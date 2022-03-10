The Best Indoor Rock Climbing Facilities in NYC

The temperature outside is still freezing and if you’re anything like me, you’re probably looking to do something out of the winter cold. This is a great way to spend some time with family and friends while finding a new hobby or simply getting a good laugh out of it. No matter what you’re looking to come out of this experience, we’ve compiled a list of the 6 Best Indoor Rock Climbing Facilities in NYC for you to try!

Looking for some more activities to celebrate Purim? Check out Purim 2022: Family-Friendly Activities and Events

Central Rock Gym

21 West End Ave. New York, NY 10069

(212) 265-7625

Central Rock Gym is a 12,000 square foot facility that guarantees an unforgettable experience. They are open every day with differing times as well as special hours for kids that are 12 years old or younger. This facility offers different rock climbing experiences such as bouldering, Auto Belays and Rope Climbing. They also have youth programs such as after-school classes for children between the ages of 6 and 10 as well as Staff Belay, private lessons and more. If you or your kids find that rock climbing might be a hidden passion, go and experience their member events, clubs and competitions!

Vital Climbing Gym

1506 Lexington Ave New York, NY 10029

(212) 410-7070

Vital Climbing Gym offers all kinds of different techniques and classes to help you learn to climb or expand your skill! They have a class where you can learn to climb and practice safe bouldering techniques to ascend and descend the wall safely. Their classes are free for gym members and $25 for single visits. They offer youth classes for kids who are 5 years old and older. If your kids find that they love rock climbing, sign them up for the recreational or competitive team this facility offers. They have experienced instructors who help your kids explore different rock climbing techniques and terrain while also focusing on building them up to be great people!

The Cliffs Climbing

256 W 125th St., New York, NY 10027

(646) 933-7625

This rock climbing facility in Harlem is open on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. They host clinics where you can learn intermediate and advanced rock climbing techniques. Their facility also houses bouldering walls that are shorter and sit on gymnastics pads so you’re able to climb them with no partner or rope. They offer classes and camps to youth climbers where kids get to experience not only rock climbing but also fun indoor adventures and collaborative games. Anyone ages 6 and up is allowed to use the facility and check out their website for more information on their youth classes and camps!

Metro Rock

321 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237

(929) 500-7625

Whether you’re a new climber or experienced in this field, Metro Rock in Bushwick will support you! For new climbers, they have intro classes to teach you techniques and how to properly use the equipment. Plus, if you sign their waiver online you can drop in anytime without scheduling an appointment! They have classes and camps for every level and age starting at 5 years old. Metro Rock has camps, Competitive and Recreational teams, clubs and classes for kids who have an affinity for rock climbing. Find out what kind of rock climbing you and your kids enjoy most by experiencing everything they have to offer!

Brooklyn Boulders

23-10 41st Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101

(718) 482-7078

Start your rock climbing experience right with Brooklyn Boulders. They offer a variety of classes such as Intro to Climbing, Learn the Ropes, Learn To Lead and more to improve your indoor rock climbing knowledge and skills. For their youth program, they offer classes, Academy programs and competitive as well as recreational teams for all different ages and levels starting at 5 years old. Through interactive learning, their youth programs put an emphasis on helping kids find confidence and the will to try again and again. Check out their website for varying prices as well as Covid-19 guidelines!

GP81

81 Quay Street Brooklyn, NY 11222

(347) 689-3082

This facility is open every day of the week, perfect for any family with a busy schedule but who still want to find time for some rock climbing! This gym has 7,000 sq ft of climbing terrain, two Moon Boards, and walls of differing degrees. They provide day passes for $27 that give you access to anything in the facility and for as long as you want! While this gym is open to all, they do limit their services to anyone younger than 13 years old and for any minor, their guardian must sign a waiver in order for them to participate.