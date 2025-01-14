11 Family-Friendly Board Games to Beat the Winter Blues

These family-friendly board games are great for cold nights spent indoors!

With the cold temps finally here, it feels like winter’s really starting to settle in. What better way to spend those cozy days inside than with some classic board games? Whether it’s a lazy afternoon or a chilly evening, board games are a fun way to bring the family together.

Of course, the classics like Chess, Checkers, Monopoly, and Scrabble are always a good time, and Candyland, Cootie and Hungry Hungry Hippos keep the younger crowd busy. However, there are many more fun board games that can help pass the time on cold winter days.

Whether you’re reliving your childhood favorites or introducing new ones, these games are sure to keep your family entertained.

Age Range: 8+

Game Duration: 30-60 minutes

Price: $25

This classic strategy game has players building train routes across North America (or in the case of its many expansions, across the world). It’s easy to learn but offers plenty of strategy, making it perfect for families with children 8 and up.

Age Range: 10+

Game Duration: 60-90 minutes

Price: $25

In Catan, players become settlers trying to build and grow their settlements on a newly discovered island. With a mix of strategy, resource management, and negotiation, it’s a game that families love. It’s perfect for older kids and teens, encouraging teamwork and a little friendly competition along the way.

Age Range: 7+

Game Duration: 30 minutes

Price: $10

Uno is a fast-paced card game but it works for players of all ages. Simple to learn and easy to play, it’s the perfect choice for families with younger kids who want quick, accessible fun. The goal is simple. Be the first to get rid of all your cards!

Of course, you can also get a regular deck of playing cards and teach your kids how to play Go Fish or enjoy a good old-fashioned game of War.

Age Range: 6+

Game Duration: 15-30 minutes

Price: $13

This classic two-player game lets kids ask yes/no questions to try to guess their opponent’s mystery character. It’s a great game for younger children to practice some deductive reasoning while also having fun.

Age Range: 8+

Game Duration: 45 minutes

Price: $32

In Pandemic, players team up to stop the spread of diseases across the globe. This cooperative game is great for families who want to work together to tackle a common goal. It requires strategic gameplay so is ideal for kids 8 and up. It also encourages teamwork in a fun, relaxed way.

Age Range: 12+

Game Duration: 30-60 minutes

Price: $13

This is a truly fun one. It’s a party game where players match descriptive cards to a category card. It’s a great choice for families with older children and teens. The game is quick to play, fun, and often leads to laughs as players come up with the silliest or most creative matches. There is also a junior version for kids 9 and up.

Age Range: 8+

Game Duration: 45 minutes

Price: $22

In The Game of Life, players move through a fictional life, making choices about careers, family, and money. It’s a fun way to explore big decisions while enjoying an easy-to-play game that can appeal to everyone in the family.

Age Range: 5+

Game Duration: 30 minutes

Price: $27

Blokus is a game of spatial strategy where players take turns placing their pieces on the board, while aiming to block others and expand their own territory. This fast-paced and easy-to-learn game is good for younger children and families who enjoy strategic thinking without the need for reading.

Age Range: 8+

Game Duration: 30 minutes

Price: $35

In King of Tokyo, players become giant monsters battling to take over the city. With a fun mix of dice-rolling and strategy, this board game is perfect for families looking for an exciting, action-packed game. It’s easy enough for kids as young as 8, but still has enough strategy to keep older players engaged.

Age Range: 7+

Game Duration: 30 minutes

Price: $15

Battleship is all about strategy and guessing while players attempt to sink each other’s fleet of ships on a grid. It’s simple enough for younger children to play, yet still offers a challenge, making it ideal for families with kids ages 6 and up.

Age Range: 10+

Game Duration: 60-120 minutes

Price: $34

In Risk, players try to dominate the world through strategic movements of their army. It’s perfect for older kids and teens who enjoy a longer, more involved game. It’s also ideal for families who love a competitive challenge with a global twist.

