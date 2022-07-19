The 15 Best Family-Friendly Hikes on Long Island

Hiking is a great way to get outside, be active and spend time with your family this summer. Come out and explore one of the many trails that Long Island has to offer. Wherever you end up going, remember to bring sunscreen and bug spray! Listed below are some of the best trails for families around Montauk, Riverhead, Huntington, Oyster Bay and Hempstead.

Family-Friendly Montauk Hiking Trails

Hither Hills Coastal Trail

Parking Lot, Navy St, Montauk, NY 11954

3.3 miles

If you’re looking for a hike filled with beautiful ocean views from beginning to end, Hither Hills Coastal Trail is for you! This 3.3 miles trail runs right along the water. Enjoy listening to the peaceful sound of crashing waves the entire time.

Walking Dunes Trail

91 Napeague Harbor Rd, Montauk, NY 11954

2.7 miles

Like the Hither Hills Coastal Trail, the Walking Dunes Trail is also near Montauk, but when you start this hike you will feel like you’re on a completely different planet. The Walking Dunes Trail is home to a constantly changing landscape of sand dunes. You’ll definitely want to bring bug spray along for this hike, especially during the warmer months of the year!

Battery 113 Trail

Camp Hero Parking, Old Montauk Hwy, Montauk, NY 11954

1.9 miles

Pack some thrill into your next hike by heading down the Battery 113 trail in Montauk. This down-and-back trail leads to an abandoned WWII radio tower! After you’re done, head over and check out the Montauk Point Lighthouse nearby!

Shadmoor State Preserve

Unnamed Road, Montauk, NY 11954

2.5 miles

Close to the Montauk Library, Shadmoor State Park is a beautiful place to take your family for a day of hiking along the coast. This trail has beach access and dogs are permitted before 10am. The views are worth it, but make sure to bring tick spray and stay in the middle of the path as you go!

Family-Friendly Riverhead Hiking Trails

Cranberry Bog

3675-3815 Lake Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901

1 mile

Situated in the wetlands of Riverhead, Cranberry Bog is a great shorter hike for your kids. The Cranberry Bog Loop will take you across a wooden bridge and through an abandoned cranberry-growing operation. While you hike, keep an eye out for birds and fish!

David A. Sarnoff Pine Barrens Preserve

606 Riverleigh Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901

4.4 miles

If you’re looking for a longer hike, David A. Sarnoff Pine Barrens Preserve in Riverhead is a great option! This hike will take you through a serene pine forest along sandy trails for miles. Just make sure to bring tick spray and apply it before you go!

Indian Island Park Point

Indian Point Rd, Riverhead, NY 11901

1.2 miles

Enjoy beautiful water views when you hike Indian Island Park Point Loop with your family! This generally flat trail is especially great because it provides access to a beach. Just be aware that there’s a daily parking fee. Current rates are available here!

Family-Friendly Huntington Hiking Trails

Rocky Beach and Warblers Loop Trail

12 Target Rock Rd, Lloyd Harbor, NY 11743

1.6 miles

You’ll start in the woods and move towards Rocky Beach when you take Warblers Loop Trail! Dogs aren’t allowed on this trail, so you’ll have to leave your furry friends at home, but Warblers Loop is great for beginner hikers. On your way to the beach, you can also enjoy views of Brackish Pond!

Caumsett State Historic Park Reserve

25 Lloyd Harbor Rd, New York 11743

5.1 miles

If you’re looking for another longer hike, start in the main parking lot and go all the way to Fresh Pond and back! This hike is the perfect distance for an energetic group, being a little over five miles long. Just like Warblers Loop, you’ll have to leave your pets at home for this trek.

Family-Friendly Oyster Bay Hiking Trails

Cold Spring Harbor State Park

95 Harbor Rd, Cold Spring Harbor, NY 11724

1.8 miles

About fifteen minutes from Oyster Bay and a few minutes from downtown Huntington, Cold Spring Harbor State Park is filled with hilly terrain and wonderful views. Start at the Cold Spring Harbor Trailhead, follow the trail until Lawrence Hill Road, turn around and hike back the same way for a total of 1.8 miles. Because of the hills, expect for this hike to take longer than others of similar distance on flatter terrain.

Hope Goddard Iselin Preserve

Chicken Valley Rd, Oyster Bay, NY 11771

1.1 miles

Located right inside Oyster Bay, the 1.1 mile loop at Hope Goddard Iselin Preserve is another great place to take your family! As you hike here, keep an eye out for chickadees, red foxes, native sunflowers and spicebush swallowtail butterflies. Dogs are welcome on this loop, but make sure they’re on a leash!

Sagamore Hill Nature Trail

12 Sagamore Hill Rd, Oyster Bay, NY 11771

1.5 miles

Follow the Sagamore Hill Nature Trail through an oak-tulip forest, salt marsh and beach for a hike that’s a little over a mile long! This short trail is awesome for kids, keeping them entertained the entire way through. As you walk, look for some of the many birds that call Sagamore Hill National Historic Site their home!

Hempstead Hiking Trails

Hempstead Lake State Park

Eagle Ave, West Hempstead, NY 11552

3.1 miles

At Hempstead Lake State Park, you can take an easy 3.1 mile hike with your kids along the water. Dogs are allowed on the trail, but make sure they are on a leash! Also, be mindful that the trail is a shared bridle path, so you may encounter horses during your hike.

Norman J. Levy Park and Preserve

1600 Merrick Rd, Merrick, NY 11566

2 miles

The paved loop trail at Norman J. Levy Park and Preserve provides a nice hike for your family, accompanied by views of the water. Dogs are not allowed at this preserve, but the trails are stroller friendly. While you’re exploring, make sure to check out the preserve’s fishing pier and the herd of Nigerian dwarf goats on the property!

Valley Stream State Park

Valley Stream State Park Rd, Valley Stream, NY 11580

1.5 miles

There’s a paved 1.5 mile loop at Valley Stream State Park that’s perfect for families and accommodates wheelchairs and strollers alike. Like Norman J. Levy Park, no dogs are allowed here. As you walk, there are benches and tables along the trail to stop at, along with a big playground on the north side!