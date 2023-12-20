2024-2025 New York City School Calendar is out (and so is the 2025-2026)

It is a Christmas miracle! The school calendar for 2024-2025 is available. Like now. Before the year ends! We are over the moon on this one. And there is more; The Department of Education also released the 2025-2026 calendar, which we will share later, as let’s not get too ahead of ourselves. It’s not even Friday.

Psst..the school year isn’t over, here is the NYC School Calendar 2023-2024: NYC DOE Calendar

After a few years of the calendar being late, last year, many of us parents were asking ourselves if we somehow missed the new calendar announcement. The calendar is essential to many parents who will take this educational gift as we spend most of the year, and then some looking at this schedule to plan school breaks, early dismissals, trips to see the grandparents, figuring out when we need to take off work for school conferences and more, and Dear DOE, this helps. See the 2024-2025 New York City School Calendar below.

2024-2025 NYC School Calendar