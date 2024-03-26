Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
Batter up! Major League Baseball season kicks off later this week, and going to a baseball game is a great way to spend a day with the whole family. Between major league, minor league and independent teams, there are some solid options for baseball near NYC. 

Here’s where you can catch a baseball game near NYC!

New York Yankees

The Yankees are a historic team in more ways than one. And the Bronx Bombers are just a subway ride away, making it easy to get to Yankee Stadium for a night of family fun. 

Watch newly-extended captain Aaron Judge take the field with the rest of the team and enjoy dinner at one of the stadium’s many offerings, such as NYY Steak. 

New York Mets

If a night of baseball at Citi Field isn’t enough to get you to go to a Mets game, take a look at their events schedule for the coming season. They’re offering a solid lineup of events throughout the season, including a Pride Night, firework nights and giveaways of things like jerseys, bobbleheads and figurines. 

Brooklyn Cyclones

Finish off your day on Coney Island with a Brooklyn Cyclones game. The team is aptly named, considering you can see the famous Brooklyn Cyclone roller coaster from most seats in the stadium.

The Cyclones are a minor-league affiliate for the Mets, so you may see some future Mets stars on the field! Plus, be sure to keep an eye on their website for exciting events and promotions. 

Hudson Valley Renegades

Take a quick day trip to visit the Yankees’ High-A minor league affiliate in Fishkill. Most weekend games feature post-game fireworks and, of course, there will be MEGA Fireworks for their 4th of July game against the Brooklyn Cyclones. Check out their promotional schedule for the season!

Long Island Ducks

Families on Long Island don’t need to hike into NYC to catch a baseball game. The Long Island Ducks, members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, offers affordable family fun.

Their promotional schedule for this season includes heritage and themed nights, item giveaways and post-game firework nights. 

Staten Island FerryHawks

For baseball on Staten Island, check out the Staten Island FerryHawks. Like the Long Island Ducks, the FerryHawks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Their home stadium, Staten Island University Hospital Community Park, is accessible by ferry, as the team name suggests.

Keep an eye out for promotions, theme nights and more!

About the Author

Kaitlyn Riggio

Kaitlyn Riggio is the Digital Editor for New York Family. She is a central New Jersey native and resident and holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and cinema and media studies from Boston University. In her free time, Kaitlyn enjoys reading, catching the latest show on Broadway, binging Survivor, and watching hockey.

