saturday: 12pm – 10pm
Sunday: 12pm – 9pm
Bullseye Laser Tag
200 Menlo Park Drive, Edison, NJ 08837
(908) 485-4040
Located in the Menlo Park Mall, Bullseye Laser Tag is the perfect place to blow off some steam or get the party going. Book a group of 20 or more to host a private session, or play an hour and a half public session for just $30. Note that public sessions are ages 12 and up only.