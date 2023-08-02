Best Glamping Spots In New York

Glamping is essentially camping, but instead of sleeping in a tiny tent on the ground, it has more amenities, space and comfort available! Here are some of the best places to go glamping in New York!

Psst… Check out these carnivals, festivals and parades happening in August!

The Geo Dome is part of The Outlier Inn: a 12-acre property 90 miles from New York City in the southern Catskills. It serves as a retreat center, a farm with lots of animals and vegetables, and features a world-class recording studio.

Guests are encouraged to explore the 12-acre property, relax by the pond, cuddle the alpacas, sheep, goats, and go for a hike on the 6-mile rails-to-trails path across the street. It is dog-friendly and even has a pond where your four-legged family members can swim.

Guests have access to outdoor double hot showers, a sink, and a claw foot bathtub, as well as an outdoor kitchen and grill, refrigerator and large fire pit.

Bring your own bed, air mattress or camping pads, sleeping bags, pillows and towels. There is even a wooden floor in the dome and screen windows for airflow and to keep out bugs.

You can have the entire yurt to yourself at this beautiful glamping site that is right in the middle of an organic vegetable and perennial flower garden and forest. The yurt features a fully equipped, eat-in kitchen with seating for six.

The bathroom is stocked with towels, local soap, shampoo, etc. Sleeping accommodations include a lovely master bedroom (full size bed) with flat screen TV for DVDs, fold-out futon bed in the living room (full size) and two twin beds in the loft. The stone patio offers outdoor dining, a gas grill and fire pit.

The wildflower field, only steps away, connects to a nature preserve and Van Buskirk Gorge with many waterfalls. Guests are welcome to harvest berries, fruit and vegetables from the orchard and garden, and there are eggs in the hen house to enjoy. High-speed wireless internet is also included.

This tree house offers the perfect nature retreat to help escape the chaos of daily life as it is nestled in the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains and just nine miles from the beautiful Saratoga Springs.

There is an outdoor kitchen, deck, fire pit and full bath just a few steps away from the house, and in the tree house is a comfortable sleeping area including a double bed, plus a loft.

Just outside the sleeping quarters is a covered porch for reading, writing or reflecting, and wonderful mountains and lakes are just a quick drive away.

These treehouse yurts and cabins in the Catskills come fully equipped with kitchens and modern bathrooms, lockable doors, decks, outdoor grill and campfire, and private nearby parking.

Enjoy hiking trails, kayaking, the fieldstone labyrinth, zip-lining, mountain views, sunsets and starry nights during your stay.

An eight-minute water taxi ride from downtown Manhattan brings you to this peaceful oasis harboring spectacular indoor and outdoor accommodations and culinary experiences.

One of the most unique ways to go glamping in New York, you’ll be surrounded by sprawling green space with unparalleled views of the Statue of Liberty, the New York Harbor, and the Manhattan Skyline.

Choose between the Summit Tents, which offer expansive private waterfront decks ideal for an unforgettable experience, the stylishly innovative Outlook Shelter, which is a transformational hotel room with a spectacular windowed spa bath, and two private terraces, and the Journey Tents: carefully designed and providing a spirited communal setting that brings modern luxuries outdoors.

One of the most convenient places to go glamping in New York, Terra Glamping in the luxurious Hamptons offers 30 safari-style tents on the beach, just a ten-minute drive from the buzzing streets with restaurants and boutiques.

You’ll wake up on your queen-size memory-foam mattress and gaze out over Sag Harbor and Shelter Island from a beautiful waterfront view.

Enjoy access to hot showers and flushing toilets, nightly campfires, a dining and grilling area, continental breakfast, and the complementary use of kayaks and paddle boards.

While there is no WiFi so as to encourage guests to unplug during their stay, there is cell service and lanterns and phone chargers are provided.

Considered “the world’s most beautiful tiny house,” this place is just 90 minutes from NYC but feels like another world.

This is a 180 square-foot glass-enclosed tiny house, offering spectacular 360-degree views of the Hudson Valley and surrounding vineyards and apple orchards and is nestled on a 30-acre farm that boasts a beautiful lavender field.

Accommodations include a queen-sized bed and plush pillows, a dining table and chairs, stainless-steel kitchen with a mini-fridge, induction cooktop for cooking, microwave, and electric kettle, and Wi-Fi!