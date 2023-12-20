2024-2025 New York City School Calendar is out (and so is the 2025-2026)
It is a Christmas miracle! The school calendar for 2024-2025 is available. Like now. Before the year ends! We are over the moon on this one. And there is more; The Department of Education also released the 2025-2026 calendar, which we will share later, as let’s not get too ahead of ourselves. It’s not even Friday.
Psst..the school year isn’t over, here is the NYC School Calendar 2023-2024: NYC DOE Calendar
After a few years of the calendar being late, last year, many of us parents were asking ourselves if we somehow missed the new calendar announcement. The calendar is essential to many parents who will take this educational gift as we spend most of the year, and then some looking at this schedule to plan school breaks, early dismissals, trips to see the grandparents, figuring out when we need to take off work for school conferences and more, and Dear DOE, this helps. See the 2024-2025 New York City School Calendar below.
2024-2025 NYC School Calendar
|September 5
|Thursday
|First day of school
|September 12
|Thursday
|Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools and Pre-K Centers
|September 19
|Thursday
|Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools
|September 26
|Thursday
|Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools
|October 3–4
|Thursday–Friday
|Rosh Hashanah, schools closed
|October 14
|Monday
|Italian Heritage/Indigenous Peoples’ Day, schools closed
|November 1
|Friday
|Diwali, schools closed
|November 5
|Tuesday
|Election Day, students do not attend school
|November 7
|Thursday
|Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early
|November 11
|Monday
|Veterans Day, schools closed
|November 14
|Thursday
|Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early
|November 21
|Thursday
|Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools
|November 22
|Friday
|Afternoon Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early
|November 28–29
|Thursday–Friday
|Thanksgiving Recess, schools closed
|December 24–January 1
|Tuesday–Wednesday
|Winter Recess, schools closed
|January 20
|Monday
|Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, schools closed
|January TBD
|TBD
|Regents Administration
|January TBD
|TBD
|Professional Development Day; no classes for students attending high schools and 6–12 schools, all other students attend school
|January 29
|Wednesday
|Lunar New Year, schools closed
|January TBD
|TBD
|Spring Semester begins
|February 17–21
|Monday–Friday
|Midwinter Recess, schools closed
|March 6
|Thursday
|Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools and Pre-K Centers; students in these schools dismissed three hours early
|March 13
|Thursday
|Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools, students in these schools dismissed three hours early
|March 20
|Thursday
|Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools
|March 21
|Friday
|Afternoon Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early
|March 31
|Monday
|Eid al-Fitr, schools closed
|April 14–18
|Monday–Friday
|Spring Recess, schools closed
|May 1
|Thursday
|Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools and Pre-K Centers
|May 8
|Thursday
|Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools
|May 15
|Thursday
|Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools
|May 16
|Friday
|Afternoon Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools
|May 26
|Monday
|Memorial Day, schools closed
|June 5
|Thursday
|Eid al-Adha / Anniversary Day; schools closed
|June 6
|Friday
|Clerical Day; no classes for students attending 3-K, Pre-K, elementary schools, middle schools, K–12 schools, and standalone D75 programs
|June TBD
|TBD
|Regents Administration
|June 19
|Thursday
|Juneteenth, schools closed
|June 26
|Thursday
|Last day of school for students