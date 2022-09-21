Indoor Water Parks In and Near New York

Summer may be over, but that doesn’t mean fun at water parks has to end. There are a ton of options for indoor water parks in New York and nearby, including New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Have aquatic adventures year round in a place where the weather’s always perfect!

Here’s a roundup of indoor water parks!

New York

Big Splash Indoor Water Park is just one of the many attractions included at the Rocking Horse Ranch Resort in Highland, New York. Have waterpark fun with your family year round! While you’re at the Rocking Horse Ranch Resort, check out the other offerings, like horseback riding adventures, the Eldorado Hot Springs, the arcade, laser tag and more.

Queensbury’s Six Flags Great Escape Lodge and Indoor Water Park offers a variety of water activities for swimmers of all ages and experience levels. Take it easy with a float down the lazy river, have a thrilling time on one of the park’s water slides or play on the Tall Timbers Treehouse water play area.

Looking to take your family’s experience to the next level? Rent a cabana or private seating area. Cabanas include seating, a mini fridge, a television and locker rental. Private seating comes with two lounge chairs, shade structure and locker rental.

Attached to Hope Lake Lodge in Cortland, Cascades Indoor Water Park has activities for all ages and swimming abilities. Be sure to check out their promotions and other special offers. Plus, this water park is part of Greek Peak Mountain Resort, making it a great option for a family weekend getaway.

The Catskill’s Kartrite Resort and Indoor Waterpark prides itself on being the country’s most modern and state of the art indoor water park. It’s the biggest indoor water park in the state and features a slew of thrilling water slides and other aquatic adventures for the whole family. Get an unmatched water experience in the mountains of New York.

New Jersey

Big Kahuna’s indoor waterpark in New Jersey is a great water park destination for families. It’s home to Flow Rider, New Jersey’s only indoor body surf simulator. You can practice your surfing skills rain or shine. If you’re not looking to surf some waves, relax in the Tiki Tides lazy river or Hidden Oasis leisure pool, tackle the Mount Kilimanjaro family water slide or challenge each other on the Komodo Crossing cargo obstacle course.

DreamWorks Water Park in the American Dream mall offers year-round water park experiences with one of the largest selections of water rides in the world. It has the world’s biggest indoor wave pool and a ton of unbeatable water attractions inspired by iconic DreamWorks films, like Shrek and Madagascar.

The American Dream mall is also home to other great experiences for the whole family. When you’re done at the water park, play some mini golf, conquer an escape room or check out the NHL regulation size ice rink.

Pennsylvania

Aquatopia at the Camelback Resort in the Poconos is a great choice for a waterpark getaway no matter what time of year it is. It has a transparent roof, so you can work on a tan long after the summer ends. Check out the unbeatable attractions like the Venus SlydeTrap Waterslide, the Storm Chaser Water Coaster (the longest indoor water coaster slide in the world), the immersive and underground Adventure River and more.

And if you’re looking for a weekend getaway, Aquatopia is included with an overnight stay.

Great Wolf Lodge’s Indoor Waterpark has a variety of attractions for the whole family. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing float down the lazy river or a thrilling time on the waterpark’s slides, like the Double Barrel Drop or the Hydro Plunge, you’re sure to find an activity that’s perfect for your family.

If you’re looking for a quick break from the kids, be sure to check out the adults-only hot tub area, North Hot Springs. The water park is just one of the attractions at Great Wolf Lodge. After spending time at the water park, play indoor mini golf at Howl at the Moon Glow Golf or create a Great Wolf Kids character at Build-a-Bear Workshop.

The indoor waterpark is included with your stay at the Poconos’ Kalahari Resort. This waterpark is over 200,000 square feet of fun and always 84 degrees and sunny. Check out the 270 foot-long Elephant’s Trunk water slide or play in the Coral Cove, a zero-entry water pay area.

Looking for some adults-only fun? Visit one of the park’s two Instagram-worthy swim up bars or unwind at the Indoor and Outdoor Spas. You can even move between the indoor and outdoor spas without getting out of the water. There’s something for everyone at this indoor water park.

This is a family waterpark with over 53,000 square feet of water fun at the Town Center at Split Rock Hotel. Enjoy the park’s three four-story slides, wave pool, activity pool, play structure with dumping bucket and Leapin’ Lillypads crossing area. They’re also home to Pennsylvania’s first indoor Flow Rider, perfect for an indoor surfing experience. When you’re done splashing around, unwind with a drink and snacks from the Island Oasis Snack Shack.