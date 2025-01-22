9 Awesome Podcasts for Families

Listen to podcasts about adventures, history, and more!

As the chilling temperatures continue to nip out our noses and keep us inside, a great way to pass the time is by listening to podcasts! These audio stories offer a variety of genres and formats that are great for families alike. From mysteries to history to storytelling and adventures, there’s something out there for everyone of all ages. We’ve rounded up the best audio selections for family night or just curling up on a cold winter day.

If you have a curious child, these stories are certain to wow them. This podcast shares the latest science news and stories, with a focus on technology and innovation. Join hosts Guy Raz, Mindy Thomas and a series of guests hosts as they dive into the worlds of mammoth tusks, misophonia, and more!

Enter a world of imagination with this podcast! This unique audio format turns stories from kids into songs and comedy. Sing along to your favorite song or listen along as the hosts add a musical flare and creative sketch to the stories.

If you enjoy a good story, Circle Round is the perfect podcast for you. Created and produced by parents of young children, WBUR’s Circle Round adapts carefully selected folktales from around the world into sound- and music-rich radio plays for kids. While the target audience is children, the shows can be listened to by anyone, from ages three to 103.

Take an adventure to the freezing land of Alaska with Molly of Denali. This audio series, founded by PBS Kids, follows Molly Mabray, an Alaska Native girl who helps her parents run the Denali Trading Post in the rural village of Qyah. Each episode focuses on core lessons for children such as helping others and expressing kindness.

If you’re in the toddler phase or struggling with the terrible twos, this series is for you. Cara Tyrrell, M.Ed. and Early Childhood Educator dives into deep lessons that turn toddler tantrums into teachable lessons. Listen to real-life success and struggle stories from other parents, and learn how to prioritize your early relationship with your toddler.

Take a trip across the pond to Australia and join Wilbert the Wombat as he explores community, bravery and community. Wilbert is a grumpy wombat who prefers solitude but as the series goes on, he learns to come out of his shell. This series is perfect for introducing friendships and a sense of community for ages five and up.

If you’re on a. road trip that has lasted a few hours too long or maybe just need a break from the chaos of the world, this series is for you. It’s a combination of true bedtime stories based on history, followed by trivia to help foster a relaxing and calm environment.

Girl power has entered the room! Listen to the true stories of some of the most prominent and powerful women in history. From Josephine Baker to Gitanjali Rao, this series is ideal for empowering the young women in your life.

Take the family on an adventure with this awesome series! Themes vary from children hiding baby dragons in their attics to a high school mascot protecting the football team from an ancient Viking curse. Go down the adventure rabbit hole and come up entertained by the hosts!

