6 Paintball Spots Near New York City

Searching for a high-energy activity that will give you the ultimate adrenaline rush? Look no further: paintball brings the heat with an incomparable environment of friendly competition and fun for friends and families alike.

Check out these six diverse paintball spots around New York for your next birthday party, anniversary, or free Saturday afternoon!

616 Scholes Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11237

Open: 5-11 pm, Tues-Fri / 11 am-11 pm Sat / 11 am-8 pm Sun

Ages: Recommended for 12+

Price: Weekdays $38 / Weekends $48

Area 53 provides a next-level paintball experience in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The game takes place in a massive multi-level arena with simulated hazards and obstacles one would experience in real combat.

Players have the option of competing as a team or solo–either way, the experience is electrifying. After paintball, participants can visit the arcade to play in their favorite games!

To get the most out of your experience, go to Area 53’s signature Double Fun Night! This event takes place on Wednesdays, costs $57, and gives participants full access to both the Paintball Field and Adventure Park!

The prices listed above include a 3-hour paintball slot, paintball mask, a paintball marker and a bag of paint. If you would like to purchase additional equipment, you are able to do so for an extra charge.

Area 53 has multiple party rooms available for special events. Click here to book your paintball session!

407 Edwards Ave, Calverton, NY, 11933

2727 Arthur Kill Rd, Staten Island, NY, 10309

750 Whiting-New Egypt Rd, Manchester Township, NJ 08759

Open: Fri-Sun, see specifics hours for each location above

Ages: Recommended 9+, low-impact options for private parties, ages 7-10

Price: $35 per person / See pricing specifics here

Cousins Paintball is the perfect place to play paintball with great people! The arena is outdoor, safe and socially distanced. Cousins Paintball takes walk-ins on any Friday, Saturday or Sunday up until 2pm (see specific locations for weekend schedules).

In addition to open play, which is designed for new or occasional players, there is the option of competitive play for more seasoned players. Furthermore, Cousins offers multiple types of private parties for groups of 10 or more. Kids parties are a low-impact version of the game that will be all the kids talk about until the next one!

You can also book private parties for any group function–from bachelor and bachelorette parties, to corporate outings, and even holiday celebrations, paintball is always the answer!

If you live on Long Island, be sure to learn about Gellyball; the ultimate combination of paintball and laser tag (only at the Long Island location).

629 NY-311, Patterson, NY, 12563

Open: 9 am-4:30 pm, Sat & Sun or by reservation for a private game–see calendar

Ages: 10+ / low impact options for ages 8 and 9

Price: general admission- $27 per player / additional purchases and pricing

This premier paintball playing field is located about an hour from New York City on 350 acres of varied terrain. With 17 different playing fields, newbies and veterans can both enjoy Liberty’s diverse offerings.

Playing fields include a variety of features to simulate battle conditions, including buildings, helicopters, tanks, trenches and more. Furthermore, in the case of inclement weather, Liberty Paintball has an area with indoor heating.

Liberty Paintball Games schedules Big Games for participants to get involved in, with the next event taking place on Sunday, July 31 on a classic, all natural terrain for a retro experience. This spot now offers Airsoft every Sunday in addition to paintball; learn more here.

New to paintball? Liberty provides a great explanation of the game, with safety features and logistics.

230 Camp Sunset Road, Clintondale, NY, 12515

Open: 10 am-4:30 pm daily (walk on play weekends only)

Ages: 10+

Price: Pricing information

As the longest-running paintball field, Paintball Sport NY has developed quite a reputation! Before paintball even had a name, this woodsy compound has been creating a unique culture of athletes.

From World Cup tournaments, to televised games for ESPN, and a skilled championship pro team, Paintball Sport NY is ready to provide the best paintball experience to all participants. This establishment is located 90 minutes north of NYC in Clintondale on 150 acres of land.

All participants are required to wear industry-approved goggles and masks to ensure everyone is safe. Games play rain or shine, except in freezing temperatures or dangerous conditions. We recommend checking this spot out!

3060 Gates Rd, Auburn, NY, 13021

Open: 10 am-5 pm, Sat & Sun

Ages: No requirement listed

Price: Group rates start at $35 per person

The Combat Zone Paintball is one of Central New York’s leading outdoor paintball facilities. They specialize in private bookings, including parties and team building activities.

Group rate pricing includes rental equipment, admissions, paintballs and unlimited air refills. To reserve a spot, call (315) 214-9591 today.

426 Mill Rd, Coram, NY, 11727

Open: 9 am-5 pm, Sat & Sun

Ages: No requirement listed

Price: Pricing information

High Velocity Paintball is an indoor and outdoor paintball experience on Long Island. The outdoor complex features seven themed fields, including the one-of-a-kind Castle playing field (learn more here). Beyond the outdoor fields is a 25,000 sq. foot indoor facility.

The room is covered in AstroTurf, which produces a comfortable, climate controlled environment in the summer and winter. If you wish to walk-on, call and pre-register to ensure your participation in the session!