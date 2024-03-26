Where to Catch A Baseball Game with Family Near NYC

Batter up! Major League Baseball season kicks off later this week, and going to a baseball game is a great way to spend a day with the whole family. Between major league, minor league and independent teams, there are some solid options for baseball near NYC.

Here’s where you can catch a baseball game near NYC!

Psst… Check out 25 Spring NYC Bucket List Activities for Families 2024!

The Yankees are a historic team in more ways than one. And the Bronx Bombers are just a subway ride away, making it easy to get to Yankee Stadium for a night of family fun.

Watch newly-extended captain Aaron Judge take the field with the rest of the team and enjoy dinner at one of the stadium’s many offerings, such as NYY Steak.

If a night of baseball at Citi Field isn’t enough to get you to go to a Mets game, take a look at their events schedule for the coming season. They’re offering a solid lineup of events throughout the season, including a Pride Night, firework nights and giveaways of things like jerseys, bobbleheads and figurines.

Finish off your day on Coney Island with a Brooklyn Cyclones game. The team is aptly named, considering you can see the famous Brooklyn Cyclone roller coaster from most seats in the stadium.

The Cyclones are a minor-league affiliate for the Mets, so you may see some future Mets stars on the field! Plus, be sure to keep an eye on their website for exciting events and promotions.

Take a quick day trip to visit the Yankees’ High-A minor league affiliate in Fishkill. Most weekend games feature post-game fireworks and, of course, there will be MEGA Fireworks for their 4th of July game against the Brooklyn Cyclones. Check out their promotional schedule for the season!

Families on Long Island don’t need to hike into NYC to catch a baseball game. The Long Island Ducks, members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, offers affordable family fun.

Their promotional schedule for this season includes heritage and themed nights, item giveaways and post-game firework nights.

For baseball on Staten Island, check out the Staten Island FerryHawks. Like the Long Island Ducks, the FerryHawks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Their home stadium, Staten Island University Hospital Community Park, is accessible by ferry, as the team name suggests.

Keep an eye out for promotions, theme nights and more!