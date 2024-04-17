Passover Events for Families 2024

Passover 2024 starts on April 22 and is a time for families to celebrate the Jewish people’s freedom from the pharaoh of Egypt.

Whether you are looking to start new holiday traditions with the family or are looking for a way to get kids more involved in the festivities, there are tons of events and activities that the whole family will love!

Click on your region to jump to events near you!

Manhattan

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W 83rd St., Upper West Side

Monday, April 22, 10:30 am – 4:30 pm

All ages

Included with admission: $16.75

Celebrate Passover through art making projects in honor of freedom, hope, and resilience!

Chabad Sutton, location given upon RSVP

Monday, April 22, 7 pm

All ages

$130; $65 child

RSVP online

Celebrate Passover at this warm, elegant, traditional Seder led by Rabbi Shmuel and Raizy Metzger & family.

Chabad of the West Side, 170 W 97th St., Upper West Side

Monday, April 22, 7 – 10:30 pm

All ages

$125; $95 ages 3-13; free for children younger than 3

RSVP online

Experience the Exodus the first night of Passover with Chabad Family Programs! Family Seder starts with a fun and hilarious reenactment of the story of Pesach and then a quick but complete Seder appropriate for children of all ages!

Enjoy handmade Matzah, grape juice or wine, and a delicious Seder dinner.

New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park W., Upper West Side

Sunday, April 28, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Ages 3-6

Included with admission: $6-$24; free for children 4 and younger

Celebrate Passover with The Passover Guest, written by Susan Kusel and illustrated by Sean Rubin. In 1930s Washington, D.C., Muriel is worried that her family does not have enough food for their Passover Seder.

But when Muriel shows kindness to a stranger on her walk home, there is suddenly a feast waiting for her family and their whole community. It’s a holiday miracle! After the read aloud, make puppets of the characters in the story!

Brooklyn

The Craft Studio, 295 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn Heights

Thursday, April 18, 5 – 6 pm

All ages

$50

Craft and celebrate Passover!

Chabad of Clinton Hill and Pratt Institute, 110 Emerson Place, Clinton Hill

Monday, April 22, 7:30 – 10 pm

All ages

$36 per person; $100 per family; free for students and seniors

RSVP online

Celebrate the festival of true freedom & liberation at this community seder.

Address given upon RSVP, Park Slope

Monday, April 22, 8:15 pm

All ages

$60; $30 child

RSVP online

Enjoy a Passover Seder you will remember for a lifetime. Relive the exodus from Egypt, discover the eternal meaning of the Hagaddah, and enjoy handmade Shmurah Matzah.

Enjoy wine and a wonderful dinner spiced with traditional customs. Experience the liberation and freedom of Passover. Discover the seder’s relevance in our lives today.

pinkFROG cafe, 221 N 9th St., Williamsburg

Sunday, April 28, 10 am – 12 pm

Ages 12 and younger

$20; $10 kids

GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter Joanie Leeds presents her new album fREADom: Songs Inspired by Banned Children’s Books in this special Passover concert. fREADom promotes access to reading for all, lifting up some of Joanie’s favorite banned children’s books through reimagined stories.

Take a stand and join Joanie to fight book bans and protect the personal freedoms of everyone. This concert will celebrate the Jewish calendar’s holiday of freedom, Passover.

Queens

JCC – Chabad of West Queens, 10-29 48th Avenue, Long Island City

Monday, April 22, 7:30 pm

All ages

$125; $60 scholarship rate

RSVP by April 17th

Join Chabad of LIC for an enchanting Passover Seder and embark on a journey commemorating the Exodus. Discover the eternal meaning of the Haggadah, and enjoy a community Seder complete with hand-baked Matzah, wine and a wonderful dinner spiced with unique traditions and customs.

Long Island

Chabad of the Hamptons, 13 Woods Ln, East Hampton

Wednesday, April 17, 4:30 – 6 pm

Ages 6-12

$15

RSVP online.

Juggle the 15 steps of the Seder, bringing the Seder to life for your children in the most thrilling way!

Chabad of the Hamptons, 13 Woods Ln, East Hampton

Monday, April 22, 6:30 – 11 pm

All ages

Donations accepted

RSVP online

Join Chabad for a meaningful & interactive Seder, with a delicious Passover dinner, and a warm, family-friendly atmosphere!

Melville & Huntington Chabad Center, 498 Sweet Hollow Road, Melville

Monday, April 22 & Tuesday, April 23, 8 pm.

All ages

$50; $35 ages 3-13

RSVP online

Join Melville & Huntington Chabad for interactive and easy to follow community Seders that will bring the story to life for you and your family, through song, humor, Kabbalistic insights, and lively discussions.

Enjoy a delicious and gourmet 4-course Glatt Kosher dinner, complete with hand-baked Shmurah Matzah, and unlimited Kosher wine, spiced with unique traditional customs.

The Chai Center, 501 Vanderbilt Pkwy, Dix Hills

Tuesday, April 23, 7:30 pm

All ages

$55; $30 child younger than 12

RSVP online

Share the spirit and the warmth of the Pesach experience in a traditional setting with family, friends and the community. Relive the Exodus and discover the eternal meaning of the Haggadah. Complete with Matzah, wine, and a wonderful dinner spiced with unique traditional customs.

Bergen County

Congregation Beth El of Rutherford, 185 Montross Ave., Rutherford

Monday, April 22, 7:45 pm; Tuesday, April 23, 8:30 pm.

All ages

$36 minimum registration fee per person to confirm your reservation

RSVP by April 17

Celebrate the Holiday of Freedom at an inspirational Seder complete with a gourmet Passover dinner, the original handmade Shmurah Matzah, and four cups of exquisite Kosher wines.

Journey through the Haggadah with traditional songs, stories and inspirational insights. This Seder is English friendly so everyone can feel welcome!

Chabad of Englewood, 157 Van Nostrand Ave. Englewood

Monday, April 22, 8:15 pm

All ages

$85; $65 child

RSVP online

Enjoy a beautiful seder full of meaning and community.

The Teaneck Chabad House, 513 Kenwood Place, Teaneck

Monday, April 22, 8:05 pm; Tuesday, April 23, 8:40 pm.

All ages

Suggested donation of $54 per adult per seder and $36 per child.

RSVP online

Take part in a meaningful and interactive Pesach seder featuring gourmet Passover cuisine in a warm and inviting atmosphere.

