8 Bowling Alleys For Families in NYC

8 Bowling Alleys Perfect for Kids in New York City

Whether you’re looking to beat the heat or an escape from a summer storm, bowling is a great indoor activity for parents and kids alike. A little friendly competition is perfect for a family day out. Luckily, there are a plenty of bowling alley options in NYC.

59 Chelsea Piers, New York, NY 10011

222 W 44th St. New York, NY 10036

69-10 34th Avenue, Woodside, NY 11377

Filled with bright neon lighting and plenty of fun game options, Bowlero is an excellent place to keep the kids entertained. This bowling alley has everything you could ever want out of a good bowling trip.

There are multiple locations around NYC, including ones in Manhattan and Queens. The location in Times Square is also one of the most uniquely designed alleys in the city, so check it out if you’re looking for something a little different.

550 9th Ave, New York, NY 10018

Frames has everything you need for a fun night of bowling. They provide great service and everyone in your party will love their distinctive style. There’s never a dull moment with all the options for games and activities provided at Frames.

If you love karaoke, pool, ping pong, and bowling all tied together then check out Frames for a fun night out with the whole family.

461 37th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232

Melody Lanes has the classic atmosphere one expects from bowling without feeling outdated or stuck in the past. With a direct focus on bowling, Melody Lanes forgoes all the extras other bowling alleys supply in order to provide the perfect game of bowling each and every time.

Everyone in the family will have a fun time here without feeling overstimulated. With a focus on customer service, Melody Lanes will do everything in their power to ensure you have the best experience possible each time you visit.

6161 Strickland Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11234

The name alone tells you everything you need to know about this bowling alley. Funfest is a completely family-oriented location and will give everyone in your family a fun bowling experience regardless of age.

Kids will love the bright colors and joyful attitude that exists in every corner of this bowling alley. Funfest also provides leagues for all ages and skill levels if you’re interested in making bowling a regularly scheduled activity for any member of the family.

98-18 Rockaway Blvd, Ozone Park, NY 11417

19-45 49th St, Astoria, NY 11105

1 Bouck Ct, Brooklyn, NY 11223

This more modern alley is the perfect balance between stimulation and classic bowling. The balance provides the whole family with a great time out together they’ll all enjoy.

The style and music of this location will make your evening of leisure even more refreshing and fun. Everyone in your family will leave Bowl 360 feeling satisfied with their bowling experience.

3005 Whitestone Expy Flushing, NY 11354

Whitestone Bowling offers a traditional bowling experience. Parents can find an old school version of bowling here that they remember from their own time as children.

Whitestone Bowling provides parents with the ultimate walk down memory lane that now they can share with their own children. It’s a special opportunity that parents should consider taking advantage of on their nights out with the family.

67-19 Parsons Blvd, Queens, NY 11365

Jib Lanes creates a great bowling adventure for the entire family to enjoy. This classic alley runs out of a basement venue that feels perfect for bowling.

Jib Lanes offers a delightful atmosphere for the family to bowl in without being too over-the-top. With plenty of different options to optimize your experience, any family can find bowling here that works for them.