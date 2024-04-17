Long Island Special Child New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
Passover Events for Families 2024

By Posted on
Passover Events for Families 2023
Getty Images

Passover Events for Families 2024

Passover 2024 starts on April 22 and is a time for families to celebrate the Jewish people’s freedom from the pharaoh of Egypt.

Whether you are looking to start new holiday traditions with the family or are looking for a way to get kids more involved in the festivities, there are tons of events and activities that the whole family will love!

Click on your region to jump to events near you!

Manhattan

Passover Celebration at CMOM

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W 83rd St., Upper West Side
Monday, April 22, 10:30 am – 4:30 pm
All ages
Included with admission: $16.75

Celebrate Passover through art making projects in honor of freedom, hope, and resilience! 

Passover Seder

Chabad Sutton, location given upon RSVP
Monday, April 22, 7 pm
All ages
$130; $65 child
RSVP online

Celebrate Passover at this warm, elegant, traditional Seder led by Rabbi Shmuel and Raizy Metzger & family. 

Chabad Family Seder

Chabad of the West Side, 170 W 97th St., Upper West Side
Monday, April 22, 7 – 10:30 pm
All ages
$125; $95 ages 3-13; free for children younger than 3
RSVP online

Experience the Exodus the first night of Passover with Chabad Family Programs! Family Seder starts with a fun and hilarious reenactment of the story of Pesach and then a quick but complete Seder appropriate for children of all ages!

Enjoy handmade Matzah, grape juice or wine, and a delicious Seder dinner.

Sunday Story Time: The Passover Guest

New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park W., Upper West Side
Sunday, April 28, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm
Ages 3-6
Included with admission: $6-$24; free for children 4 and younger

Celebrate Passover with The Passover Guest, written by Susan Kusel and illustrated by Sean Rubin. In 1930s Washington, D.C., Muriel is worried that her family does not have enough food for their Passover Seder.

But when Muriel shows kindness to a stranger on her walk home, there is suddenly a feast waiting for her family and their whole community. It’s a holiday miracle! After the read aloud, make puppets of the characters in the story! 

Brooklyn

Passover Party

The Craft Studio, 295 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn Heights
Thursday, April 18, 5 – 6 pm
All ages
$50

Craft and celebrate Passover!

Passover Seder

Chabad of Clinton Hill and Pratt Institute, 110 Emerson Place, Clinton Hill
Monday, April 22, 7:30 – 10 pm
All ages
$36 per person; $100 per family; free for students and seniors
RSVP online

Celebrate the festival of true freedom & liberation at this community seder.

Passover Seder with Chabad of Park Slope

Address given upon RSVP, Park Slope
Monday, April 22, 8:15 pm
All ages
$60; $30 child
RSVP online

Enjoy a Passover Seder you will remember for a lifetime. Relive the exodus from Egypt, discover the eternal meaning of the Hagaddah, and enjoy handmade Shmurah Matzah.

Enjoy wine and a wonderful dinner spiced with traditional customs. Experience the liberation and freedom of Passover. Discover the seder’s relevance in our lives today.

fREADom: Songs Inspired by Banned Children’s Books

pinkFROG cafe, 221 N 9th St., Williamsburg
Sunday, April 28, 10 am – 12 pm
Ages 12 and younger
$20; $10 kids

GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter Joanie Leeds presents her new album fREADom: Songs Inspired by Banned Children’s Books in this special Passover concert. fREADom promotes access to reading for all, lifting up some of Joanie’s favorite banned children’s books through reimagined stories.

Take a stand and join Joanie to fight book bans and protect the personal freedoms of everyone. This concert will celebrate the Jewish calendar’s holiday of freedom, Passover.

Queens

Pesach Seder

JCC – Chabad of West Queens, 10-29 48th Avenue, Long Island City
Monday, April 22, 7:30 pm
All ages
$125; $60 scholarship rate
RSVP by April 17th

Join Chabad of LIC for an enchanting Passover Seder and embark on a journey commemorating the Exodus. Discover the eternal meaning of the Haggadah, and enjoy a community Seder complete with hand-baked Matzah, wine and a wonderful dinner spiced with unique traditions and customs.

Long Island

Seder Circus

Chabad of the Hamptons, 13 Woods Ln, East Hampton
Wednesday, April 17, 4:30 – 6 pm
Ages 6-12
$15
RSVP online.

Juggle the 15 steps of the Seder, bringing the Seder to life for your children in the most thrilling way! 

Community Seder

Chabad of the Hamptons, 13 Woods Ln, East Hampton
Monday, April 22, 6:30 – 11 pm
All ages
Donations accepted
RSVP online

Join Chabad for a meaningful & interactive Seder, with a delicious Passover dinner, and a warm, family-friendly atmosphere! 

Community Pesach Seder

Melville & Huntington Chabad Center, 498 Sweet Hollow Road, Melville
Monday, April 22 & Tuesday, April 23, 8 pm.
All ages
$50; $35 ages 3-13
RSVP online

Join Melville & Huntington Chabad for interactive and easy to follow community Seders that will bring the story to life for you and your family, through song, humor, Kabbalistic insights, and lively discussions.

Enjoy a delicious and gourmet 4-course Glatt Kosher dinner, complete with hand-baked Shmurah Matzah, and unlimited Kosher wine, spiced with unique traditional customs.

Passover Seder

The Chai Center, 501 Vanderbilt Pkwy, Dix Hills
Tuesday, April 23, 7:30 pm
All ages
$55; $30 child younger than 12
RSVP online

Share the spirit and the warmth of the Pesach experience in a traditional setting with family, friends and the community. Relive the Exodus and discover the eternal meaning of the Haggadah. Complete with Matzah, wine, and a wonderful dinner spiced with unique traditional customs. 

Bergen County

Community Passover Seder

Congregation Beth El of Rutherford, 185 Montross Ave., Rutherford
Monday, April 22, 7:45 pm; Tuesday, April 23, 8:30 pm.
All ages
$36 minimum registration fee per person to confirm your reservation
RSVP by April 17

Celebrate the Holiday of Freedom at an inspirational Seder complete with a gourmet Passover dinner, the original handmade Shmurah Matzah, and four cups of exquisite Kosher wines.

Journey through the Haggadah with traditional songs, stories and inspirational insights. This Seder is English friendly so everyone can feel welcome!

Community Passover Seder

Chabad of Englewood, 157 Van Nostrand Ave. Englewood
Monday, April 22, 8:15 pm
All ages
$85; $65 child
RSVP online

Enjoy a beautiful seder full of meaning and community.

Family Community Pesach Seder 2024

The Teaneck Chabad House, 513 Kenwood Place, Teaneck
Monday, April 22, 8:05 pm; Tuesday, April 23, 8:40 pm.
All ages
Suggested donation of $54 per adult per seder and $36 per child. 
RSVP online

Take part in a meaningful and interactive Pesach seder featuring gourmet Passover cuisine in a warm and inviting atmosphere. 
About the Author

Shara Levine

Shara Levine, originally from Brooklyn, is the Events Manager for New York Family Magazine. As a lifelong New Yorker, and mom of four raising her kids on Long Island, Shara knows her hometown well and brings her love of all things fun to New York Family by sharing the best in kid friendly events, festival, concerts, and performances in NYC, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and Westchester. When not helping parents plan their family’s day out, Shara enjoys making random Seinfeld references and going on late-night Target runs.

