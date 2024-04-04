8 Sculpture Gardens in New York City and Nearby

New York City is known for its art museums, but what if you want to bring your love of art outside? Visit a sculpture garden! While the selection of sculpture gardens isn’t quite as vast as the selection of museums, there are still plenty of sculpture gardens around NYC and nearby to explore.

Sculpture gardens blend art and nature together, making them a perfect getaway from the city when you need a second to breathe. Plus, many of these sculpture gardens are free to visit!

Here are 8 sculpture gardens in New York City and nearby to explore.

New York City

11 W 53rd St, New York, NY

The Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Sculpture Garden, located in the Museum of Modern Art, has been one of the city’s most beloved green spaces since it opened in 1939.

The space has been used for different purposes over the years and currently showcases works by Picasso, Hector Guimard, Isa Genzken and more. Keep an eye out for virtual and in person events related to the garden!

Gansevoort St to W 30 St between Washington St and 11 Ave

One of the better-known public green spaces in Manhattan, the High Line is home to both art installations and robust, vibrant gardens.

The High Line is almost a mile and a half long, so there’s tons of space to explore. Find a new favorite piece of art or quiet corner of a green space to get away from the rush of the city.

9-01 33rd Rd, Queens, NY

Found in Queens, the Noguchi Museum is the first museum in the United States to be established, designed and installed by a living artist to show their own work.

It includes a sculpture garden, which serves as a culmination of Noguchi’s exploration of Japanese garden design. Visitors can enjoy year-round Noguchi’s sculptures as well as selected plantings native to the United States and Japan.

32-01 Vernon Blvd, Queens, NY

Socrates Sculpture Park features a rotating selection of works from early-career and world-renowned artists alike. Enjoy the variety of exhibitions that are displayed throughout the year and drop in for programming for all ages. Admission to the Park’s grounds, exhibitions and programs are always free!

Long Island

1 Museum Dr, Roslyn, NY

Explore over 40 pieces of art across the Nassau County Museum of Art’s 145 acres of fields, woods, ponds and formal gardens.

Officially known as the William Cullen Bryant Preserve, the grounds house sculptures as well as a living collection, including an arboretum, nature trails, a native plant garden and a formal garden. Looking for a guide to tackling this space? Check out the museum’s outdoor adventures sculpture guide!

133 Hands Creek Rd, East Hampton, NY

A 16-acre garden in East Hampton, the LongHouse Reserve is meant to inspire a creative life and provide a sanctuary for Long Island and beyond. The Reserve serves the community through programs in art, nature and wellness.

LongHouse Reserve is open during the week and on the weekends April through December, so you and your family can enjoy the tranquility of the garden through the rest of the year.

Rockland and Westchester

27 S Greenbush Rd, West Nyack, NY

The Rockland Center for the Arts is home to the Catherine Konner Sculpture Park, a 10 acre outdoor space featuring rotating displays of outdoor sculptures. The Sculpture Park gives artists the chance to exhibit large-scale projects and gives visitors the opportunity to enjoy art in an outdoor space for free.

700 Anderson Hill Rd, Purchase, NY

Who knew the PepsiCo Global Headquarters were home to an open-to-the-public sculpture garden?

Donald M. Kendall, former chairman of the board and CEO for PepsiCo, imagined an atmosphere of stability and creativity, and these gardens are his brainchild. The collection contains works by major artists of the twentieth century.