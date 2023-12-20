New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
2024-2025 New York City School Calendar is out (and so is the 2025-2026!)

2024-2025 New York City School Calendar is out (and so is the 2025-2026)
2024-2025 New York City School Calendar is out (and so is the 2025-2026)

It is a Christmas miracle! The school calendar for 2024-2025 is available. Like now. Before the year ends! We are over the moon on this one. And there is more; The Department of Education also released the 2025-2026 calendar, which we will share later, as let’s not get too ahead of ourselves. It’s not even Friday. 

Psst..the school year isn’t over, here is the NYC School Calendar 2023-2024: NYC DOE Calendar

After a few years of the calendar being late, last year, many of us parents were asking ourselves if we somehow missed the new calendar announcement. The calendar is essential to many parents who will take this educational gift as we spend most of the year, and then some looking at this schedule to plan school breaks, early dismissals, trips to see the grandparents, figuring out when we need to take off work for school conferences and more, and Dear DOE, this helps. See the 2024-2025 New York City School Calendar below. 

2024-2025 NYC School Calendar

September 5 Thursday First day of school
September 12 Thursday Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools and Pre-K Centers
September 19 Thursday Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools
September 26 Thursday Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools
October 3–4 Thursday–Friday Rosh Hashanah, schools closed
October 14 Monday Italian Heritage/Indigenous Peoples’ Day, schools closed
November 1 Friday Diwali, schools closed
November 5 Tuesday Election Day, students do not attend school
November 7 Thursday Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early
November 11 Monday Veterans Day, schools closed
November 14 Thursday Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early
November 21 Thursday Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools
November 22 Friday Afternoon Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early
November 28–29 Thursday–Friday Thanksgiving Recess, schools closed
December 24–January 1 Tuesday–Wednesday Winter Recess, schools closed
January 20 Monday Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, schools closed
January TBD TBD Regents Administration
January TBD TBD Professional Development Day; no classes for students attending high schools and 6–12 schools, all other students attend school
January 29 Wednesday Lunar New Year, schools closed
January TBD TBD Spring Semester begins
February 17–21 Monday–Friday Midwinter Recess, schools closed
March 6 Thursday Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools and Pre-K Centers; students in these schools dismissed three hours early
March 13 Thursday Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools, students in these schools dismissed three hours early
March 20 Thursday Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools
March 21 Friday Afternoon Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early
March 31 Monday Eid al-Fitr, schools closed
April 14–18 Monday–Friday Spring Recess, schools closed
May 1 Thursday Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools and Pre-K Centers
May 8 Thursday Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools
May 15 Thursday Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools
May 16 Friday Afternoon Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools
May 26 Monday Memorial Day, schools closed
June 5 Thursday Eid al-Adha / Anniversary Day; schools closed
June 6 Friday Clerical Day; no classes for students attending 3-K, Pre-K, elementary schools, middle schools, K–12 schools, and standalone D75 programs
June TBD TBD Regents Administration
June 19 Thursday Juneteenth, schools closed
June 26 Thursday Last day of school for students

About the Author

Donna Duarte-Ladd

Donna Duarte-Ladd is a California native, long-time Brooklyn resident, and the Executive Director of Content Strategy for New York Family Media. She lives with her family in Brooklyn and Upstate New York, where you can find her on weekends running – literally running – after her two boys.

