Earth Day Events and Activities in NYC and Nearby 2024

There’s no better day than Earth Day to teach your children about preserving the environment for future generations to come. New York has countless events and activities for families to do their part helping the environment and celebrating Earth Day this year.

Psst… Recycle Your Car Seat! Target’s Car Seat Trade Event is Back!

Manhattan

April 1st-30th, see website for complete schedule

North Oculus Plaza at the World Trade Center, 50 Church Street, Downtown Manhattan

All Ages

Free

Explore several activations on the World Trade Center campus throughout Earth Month to raise awareness about sustainability and environmental issues.

Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 4-30th, 10am-5pm

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd Street, Upper West Side

All Ages

Included with general admission of $16.75

Make every day Earth Day as you spring into action to support the planet’s many creatures. Drawing inspiration from the elements of nature, you’ll explore the amazing creatures that make up the beautiful world and learn what you can do to help them, and the planet, thrive.

Sunday, April 14, 12– 6 pm

Union Square, East 17th Street, and Park Avenue South, East Village

All Ages

Free

Come together to call for climate action and environmental justice. Join the climate conversation at a pivotal time. This annual festival features: exhibits, interactive workshops, live performances, art installations, and more.

Tuesday, April 16, 5 pm – 6 pm

The Craft Studio Upper East Side, 1657 3rd Ave., Upper East Side

Ages 3-10 years old

$50

Discuss how the community can upcycle used items like water bottles and cardboard boxes into beautiful art! Then you will split up into teams and see how you can craft your own new work of art using all of the upcycled materials presented to them!

Saturday, April 20, 10 am – 3 pm

134th Street Farm, 116 W 134th St., Harlem

All ages

Free

Celebrate Earth Day and the new growing season with family-friendly activities like healthy food giveaway, healthy cooking demonstrations, nature themed art activities, and storytime.

Saturday, April 20, 11 am – 3 pm

Times Square Broadway between 45th and 46th Street, Midtown

All Ages

Free

The Broadway Celebrates Earth Day Concert is a unique star-studded concert that will feature live performances from Broadway’s top talent and young performers from around the region, as well as interviews with environmental thought-leaders.

Saturday, April 20, 10 am- 3 pm

Governor’s Island, 10 South Street, Ferry Terminal New York Harbor

All Ages

Free

Gov­er­nors Island’s third annu­al Earth Day cel­e­bra­tion will cel­e­brate the pow­er of native plants through free edu­ca­tion­al activ­i­ties and work­shops for all ages, guid­ed tours through the Island’s open space, a par­tic­i­pa­to­ry mur­al inspired by the rela­tion­ship between milk­weed and Monarch but­ter­flies.

Monday, April 22, 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Dyckman Farmhouse Museum, 4881 Broadway, Inwood

All Ages

Free

What better way to celebrate the earth than by learning how to grow your own food? Learn how to transform empty egg cartons into seed trays, and kickstart your own at-home garden.

Monday, April 22, 5:30 pm – 7 pm

Chelsea Recreation Center, 430 West 25 St., Chelsea

All Ages

Free

Join Chelsea Recreation for an environmental day of artistic exploration. Celebrate Earth Day by creating a collage of the earth from upcycled mixed materials

Tuesday, April 23, 2 pm – 5 pm

Turf Field in Alfred E. Smith Playground, Catherine Slip, Madison St. and South St., Downtown Manhattan

Best for Kids

Free

This Earth Day Event will be a day filled with cleaning the field, planting new plants, and meeting new people in the neighborhood.

Saturday, April 27, 10 am – 4 pm

American Museum of Natural History, 200 Central Park W., Upper West Side

All Ages

Included with admission: NY/NJ/CT residents suggested $14-$25

The event will offer a full day of family-friendly activities and performances celebrating our planet. EarthFest will include hands-on science and art activities, engagements with Museum scientists, and a “bioblitz,” where participants will join scientists in Central Park to discover the amazing variety of local insects.

Bronx

Saturday, April 20, 10 am – 6 pm

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd., Belmont

All ages

Included with $4-$35 admission

Learn about the work that NYBG does to save the plants of the world and support our environment.

Saturday, April 20, 12pm– 4 pm

Bronx River House, Starlight Park, 1490 Sheridan Blvd, Hunts Point

All Ages

Free

Celebrate Earth Day with canoeing, walking tours, kid-friendly educational activities and workshops, teas/hydration station from The Bronx River Foodway, New York Restoration Project will be giving away native trees, RAP4Bronx will be giving away fresh produce, REI will be providing free pop-up bike repair service, music and more!

Sunday, April 21, 11 am – 2 pm

Woodlawn Cemetery, 3800 Jerome Ave., Williamsbridge

All ages

Free

Register in advance

Join The Woodlawn Cemetery & Conservancy for their annual Earth Day Event at the Jerome Avenue Entrance! The family fun day will include tree and shrub planting, educational workshops on flower pollination, tree tours, arts and crafts, face painting, yoga, and other Earth-centered activities.

Brooklyn

Tuesday, April 16, 5 pm – 6 pm

The Craft Studio Brooklynn, 295 Atlantic Ave., Downtown Brooklyn

Recommended for Ages 3-10 years old

$50

Discuss how to upcycle used items like water bottles and cardboard boxes into beautiful art. Then split up into teams and see how you can craft your new work of art using all of the upcycled materials.

April 20 – 27th, 10 am – 5 pm, see website for full schedule

Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave, Crown Heights

All Ages

$15 per person & free for BCM members

Join BCM during spring break for a week-long celebration of our amazing planet! Each day presents exciting STEAM-inspired programs consisting of dynamic performances, hands-on workshops, and special projects in BCM’s new maker space, Nature’s Engineers. The week is organized around four overarching themes: Grow, Sustain, Care, and Explore.

Saturday, April 20, 11 am – 1 pm

City Point BKLYN, 445 Albee Square W., Downtown Brooklyn

All Ages

Free

Celebrate Earth Day with this first-ever wind energy party! Kids will be able to build wind turbines and other sculptures from recycled materials with Koko NYC, decorate (and eat) their own wind turbine cookies, have fun doing some Earth Day crafts, and learn about offshore wind energy coming to Brooklyn.

Saturday, April 20, 11 am – 3 pm

Wyckoff Farmhouse Museum, 5816 Clarendon Road, East Flatbush

All Ages

Free

In celebration of Earth Day and in conjunction with New York Restoration Project Tree Giveaway, resident poet and beekeeper James will be leading hands-on poetry & writing activities for all ages.

Saturday, April 20, 11 am – 2 pm

Prospect Park Alliance, 95 Prospect Park West, South Slope

For ages 14 and older

Free

This Earth Day, give back to Brooklyn’s Backyard by caring for Prospect Park’s trees. Volunteer with Prospect Park Alliance to support our urban oasis by caring for street trees along the park perimeter, breaking up soil, laying down mulch, and removing litter from the tree beds along Parkside + Ocean Avenue.

Sunday, April 21st, 12 pm– 1 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Ave, Williamsburg

All Ages

$16

Celebrate Earth Day with the music of the Talking Heads featuring Bushwick’s Dead Family Band at this concert for kids.

Monday, April 22, 11 am–12:00 pm

Parade Ground Bowling Green Cottage, 397A Coney Island Ave., Kensington

All Ages

Free

Help beautify the park with hands-on, introductory-level gardening, especially for kids! Learn how to show Mother Earth you care as we put in a flower bed. You can even take home a plant of your own to start an indoor garden.

Queens

Roy Wilkins Park, Merrick Blvd. bet. 115 Ave., 116 Ave., Jamaica

Saturday, April 20, 12 – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Earth Day with chalk art, planting projects, a large nature educational maze, H20 Mad Science, snacks, inflatables, a DJ, and more.

King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica Hills

Saturday, April 20, 1 – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Use recycled plastic water bottles to make an ocean in a bottle experiment and learn more about how you can help our planet through recycling and other environmental initiatives.

Sunday, April 21, 2 – 4 pm; Monday, April 22, 4 – 6 pm.

The Shops at Skyview, 40-24 College Point Blvd., Flushing

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

The Shops at Skyview invites the community to a two-day Earth Day celebration. In preparation for the event, they have been harvesting and packaging honey from their beehive and will offer it to the community as a free gift during its two-day “BEE Kind to Our Planet” Earth Day event.

The Rockaway Hotel + Spa, 108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive, Rockaway Park

Monday, April 22, 11 am

All Ages

$20

Come together to take care of the beloved Rockaway beaches by cleaning up and giving back.

Monday, April 22, 12 pm – 4:30 pm

Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Glen Oaks

All Ages

Free

Get outside and protect the planet at Queens Farm’s volunteer service day marking the 54th anniversary of Earth Day! Activities include: Spring cleaning in the Children’s Garden, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle book swap, Eco Scavenger Hunt, Tractor-drawn hayrides, and free giveaways. It’s a day of service, learning, and fun!

Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing

Saturday, April 27, 11 am – 4 pm

All ages

$6; $4 seniors (62+) and students (w/ID); $2 ages 4-12; free for children 3 and younger and members.

Come out for an empowering day to reflect on our international climate crisis and explore ways to help our planet thrive. Bring the whole family for fun, hands-on activities, art exhibits, music, interactive performances, tours, demonstrations, and more!

Queens Center, 90-15 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst

April 29-30th, Monday-Tuesday, 10 am –12pm

All ages

Free

Immerse yourself in the fragrant world of herbs as you craft your own herb sachets, blending scents that evoke the essence of nature. Additionally, unleash your green thumb by participating in seed planting sessions, where you can learn about the importance of cultivating and nurturing plant life.

Staten Island

Saturday, April 20, 9 am – 11 pm

LaTourette Park, Forest Hill Rd. & London Rd, Brighton Heights

All Ages

Free

Join Wild Keeper Marissa for a cleanup at LaTourette Park in celebration of Earth Day.

Saturday, April 20, 1 pm – 3 pm

Staten Island Museum, 1000 Richmond Ter., St. George

All Ages

$15; $10 Children

Make and take crafts for green thumbs big and small: flower crowns, seed paper, wildflower seed bombs, design your own seed packets, and more.

Blue Heron Park, 222 Poillon Ave., Annadale

Monday, April 22, 1 pm – 2 pm

All Ages

Free

Children will get to experience nature in a hands-on and fun way. Embark on a hike discussing pollinators and plants. Take home your planted seed to start your own native plant garden.

Greenbelt Nature Center, 700 Rockland Ave., New Springville

Tuesday, April 23, 11 am-12 pm

All Ages

Free

Enjoy an Earth Day-friendly story.

Long Island

Patchogue Medford Library, 54-60 E Main St., Patchogue

Saturday, April 20, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm

Ages 12-18

Free

Celebrate Earth Day by making your own wildflower seed bombs using recycled paper.

Sunday, April 21, 1 pm – 3 pm

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown

All Ages

$15 for children; $5 for adults

Children will meet resident animals, enjoy the natural world through their senses, and go on a scavenger hunt to find out some of the things they can do to help the natural world.

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City

Monday, April 22, 12 pm – 2 pm

Ages 3 and older

Free with $17 admission

Join the Green Teens in celebrating Earth Day and learn how you can keep our planet healthy!

Monday, April 22, 10 am – 12 pm

The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main St, Cold Spring Harbor

Ages 6-12

$40; $30 members

Explore the dangers of plastic pollution to ocean life through hands-on games, activities, and crafts. Learn what you can do to help keep our oceans clean and create an ocean origami scene using recycled materials.

Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Lloyd Harbor

Monday, April 22, 10 am – 2 pm

Ages: 5-10 (10 am & 11:30 am), 11 and up (1 pm).

Free

Bring your questions to ask the ranger and then take a self-guided walk around the park to see if you can spot any wildlife.

Friday, April 25, 12 pm – 1 pm & 2 – 3 pm

The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor

Aes 5-12

$6-$8 admission + $10 participant; $5 Members

In Honor of Earth Day, join the fight against ocean pollution! Explore the dangerous side effects of water run-off through a hands-on, educator-led watershed model activity. Then, bring the water cycle to life as you construct your very own terrarium to grow plants at home.

Saturday, April 13, 9 am – 3 pm

Palisades Community Center, 675 Oak Tree Rd., Palisades

All Ages

Free

Join this annual spring clean-up in partnership with Keep Rockland Beautiful. Grab your friends and family and clean up the streets!

Friday, April 19, 6 pm – 7:30 pm

JTS Community, Health & Sports Center, 15 Torne Valley Road, Hillburn

All Ages

Free

Welcome the warmer weather and celebrate the Earth with music, crafts, and fun inflatables!

Saturday, April 20, 10:30 am – 3 pm

Trailside Museum and Zoo at Bear Mountain State Park, 3006 Seven Lakes Drive, Bear Mountain

All ages

Suggested donation of $1

Enjoy family-friendly fun with an Earth-friendly focus with nature-related displays & activities, and spring-themed animal enrichment.

Saturday, April 20, 11 am – 3 pm

Hudson Highlands Nature Center Outdoor Discovery Center, 120 Muser Drive, Cornwall

All ages

$15 per car load in advance; $20 per car load at the door. 6 people max per car.

Enjoy fun for the whole family with interactive Earth Day activities & games with nature educators, live music, nature play in grasshopper grove, and live animals. For an additional fee there will be hayrides, face painting, the great marble race, food trucks, raffles, an Earth Day Market, and much more!

Sunday, April 21, 10 am – 2 pm

Harriman State Park, exact location given upon registration

All ages

$30

Advanced registration required

Join The Nature Place Day Camp trip leaders and families to explore the trails in the West Mountain area of Harriman State Park. This is one of the most beautiful sections of the park with groves of mountain laurel, great vistas, and historic trails.

For this hike, they’ll follow the 1777, Timp Torne, and Appalachian Trails. Advanced registration required.

Monday, April 22, 4:30 pm – 5:15 pm

Haverstraw King’s Daughters Public Library, 10 West Ramapo Road, Garnerville

Ages 5-12

Free

Advanced registration required

Celebrate Earth Day by decorating your very own reusable tote bag. Decorate with crayons, fabric markers, and stickers.

Monday, April 22, 6 – 6:45 pm

Haverstraw King’s Daughters Public Library, 85 Main St., Haverstraw

Ages 2-5

Free

Decorate a flower pot, plant a seed and watch your flowers grow! Stories, music, and bubbles round out your Earth Day!