NYC Museums to Visit all Year Round with the Family
Whether you live in NYC or are visiting, all families should take advantage of the excellent museums this city offers. While the pandemic had many museums closing, most, if not all, are now open; here is a list of our picks of family-friendly museums, along with updated dates and admission information for you to enjoy year round!
Psst…check out 11 Swimming Lakes Near NYC to Visit this Summer 2022!
212- 595–9533
2 Lincoln Square
Closed: Monday and Tuesday
Admission is free
American Museum of Natural History
212- 769–5100
200 Central Park West
Closed: Monday and Tuesday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day
Pay-what-you-wish for residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut (with ID)
Admission: $23; seniors and students, $18; children 3–12, $13; children under 3, free
212- 288–6400
725 Park Ave. at E. 70th Street
Closed: Monday-Tuesday
Admission: $7-12
Children’s Museum of Manhattan
212- 721–1223
212 W. 83rd St. between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue
Two-hour sessions must be booked in advance, sessions run Wednesday- Sunday from 10am – 5pm
Admission: $15; seniors, $12; children under 1, free; Visitors with disabilities, $12
Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum
212- 849–8400
2 E. 91st St. at Fifth Avenue
Closed: Tuesday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day
Admission is free through October 31, 2021
Admission: $18; seniors, $12; students, $7; children under 18, free; visitors with disabilities, $10; students, $9
Pay What You Wish is available Wednesday- Monday 5 to 6 p.m.
212- 831–7272
1230 Fifth Ave. between E. 104th and E. 105th streets
Closed: Monday- Thursday, New Year’s Day, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day
Free: Wednesday (for seniors)
Admission: $9; seniors and students, $5; members and children under 12, free
212- 423–3500
1071 Fifth Ave. between E. 88th and E. 89th streets
Closed: Tuesday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day
Pay-what-you-wish: Select Saturdays from 5 to 8 pm; refreshments available
Admission: $25; seniors and students, $18; members and children under 12, free; visitors with disabilities, $18
International Center of Photography
212- 857–0048
79 Essex St. between Delancey Street and Broome Street
Closed: Tuesday, New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day
Admission: $16; seniors, students, military, visitors with disabilities, $12; under 16, free
Pay-what-you-wish: Thursday from 6 pm to 9 pm; refreshments available
Intrepid Sea, Air Space Museum
877- 957–SHIP (7447)
Pier 86, 12th Avenue and W. 46th Street
Closed: Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day
Admission: $33; seniors 62 and over and college students with ID, $31; ages 5-12, $24; children under 4 and active, retired and military veterans, free
212- 715–1258
333 E. 47th St. between First and Second avenues
Closed: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, major holidays
Admission: $12; seniors and students, $10; children under 16, free
212- 423–3200
1109 Fifth Ave. at E. 92nd Street
Closed: Wednesday, major Jewish holidays and New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Thanksgiving Day
Free: Saturdays
Admission: $18; seniors, $12; students, $8; children under 18, free
Lower East Side Tenement Museum
877- 975–3786
103 Orchard St. at Delancey Street
Admission: $30; under 5, free but not permitted on in-person building tours; discount rates for combination tours
The Metropolitan Museum of Art
212- 535–7710
1000 Fifth Ave. at E. 82nd Street
Closed: Wednesday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, New Years Day, and the first Monday in May
Pay-what-you-wish for residents of New York State, and students of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut (with ID)
Admission: $25; seniors, $17; students, $12; under 12, free
Admission after July 1, 2022: $30; seniors, $22; students, $17
Open Friday and Saturday until 9 pm
212- 685–0008
225 Madison Ave. between E. 36th and E. 37th streets
Closed: Monday, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day
Free: Friday from 2 to 5 pm
Admission: $22; seniors, $14; students (with current ID), $13; children 12 and under, free
212- 299–7777
2 Columbus Circle at Eighth Avenue
Closed: Monday
50% off admission on Thursdays
Admission: $18; seniors, $14; students, $12; 18 and under, free
(Temporarily Closed at press time, Self-Guided Visits for groups and Guided Group Tours available upon request )
855- 955–MOCA
215 Centre St. between Grand and Howard streets
Closed: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and major holidays
Free admission: for all throughout the run of the Responses exhibition, no reservations needed
Pay-what-you-wish for Manhattan Chinatown and Two Bridge residents
Admission: $12; seniors, students with ID, educators, military, and children 2 and up, $8; Visitors with disabilities and a person accompanying them, free
Museum of Jewish Heritage-A Living Memorial to the Holocaust
646- 437–4202
36 Battery Pl. at First Place
Closed: Monday, Tuesday, Saturday, Jewish holidays and Thanksgiving Day
Admission: $18; seniors, Visitors with Disabilities, students, and veterans, $8; children under 12, Holocaust Survivors, first responders, active members of the military, free
The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)
212- 708–9400
11 W. 53rd St. between Fifth and Sixth avenues
Suggested admission: $25; seniors and visitor with a disability, $18; students, $14; children 16 and under, free
Museum of the City of New York
212- 534–1672
1220 Fifth Ave. between E. 103rd and E. 104th streets
Closed: Tuesday, Wednesday, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day
Suggested admission: $20; seniors and students, $14; children 19 and under, free
National Museum of the American Indian
212- 514–3700
1 Bowling Green at Broadway and Battery Place
Closed: Christmas Day
Admission: free
212- 219–1222
235 Bowery between Stanton and Prince streets
Closed for installation from June 7 to June 29
Closed: Monday
Pay-what-you-wish: Thursday from 7 to 9 pm
Admission: $18; seniors & visitors with disabilities, $15; students, $12; children 18 and under, free
212- 873–3400
170 Central Park West between W. 76th and W. 77th streets
Closed: Monday- Tuesday
Pay-what-you-wish: Friday from 6 to 8 pm
Admission: $22; seniors/ educators/ active military, $17; students, $13; Kids (5–13 years old); $6 children 4 and under, free
212- 620–5000
150 W. 17th St. between Sixth and Seventh avenues
Closed: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, New Years Day
Admission: $19; seniors, students and visitors with disabilities, $14; seniors the first Thursday of the month & children under 12, free
Pay-what-you-wish: Friday from 6 to 10 pm
212- 748–8600
12 Fulton St. between Front and South streets
Closed: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday
Admission: $30; seniors and students $25; youth age 10-17, $15
Statue of Liberty National Monument–Ellis Island Immigration Museum
(212) 561–4588
Closed: Christmas Day
Admission: Free, except ferry fees ($24.30; seniors, $18.30; children 4–12, $12.30; children 3 and under, free) and an optional $3 crown-access fee
Whitney Museum of American Art
212- 570–3600
99 Gansevoort St, New York, NY
Closed: Tuesday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day
Pay-what-you-wish: Fridays from 7 to 10 pm; refreshments available; occasional live music
Admission: $25; seniors and students, $18; children 18 and under, free
THE BRONX
718- 681–6000
1040 Grand Concourse, The Bronx, NY
Closed: Monday and Tuesday, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day
Admission: Free to all ages.
Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
718- 367–1010
2300 Southern Blvd, The Bronx, NY
Closed: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day
Admission: $41.95; seniors, $36.95; children 3–12, $31.95; children under 2, free
Pay-what-you-wish: Wednesday (excluding special exhibitions/rides)
718- 817–8700
2900 Southern Blvd, The Bronx, NY
Closed: Monday (except federal holidays)
Free: All day Wednesday
Admission: $30; seniors and students, $28; children under 12, $15; children under 2, free
718- 549–3200
4900 Independence Ave, Bronx, NY
Closed: Monday (except federal holidays)
Free: Thursdays
Admission: $10; seniors and students, $6; children 6 and older, $4; children under 6, free
BROOKLYN
718- 623–7200
990 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Closed: Monday (except federal holidays), Labor Day
Pay what you wish: Winter weekdays (December–February), School groups (with pre-registration)
Admission: $18; seniors and students, $12; children under 12, free
718- 735–4400
145 Brooklyn Ave. at St. Marks Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Closed: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day
Pay as you wish: Every Thursday, 2pm to 5pm. Group visits are restricted during this time.
Admission: $13.00
718- 638–5000
200 Eastern Pkwy. at Washington Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Closed: Monday and Tuesday, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day
Suggested contribution: $16; seniors and students, $10; children 19 and under, free
718- 265-3474
602 Surf Ave. at W. Eighth Street, Brooklyn, NY
Admission: $29.95; seniors, $26.95; kids(3-12), $24.95; children 2 and under, free
Pay-what-you-wish: Wednesday after 3 pm
QUEENS
718- 777–6800
36-01 35th Ave, Astoria, NY
Closed: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday
Admission: $15; seniors–students, $11; kids, $9; children under 3, free
718-699–0005
47-01 111th St. at 49th Avenue, Corona, NY
Closed: Monday- Thursday, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day
Pay-what-you-wish: Friday from 2 to 5pm
Admission: $14; students and seniors and children 2–17, $11
718- 204–7088
9-01 33rd Rd., Long Island City, NY
Closed: Monday and Tuesday
Admission: $12; seniors and students, $5; children under 12, free
Pay-what-you-wish: First Saturdays, April-June
Cafe and all water fountains are closed
718- 784–2084
22-25 Jackson Ave. at 46th Avenue, Queens NY
Closed: Tuesday and Wednesday and New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day
Free: With the Museum of Modern Art admission ticket dated within 30 days; NYC residents
Suggested admission: $10; seniors and students, $5; children 16 and under, free
718- 592–9700
New York City Building, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, NY
Closed: Monday and Tuesday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day
Free: When reserving timed-tickets online
STATEN ISLAND
Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden
718- 425–3504
1000 Richmond Terrace at Tysen Street, NY
Admission for outdoor grounds and gardens: free (advance registration not required)
Admission for galleries and garden tours: $5; seniors and students, $4; children under 12, $3; children 5 and under, free
The Staten Island Children’s Museum
718-273-2060
1000 Richmond Terrace, Building M
Open Saturdays and Sundays and on most school holidays
Admission: $8; free for children under 1
441 Clarke Ave., Staten Island
718-351-1611
Hours: Monday-Friday, 11am-5pm; Saturday-Sunday, 10am-5pm
Admission: $10 ages 3 and older; free for children ages 2 and younger