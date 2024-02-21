Free Kid and Family Activities in NYC: 10 Free Things to do this Week
When it comes to one of the most expensive cities to live New York City is always on the list, which can all feel a bit crazy. Rent is how much? That sandwich is $20?! With the cost of living increasing, many parents must be more frugal than ever.
But, hey, we aren’t bashing our city; we love it, and what we love most about it is that while expensive, it is one of the best cities that embraces community and offers so many free things for kids and families.
We always feature events on NYF, and you can find many on our calendar of events, but starting today and every week, we will make even more of an effort to share ten things you can do for FREE for the week ahead throughout the five boroughs.
- Freezin’ Season: Mini Igloos Get crafty and make your own miniature igloos using recycled white packing peanuts! Wednesday, February 21, 12 – 3 pm, King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica. All ages
- Kids Week: Magnetic Archery Learn the art of archery with lessons taught by expert Urban Park Rangers. Wednesday, February 21, 1 – 2 pm, Parade Ground Bowling Green Cottage, 397A Coney Island Ave., Kensington. All ages.
- Guess Who! Notable People in Black History Join Ms. Cherryl for a fun Black History puzzle and guess who quiz while identifying and learning about people who made significant contributions to society. Wednesday, February 21, 4 – 5 pm. West New Brighton Library 975 Castleton Ave., West New Brighton. Ages 6-10.
- The Harlem Gymnastics Invitational This 3-day competition for gymnasts from across the country includes events such as girls artistic rhythmic and artistic gymnastics, tumbling, and trampoline. You won’t want to miss this opportunity to witness amazing athletes compete! February 23-25, Friday-Sunday, 9 am – 6 pm. Harlem Armory, 40 W 143rd St., Harlem. All ages.
- The Calling: The Transformative Power of African American Doll and Puppet Making This landmark one of a kind exhibition celebrates the elder visual storytellers who chronicle the history, identity and culture of their communities. Exhibit includes a children’s corner, public programs and workshops. Fridays, 2 – 6 pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 12 – 6 pm through March 3. City Lore, 56 First Street, Lower East Side. All ages.
- Global Architecture: Mosques Take a closer look at mosques from the North African region, learn about the features of Islamic architecture and designs, and create your own patterned tiles. Saturday, February 24, 10:30 – 11:30 am, The Skyscraper Museum, 39 Battery Place, Battery Park City. Ages 5 and older. Register online.
- Keepsakes: Guatemala Create a keepsake and enjoy an interactive live performance inspired by Guatemalan culture. Saturday, February 24, 10:30 am – 12 pm. 6 River Terrace, Battery Park. Ages 4 and older. RSVP online.
- New York International Children’s Film Festival Enjoy family-friendly cinema with some of the best children’s films from around the world and learn about upcoming JCAL Arts classes and workshops. Saturday, February 24, 12 – 3 pm. Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning (JCAL), 161-04 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica. All ages.
- NYSoM Snow Day 2024 This cool event will feature winter and classic arcade games, a NYSoM Snowball Fight, and screening of the classic Ice Age 2. Plus, meet Winter Characters such as the Abominable Snowman and more! Saturday, February 24, 2 – 5 pm. East Harlem Tutorial Program, 2050 2nd Ave., East Harlem. All ages.
- 26th Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade & Festival Celebrate the Year of the Dragon at this annual parade featuring traditional lion dances, floats, marching bands, local first responders, and more! Be sure to also make your way to the festival booths, too! Sunday, February 25, 1 pm. Parade begins at Mott & Canal St. Chinatown. All ages.