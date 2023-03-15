6 Best Kid-Friendly In-Store Experiences in NYC

In a world where you can buy everything online, stores have really started stepping up their game – in NYC especially.

One of the best parts of shopping in NYC is the interactive experiences many stores now offer to keep shoppers engaged and having fun when they visit. Here are some of our favorite in-store experiences for your family to try!

30 Rockefeller Plaza

This mega toy store offers multiple exciting in-store experiences for kids throughout their flagship location in NYC so that there is something for everyone.

Choose between styling your own Barbie, creating your own unique monster with Elmo, building a fully-customized remote control car, adopting an FAO baby doll or creating a unique Funko character.

75 Rockefeller Plaza

American Girl has long been known for their in-store experiences, where guests can bring their dolls (or purchase one onsite) for all sorts of pampering and fun.

Enjoy tea time or fine dining with your doll, take her to the salon for matching hair styles, stop at the “doctor” for a full interactive doll checkup and even get your ears pierced together!

636 Fifth Avenue

At this LEGO flagship store, visitors can view larger-than-life builds of iconic NYC landmarks, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, the Ghostbusters Firehouse, among others.

Visitors can also experience the mega-cool LEGO Brick Lab, where the walls and floors come to life with light, sound and music in a virtual world around you. Build your own creation and watch it come to life in seconds!

935 Broadway

Grab your robe and head to Harry Potter’s NYC flagship store (Muggles welcome!) to treat yourself to some delicious Butterbeer while you shop!

Peruse a selection of over 50 wands – including the Golden Snitch wand, exclusive to Harry Potter New York – and check out the interactive wand table where you’re invited to pick your own and put it to the test.

Next, immerse yourself in a full sensory VR adventure and be transported straight to the Wizarding World. VR experiences include “Chaos at Hogwarts” and “Wizards Take Flight.”

20 Times Square building at 701 Seventh Ave

Satisfy your sweet tooth at Hershey’s Time Square location, where you can stuff a one-pound Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup or create your own yummy assortment from the Amazing Candy Machine. Be sure to take home a sweet souvenir – a custom candy bar with your photo (you can do this online too).

110 5th Avenue

CAMP is known for its shop/play hybrid experience featuring rotating themed in-store experiences. The stores offer a range of activities for families, including timed-entry immersive experiences, daily activities, and special events to enjoy alongside your shopping experience.

Currently, their NYC location features the magical Casa Madrigal, where you can experience each Encanto character’s powers with your own senses. There’s also a CAMP at Garden State Plaza in NJ, now featuring an exciting Paw Patrol experience.