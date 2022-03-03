The Best Skateboarding Parks in NYC for kids and families

When the popularity of skateboarding in New York City exploded in the 1990s, riders were mostly confined to the areas where they could get away with using the city’s terrain to practice riding. Today, skateboarding culture in NYC has grown so much that there are tons of options for skateparks where kids and adults can practice their skills and enjoy their hobby.

Skateboarding has been linked to bone strengthening and improved balance and the opportunity for skateboarders to practice social networking, artistic expression, mutual respect, and an appreciation for the environment.

Today, families can find plenty of spots to practice skateboarding in the free parks around New York City. Of course, before you get out there, you will need safety gear-don’t forget skateboarding equipment and lessons if you need! And remember skate parks tend to get crowed but this is the perfect opportunity for kids to practice their patience and wait their turn to show off their backside.

McCarren Skatepark

61 Bayard St, Brooklyn, NY 11222

Looking for a small, free, public skatepark with smooth transitions? Look no farther than McCarren Skatepark in Williamsburg. Located within the greater McCarren Park, this concrete skatepark boasts steps, ramps, wedges, pyramids, combination ledge obstacles, and a quarter pipe with a sloped curve wall. McCarren tends to fill up quickly, so you’re better off going early in the day before it gets too busy. During the summer and school breaks, skate camps are also offered by McCarren.

The NYC Department of Parks & Recreation requires a signed liability waiver from skateboarders (kids under 18 need a guardian’s signature) to use the skatepark.

Astoria Skate Park

Located within Astoria Park

Hoyt Ave S, Astoria, NY 11102

For our readers in Queens, Astoria Skate Park might be the best spot to practice your skills. This skatepark is a smooth and spacious street plaza within Astoria Park. It also contains ledges, concrete pavements, multiple levels, stairs and railings, and banks. There’s plenty of space for riders of all skill levels to practice without colliding with each other. Plus, it’s free to ride.

River Avenue Skate Park

100 East 157th St., Bronx, NY 10451

River Avenue Skate Park serves something special for skateboarders: it was one of the first skateparks built using New York City parks materials. In doing so, it references modern New York and traditional New York at the same time. Located in the Concourse neighborhood of the Bronx, this skatepark is 10,000 square feet of concrete, and it has plenty of stairs, rails, ledges, benches, banks, and gaps for skateboarders to learn and practice their skills.

Hamilton Bridge Skate Park

2401 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10033

Washington Heights is proud to say they have the largest skatepark in all the boroughs. It’s often called “the 181st St. skatepark” because it is just steps from the 181st St. subway stop. Hamilton Bridge Skate Park was purposely built on a downward slope—this means skaters can reach their full speed potential here. It also has all the features you need to practice your most impressive tricks.

Located within Highbridge Park, when you’re heading to the skatepark, be sure to keep an eye out for its tucked-away location underneath a bridge. If you head toward the Washington Bridge at Amsterdam and 181st, you’ll see a bike path on the south side. This path will lead you down to the skatepark at 179th St.

LES Coleman Skatepark

62 Monroe St. & Pike St., New York, NY 10002

LES Coleman Skatepark is a classic Lower East Side gem. Renovated in 2012, Coleman boasts an innovative array of features to keep you challenged and having fun, including a pyramid and the big apple. The expansive concrete park is loaded with street obstacles, including ledges, banks, rails, fun boxes, and more. The skatepark is located beneath the Manhattan Bridge and within Coleman Park.

Pier 62 Skatepark

143 11th Ave, New York, NY 10011

If you’re looking for a skatepark that’s great for kids yet nestled in the middle of plenty of adult attractions, you’ve come to the right place. Pier 62 Skatepark is within Hudson River Park in Chelsea, a beautiful area full of recreational attractions and views of the water.

Pier 62 offers 15,000 square feet of space for skateboarders and rollerbladers for free. It’s built on top of a pile-supported marine platform, and its features were crafted from structural foam. As a result, it’s perfect for kids who are just learning how to skateboard. The park’s “California-style” architecture overlooks the water, ensuring that it really is the magical combination of tranquility and action that it was designed to be.

No liability form is required, but riders must wear a helmet at Pier 62.

Cooperpark Skatepark

Located At Sharon Street, between Morgan Avenue and Olive Street

A skaters dream park in NYC, this park located in East Williamsburg and is quite popular with skaters of all levels. It is designed with many obstacles – deep ramps, reels to teeter that will help your skater to perfect their skateboarding techniques. This park can get pretty crowded, but it still is manageable, with quiet windows of skate time for beginners and the younger ones.

Far Rockaway Skate Park

Beach 11th Street off Seagirt Blvd, near the Rockaway Beach Promenade

This park was pretty much demolished during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. It reopened in the midst of the pandemic August of 2020 to the joy of locals and visitors to the Rockaway Beach. It is nicely proportioned with grind ledges, rolled edges, volcano, and a stair with a handrail.

At 15,700 square feet, there is plenty of room for a gentle ride for skaters and kids on scooters. This works out nicely since it’s located off the boardwalk of the beach, which is pretty cool in itself, but also this means that riders of all ages and experiences share this park.