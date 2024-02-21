Free Kid and Family Activities in NYC: 10 Free Things to do this Week

When it comes to one of the most expensive cities to live New York City is always on the list, which can all feel a bit crazy. Rent is how much? That sandwich is $20?! With the cost of living increasing, many parents must be more frugal than ever.

But, hey, we aren’t bashing our city; we love it, and what we love most about it is that while expensive, it is one of the best cities that embraces community and offers so many free things for kids and families.

We always feature events on NYF, and you can find many on our calendar of events, but starting today and every week, we will make even more of an effort to share ten things you can do for FREE for the week ahead throughout the five boroughs.