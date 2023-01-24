9 Best Indoor Play Spaces for Kids in New York City

After a long day of school, bundle the little ones up and hustle them out of rapidly dropping temperatures into one of New York City’s many indoor play spaces!

Indoor play spaces offer comfortable and secure play areas for children to play in while they burn pent up energy, explore fun games and stimulating activities, and make new friends. Every play space is unique, offering obstacles courses, games, and activities that will keep kids of all ages laughing and at play.

Psst… Here’s 12 Lunar New Year Books for All Ages!

CAMP is a family experience and entertainment company with exciting and unique activities across the city. Get crafty, make slime, paint and so much more at Art CAMP, a free to enter art workshop in Columbus Circle.

Visit the magical world of Encanto in an immersive experience at the 5th Avenue location. Or head out to Paramus for an exciting PAW Patrol adventure! The possibilities for fun are endless.

7110 3rd Ave. Brooklyn, New York 11209

(718) 395-0835

Have some whimsical fun at Fairytale Island! This play space’s features a sand pit filled with herbal seeds for sensory cognition, a two-level train, an oversized ball pit with several slides for entry, two mini rock-climbing walls, and much more!

Fairytale Island is open daily from 10 am to 7 pm. Admission is $20, and one adult is admitted for free per child. A group of 3 or more children gets a discount rate of $17 per person.

145 Brooklyn Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11213

This exhibit is the perfect place to bring the little ones for some much needed play time.

Kids will love playing in the nine different sensory play areas and allows them to let their imagination soar and while creating new memories! Totally Tots is open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm.

1149 McDonald Ave. Brooklyn, 11230

(718) 377-1818

Boasting itself as “New York’s premier family entertainment center,” Kids’N’Action will bring your children the fun and thrills of play!

From net climbing to a soft playscape to an indoor rollercoaster, Kids’N’Action will keep your children certain to enjoy action-packed playtime!

Kids’N’Action is open Sunday through Thursday from 11am to 6pm, and on Friday 11am to 4pm. Tickets are always $7 for adults, and range from $12 – $24 on weekdays, $14 – $26 on weekends and holidays for kids up to 14 years old.

591 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215

(347) 294-4334

Contemporary, clean, and caring are the name of the game at Good Day Play Cafe. Book a play session and relax with a snack, coffee, or juice as you watch your little one play. $25 gets you 2 hours of play every day of the week from 10am and 5pm.

162-26 Cross Bay Boulevard, Howard Beach, NY 11414

(718) 848-2052

Let’s get the kids active and keep them fit at Kids ‘N Shape! This play space is a registered business with the NYC Department of Education, designed to help kids grow, learn, and build healthy habits.

It houses a variety of equipment such as an inflatable obstacle course, a bounce house, sit-down scooters, hand and foot twisters, a zipline and much more! Kids ‘N Shape is open Sunday through Thursday with locations in Queens and Staten Island. Admission is $15.

1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead, NY 11901

(631) 727-4386

Looking for an exciting excursion or extreme expedition? Then look no further than Safari Adventure in Long Island!

This play space offers a four-level open play area featuring an 18 foot tall soft playground, an inflatable obstacle course and two-lane slide, an arcade and much more!

Safari Adventure is open all week from 11 am to 6 pm. Admission is $16 for ages 1 and 2, $23 for ages 3 – 12. Infants and adults are free.

32-15 37th Avenue, Long Island City, 11101

(718) 606-2216

Hop into the fun at Kanga’s Indoor Playcenter! Your children can jump, slide, and run through this play space’s multi-level playground, inflatable bouncy attraction, several ball pools with up to 20,000 plastic balls, and much more!

Hours can vary, so be sure to check the website for current information. Admission is $18 on weekdays, $25 on weekends, and one adult per child is free with $10 for an additional adult.

318 W 118 St. New York, NY 10026

(646) 505-4444

The JCC offers programs and space for children of all ages, including teenagers.

When visiting, family members will pay $10 per drop-in and are able to take advantage of all the fun sports and activities. To make it even better, afternoon activities will be held outdoors so kids can get some much needed time outside.