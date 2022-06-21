10 Best Amusement Parks for Kids In and Around NYC

Nothing screams summer more than spending time at an amusement park with the whole family. Luckily for us New Yorkers, we have a ton of parks located both in and around the city that will make for a perfect day trip!

Psst… Check out NYC Public Pools Open June 28th!

Nickelodeon Universe at American Dream

1 American Dream Wy, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

22 mins from Midtown

This one-of-a-kind experience is Located inside American Dream and is sure to make your summer more memorable! The Nickelodeon Universe theme park is one of the biggest indoor parks in the Western Hemisphere and has record-breaking rides that guests can try.

Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park

3059 W 12th St, Brooklyn, NY 11224

35 mins from Midtown

If you are looking for an amusement park that isn’t too far from the city, head over the Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park! There are many kids’ rides that will keep the little ones occupied for hours and of course, it wouldn’t be a day at Deno’s without riding the world-famous Deno’s Wonder Wheel.

Luna Park

1000 Surf Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11224

35 mins from Midtown

You can’t spend a summer in NYC without spending a day at Luna Park! Not only do they have a ton of rides for families to try, but there is also a great food selection to add a little extra sweetness to your day out.

Playland

1 Playland Pkwy, Rye, NY 10580

45 mins from Midtown

This fun amusement park has been welcoming families since 1928 and continues to be a popular destination during the season. The great thing about Playland is that families can come and try out all of the attractions and rides as well as plan a beach day afterwards at the Playland Pool and Beach!

Adventureland

2245 Broadhollow Rd, Farmingdale, NY 11735

55 mins from Midtown

No matter what kind of experience you are looking to get when visiting a park, Adventureland has it all! From kiddie rides, or thrill rides, there are many attractions for families to choose from. If you’re looking to beat the summer heat while you visit, try out some of their water rides or spend the afternoon in their arcade.

Legoland New York

One Legoland Blvd, Goshen, NY 10924

1 hour and 10 mins from Midtown

If your kiddos are interested in all things Lego’s then you have to take a trip to Legoland New York. This themed amusement park has everything you could ask for and more, with tons of themed attractions and shows. If you’re looking to make a weekend out of it, you can also stay in their fun Lego Hotel!

Sesame Place

100 Sesame Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047

1 hour and 15 mins from Midtown

Spend the day with some of your kids favorite TV characters at Sesame Place. This amusement park has family-friendly rides and water attractions that kids as young as 2 years old can enjoy! The park also offered live sesame street shows,meet and greets and hosts a wide variety of events throughout the season.

Six Flags Great Adventure

1 Six Flags Blvd, Jackson Township, NJ 08527

1 hour and 24 mins from Midtown

With new attractions every season, Six Flags Great Adventure is the perfect place for families to spend the summer! From amazing rides and great food to their Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure, there is something for everyone to do during their visit.

Diggerland

100 Pinedge Dr., West Berlin, NJ 08091

1 hour and 30 mins from Midtown

With over 40 attractions throughout the park, Diggerland has something that kids of all ages will enjoy! Aside from the regular favorites, the amusement park has a couple of new attractions and water experiences that families can try this year such as the Mini Dig: Shapes ride and Claw Hammer Cove.

Hersheypark

100 Hersheypark Dr, Hershey, PA 17033

2 hours and 4o mins from Midtown

Everyone knows Hershey from their delicious chocolate treats, but have you ever taken a trip to their iconic amusement park? Hersheypark has a wide variety of rides and games for families to try, as well as great restaurants that you can get some delicious food and sweet treats! Looking for a way to cool down? Make sure to check out their waterpark during your visit.