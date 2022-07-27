12 Family-Friendly Hotels and Staycation Spots In and Around NYC

We know you see those swoon-worthy vacations on Insta, but you’re staying close to home this summer. If we learned anything from not traveling during the pandemic, we live in the best city to play tourist or to road trip near for a fantastic staycation.

And with inflation skyrocketing on every single item these days- traveling closer to home makes traveling easier, lessening overall expenses and time spent on the road. In the list below, we’ve compiled a list of family-friendly hotels from various places around the area, ranging from Manhattan to Montauk.

NYC Staycation Destinations

The Williamsburg Hotel – Brooklyn

96 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11249

718 – 362 – 8100

Enjoy stunning city views with the family at The Williamburg’s rooftop pool this summer! When you stay at The Williamsburg Hotel, you can reserve a pool time slot between 9 am – 6 pm. Cabana and sun-bed reservations are also available for purchase.

TRYP by Wyndham – Times Square South

345 W 35th St., New York, NY 10001

212 – 600 -2440

Check out the spacious, condo-style family suites at TRYP by Wyndham! Each suite contains bunk beds and separate living areas, giving your kids extra room to play. TRYP by Wyndham is just steps away from Madison Square Garden, the Empire State Building, Lincoln Center and more!

The Rockaway Hotel – Queens

108-10 Rockaway Beach Dr., Queens, NY 11694

718 – 474 – 1216

Hit the beach and the pool when you stay at The Rockaway Hotel in Queens! This hotel is only a few minutes away from Rockaway Beach! After a day filled with fun, nothing beats spending time at the hotel pool. While you’re there, cabanas are available for purchase and you can order food from the hotel restaurant’s concession-style menu all day long!

Hotel Beacon – Upper West Side

2130 Broadway, New York, NY 10023

212 – 787 – 1100

Hotel Beacon is a great option for your family because of its spacious rooms and awesome location. At this hotel, the rooms are equipped with kitchenettes, perfect for storing leftovers during your trip. The hotel also offers a “Stay 3 Pay 2” special, allowing you to stay three consecutive nights for the cost of two.

Hotel Gansevoort – Meatpacking District

18 9th Ave., New York, NY 10014

212 – 206 – 6700

Located in New York City’s Meatpacking District, Hotel Gansevoort is a great option to consider when planning your staycation. There is a heated pool on the hotel’s rooftop, along with free HBO that you can enjoy with your kids after a day of fun. Hotel Gansevoort is also pet-friendly, allowing you to include the entire family on your next adventure!

Staten Island Destinations

Fairfield Inn & Suites

290 Wild Ave., Staten Island, NY 10314

718 – 698 – 8811

If you’re looking for a hotel on Staten Island with great accommodations, Fairfield Inn & Suites is a great choice for you to look into. This hotel has free wifi and breakfast included with your stay! Fairfield Inn & Suites also has a ferry terminal shuttle service available.

Hampton Inn & Suites

1120 South Ave., Staten Island, NY 10314

718 – 477 – 1600

There’s plenty to do when you stay at the Hampton Inn & Suites with your family in Staten Island! The Staten Island Zoo is only 15 minutes away, along with the Staten Island Mall. Free wifi, breakfast and parking are included with your stay.

Hilton Garden Inn

1100 South Ave., Staten Island, NY 10314

718 – 477 – 2400

The Hilton Garden Inn is also close to the Staten Island Zoo and the Staten Island Mall. When you stay at the Hilton Garden Inn, you can take advantage of their on-site restaurant! This hotel also has free wifi and parking.

Long Island Staycations Destinations

Hotel Indigo Long Island – Riverhead

1830 West Main St., Riverhead, NY 11901

631 – 369 – 2200

Hotel Indigo is a great place to take your kids for a mini-getaway! This trendy hotel is just minutes away from Splish Splash Waterpark and Riverhead Raceway. After an action-packed day on Long Island, enjoy some of Hotel Indigo’s many amenities, including an outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center and complimentary wifi.

Haven – Montauk

533 Westlake Drive Montauk, NY 11954

631 – 668 – 7000

Looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city for a few days? Head on over to Haven in Montauk. This hotel is situated amongst peaceful, beautiful beaches. Haven has an outdoor pool, bike rental, beach parking passes and more. There’s nothing better than being less than a minute walk from the water.

Harborfront Inn – Greenport

209 Front St, Greenport, NY 11944

631 – 477 – 0707

The Harborfront Inn is known as “one of the most family-friendly hotels in Greenport.”

At this hotel, there is no additional charge for children under 12 sharing a room with a parent or guardian. Complimentary cribs are also available upon request. Voted by Forbes in 2011 as “One of America’s Prettiest Towns,” Greenport Village is a great place to explore on your next getaway.

The Maidstone – East Hampton

207 Main St, East Hampton, NY 11937

833 – 953 – 2619

Situated on Main Street in the beautiful town of East Hampton, The Maidstone hotel is unmatched with its chic designs and wonderful amenities. During your stay, borrow some of the hotel’s complimentary vintage bikes or parking permits to explore the nearby beaches. Your kids will love playing in the sand and experiencing everything else that The Hamptons have to offer.