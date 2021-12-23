The 9 Best Indoor Forts for New York City Kids

9 Best Indoor Forts for New York City Kids

While the little ones look forward to the inevitable snow days that the Winter season will bring, they do not, however, look forward to the afternoons and weekends of boredom they are sure to experience cooped up in the house. But being inside doesn’t have to be a bummer, let them build their very own indoor fort! From the classic blankets, pillows and couch cushions to cardboard castles, tents and kits, we’ve chosen our top 10 indoor forts that will give every child a secure space to comfortably play, explore, and have their creativity run wild!

No old blankets? No problem! Tote-A-Fort is a ready to be made fort in a toddler sized drawstring backpack. Each fort kit includes three blankets with Velcro attachments and three anchor weights to hold the blankets in place wherever they may fall. And the best part? Clean-up is as easy as stuffing the blankets and anchor weights into the sack – no folding required!

Want to keep your couch intact at all times? Well Foamnasium has got you covered! This children’s foam and vinyl climbing toys, building blocks, and foam furniture brand encourages kids to have fun whilst building their motor skills and nurturing their imagination. Used in classrooms, playrooms, and daycare centers, these foam and vinyl playsets are safe, durable and easy to clean.

Ranging from a 24-piece set to a 40-piece set, Melissa & Doug’s Deluxe Jumbo Cardboard Blocks will keep your budding little builders occupied for hours. The 40-piece set features three sizes of extra-thick cardboard “bricks” that are easy to assemble and disassemble before and after construction. They are lightweight enough for children to carry and the red blocks are sturdy enough to support up to 150lbs!

Let your children lounge around a tiki hut or pilot a spaceship across the galaxy in an AirFort® inflatable fort. Simply attach a box fan and in less than 30 seconds, your kids are ready to play for hours on end as their imagination transports them to lands far, far away!

Make incredible forts, mazes, tunnels, castles, and more with Make-A-Fort! This fort building kit is one of the ultimate screen time distractions with its over 100-piece kit features easy slide together connectors, braces, and decorative cardboard panels that are six times stronger and more durable than an average cardboard box. Ages 4 and up can enjoy engaging, endless entertainment and play.

DIY Indoor Forts

Blanket Fort

Clear off the coffee table, position the couch cushions just so to fortify the foundation, throw the blankets over head for sturdy roofing and siding, and lastly throw the pillows inside for maximum comfort in this classic fort. Keep the flap closest to the TV open to create the ultimate movie watching experience or add twinkly lights around the exterior for overnight fun!

Bunk Bed Fort

Got a bunk bed? Then you’ve got a pre-made fort hiding in plain sight! All you’ll need to complete the construction is a tension rod, a twin sheet, and curtain rings, and voila! Your kids have a fort and your living room – and their bed – stays intact.

Cardboard Construct

Save all your discarded holiday shipping boxes and repurpose them into an epic, creatively constructed fort! Unfold the cardboard boxes until they’re flat, stitch them together with duct tape, and create the structure of your child’s choosing – whether that be a castle, house, or firetruck. Give your kids crayons, markers or finger paints so they can decorate their fort until their artistic minds are satisfied.

Teepee

Even a child needs a little “me time.” An indoor teepee provides them the perfect little nook to read or play alone in. Use three to four wooden dowels, a large sheet, and some rope to create this tried and true cozy sanctuary that won’t collapse upon their head when they stand up.