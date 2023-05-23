10 Best Mini Golf Spots in and Around NYC

No matter the age or skill level, mini golf is a fun outdoor activity to keep your kids active and entertained this summer!

From waterfall filled courses to intergalactic terrain, NYC kids and their families will love indulging in some competitive fun at these mini golf courses located in and around the city!

353 West St., Pier 40, 2nd Floor, NY, NY 10014

Manhattan’s very own mini-golf park is the perfect destination to take your kids this summer! Featuring ponds, streams, waterfalls, and footbridges, this course has been set up to create an engaging mini-golf experience.

Also, located nearby is the Pier 25 playground for more outdoor fun! Your kids are sure to love the adventures of this mini-golf course.

26 N 1st St, Brooklyn, NY 11249

This mini-golf course on the Brooklyn waterfront was created with the intention to provide a fun activity for New Yorkers and teach them about climate change. Throughout Putting Green’s 18-hole course, each hole dedicates its scene to a different purpose.

For example, hole 1 is “Down the drain” and demonstrates debris getting washed down drains into our waterways. Observe local artwork and other various environmentally friendly infrastructural enhancements throughout their course.

Not only will your family learn something new, but will be able to enjoy a game of golf with a beautiful view! The course opens for the season on May 26.

621 Court St, Brooklyn, NY

When the weather cannot permit outdoor activities, Shipwrecked has you covered with their indoor mini-golf park!

Their course is designed with 18-holes that will take you and your family through four different themed sections decorated with theatrical lighting and figures. Food and drink are also available!

232-01 Northern Blvd, Douglaston, NY 11362

As the weather gets warmer, head over to Alley Pond Golf Center for an engaging active experience for your kids! Their well-designed course is filled with fountains and obstacles spread across all 18-holes. Each hole ranges in difficulty, so this is a great course for parties filled with all ages and skill levels.

100 Flushing Meadows Park, Flushing, NY 11368

The mini-golf course at Flushing Meadows features an 18-hole course that takes players through streams, waterfalls, and bridges! The course also features late-night golfing with a fully lit course. This is an excellent option for a family outing for both the day and night.

47-01 111th St, Corona, NY 11368

Rocket Park Mini Golf combines the fun of mini-golf and science exploration. Using the same laws of motion and gravity that guide spaceships, this mini-golf experience will reveal the science behind this through a game of mini-golf!

Through this interactive exhibit, players will not only learn about new scientific concepts but also get in a fun 9-hole game.

1 City Island Rd, Bronx, NY 10464

Test your mini-golf skills at Turtle Cove for an exciting golf experience! Located in Pelham Bay Park, players are surrounded by nature on this 18-hole course. Play alongside interesting architecture and various challenges across each hole.

Once the course is finished, you and your family can also enjoy the batting cages, the driving range, or even indulge in golf lessons!

215 Schmidts Ln., Staten Island, NY 10314

If you’re looking for a popular mini-golf destination, this is the place for you! This course is filled with obstacles running from the water and sand traps to hilly holes that create thrilling games of golf.

Not only do they have mini-golf, but this fun park also offers go-kart racing, roller hockey, and batting cages. Get ready for a day of endless fun with your family at Staten Island Fun Park!

1 American Dream Wy, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

You don’t need to travel too far for an intergalactic experience! The American Dream is home to its very own blacklight mini-golf course. Filled with 3D sculptures of space creatures, planet murals, and vibrant neon colors, this course is like no other.

With glow-in-the-dark equipment like balls, putters, scorecards, and more, be prepared for an out-of-this-world adventure!

4800 Ocean Ave., Wildwood, NJ 08260

You and your family can enjoy 27 holes of mini-golf at Morey’s Piers! This course offers two levels, a practice course for beginners that need a little practice, and three themed courses to choose from.

Depending on your kid’s interests, there should be an enticing option for all. And better yet, all of this is located across the street from the famous Wildwood Sign! This fun course will be a fun activity for the whole family.