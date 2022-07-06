NYC Museums to Visit all Year Round with the Family

Whether you live in NYC or are visiting, all families should take advantage of the excellent museums this city offers. While the pandemic had many museums closing, most, if not all, are now open; here is a list of our picks of family-friendly museums, along with updated dates and admission information for you to enjoy year round!

American Folk Art Museum

212- 595–9533

2 Lincoln Square

Closed: Monday and Tuesday

Admission is free

American Museum of Natural History

212- 769–5100

200 Central Park West

Closed: Monday and Tuesday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day

Pay-what-you-wish for residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut (with ID)

Admission: $23; seniors and students, $18; children 3–12, $13; children under 3, free

Asia Society Museum

212- 288–6400

725 Park Ave. at E. 70th Street

Closed: Monday-Tuesday

Admission: $7-12

Children’s Museum of Manhattan

212- 721–1223

212 W. 83rd St. between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue

Two-hour sessions must be booked in advance, sessions run Wednesday- Sunday from 10am – 5pm

Admission: $15; seniors, $12; children under 1, free; Visitors with disabilities, $12

Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum

212- 849–8400

2 E. 91st St. at Fifth Avenue

Closed: Tuesday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day

Admission is free through October 31, 2021

Admission: $18; seniors, $12; students, $7; children under 18, free; visitors with disabilities, $10; students, $9

Pay What You Wish is available Wednesday- Monday 5 to 6 p.m.

El Museo del Barrio

212- 831–7272

1230 Fifth Ave. between E. 104th and E. 105th streets

Closed: Monday- Thursday, New Year’s Day, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day

Free: Wednesday (for seniors)

Admission: $9; seniors and students, $5; members and children under 12, free

Guggenheim Museum, Solomon R.

212- 423–3500

1071 Fifth Ave. between E. 88th and E. 89th streets

Closed: Tuesday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day

Pay-what-you-wish: Select Saturdays from 5 to 8 pm; refreshments available

Admission: $25; seniors and students, $18; members and children under 12, free; visitors with disabilities, $18

International Center of Photography

212- 857–0048

79 Essex St. between Delancey Street and Broome Street

Closed: Tuesday, New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day

Admission: $16; seniors, students, military, visitors with disabilities, $12; under 16, free

Pay-what-you-wish: Thursday from 6 pm to 9 pm; refreshments available

Intrepid Sea, Air Space Museum

877- 957–SHIP (7447)

Pier 86, 12th Avenue and W. 46th Street

Closed: Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day

Admission: $33; seniors 62 and over and college students with ID, $31; ages 5-12, $24; children under 4 and active, retired and military veterans, free

Japan Society

212- 715–1258

333 E. 47th St. between First and Second avenues

Closed: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, major holidays

Admission: $12; seniors and students, $10; children under 16, free

The Jewish Museum

212- 423–3200

1109 Fifth Ave. at E. 92nd Street

Closed: Wednesday, major Jewish holidays and New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Thanksgiving Day

Free: Saturdays

Admission: $18; seniors, $12; students, $8; children under 18, free

Lower East Side Tenement Museum

877- 975–3786

103 Orchard St. at Delancey Street

Admission: $30; under 5, free but not permitted on in-person building tours; discount rates for combination tours

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

212- 535–7710

1000 Fifth Ave. at E. 82nd Street

Closed: Wednesday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, New Years Day, and the first Monday in May

Pay-what-you-wish for residents of New York State, and students of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut (with ID)

Admission: $25; seniors, $17; students, $12; under 12, free

Admission after July 1, 2022: $30; seniors, $22; students, $17

Open Friday and Saturday until 9 pm

The Morgan Library Museum

212- 685–0008

225 Madison Ave. between E. 36th and E. 37th streets

Closed: Monday, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day

Free: Friday from 2 to 5 pm

Admission: $22; seniors, $14; students (with current ID), $13; children 12 and under, free

Museum of Arts and Design

212- 299–7777

2 Columbus Circle at Eighth Avenue

Closed: Monday

50% off admission on Thursdays

Admission: $18; seniors, $14; students, $12; 18 and under, free

Museum of Chinese in America

(Temporarily Closed at press time, Self-Guided Visits for groups and Guided Group Tours available upon request )

855- 955–MOCA

215 Centre St. between Grand and Howard streets

Closed: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and major holidays

Free admission: for all throughout the run of the Responses exhibition, no reservations needed

Pay-what-you-wish for Manhattan Chinatown and Two Bridge residents

Admission: $12; seniors, students with ID, educators, military, and children 2 and up, $8; Visitors with disabilities and a person accompanying them, free

Museum of Jewish Heritage-A Living Memorial to the Holocaust

646- 437–4202

36 Battery Pl. at First Place

Closed: Monday, Tuesday, Saturday, Jewish holidays and Thanksgiving Day

Admission: $18; seniors, Visitors with Disabilities, students, and veterans, $8; children under 12, Holocaust Survivors, first responders, active members of the military, free

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)

212- 708–9400

11 W. 53rd St. between Fifth and Sixth avenues

Suggested admission: $25; seniors and visitor with a disability, $18; students, $14; children 16 and under, free

Museum of the City of New York

212- 534–1672

1220 Fifth Ave. between E. 103rd and E. 104th streets

Closed: Tuesday, Wednesday, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day

Suggested admission: $20; seniors and students, $14; children 19 and under, free

National Museum of the American Indian

212- 514–3700

1 Bowling Green at Broadway and Battery Place

Closed: Christmas Day

Admission: free

New Museum

212- 219–1222

235 Bowery between Stanton and Prince streets

Closed for installation from June 7 to June 29

Closed: Monday

Pay-what-you-wish: Thursday from 7 to 9 pm

Admission: $18; seniors & visitors with disabilities, $15; students, $12; children 18 and under, free

New-York Historical Society

212- 873–3400

170 Central Park West between W. 76th and W. 77th streets

Closed: Monday- Tuesday

Pay-what-you-wish: Friday from 6 to 8 pm

Admission: $22; seniors/ educators/ active military, $17; students, $13; Kids (5–13 years old); $6 children 4 and under, free

Rubin Museum of Art

212- 620–5000

150 W. 17th St. between Sixth and Seventh avenues

Closed: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, New Years Day

Admission: $19; seniors, students and visitors with disabilities, $14; seniors the first Thursday of the month & children under 12, free

Pay-what-you-wish: Friday from 6 to 10 pm

South Street Seaport Museum

212- 748–8600

12 Fulton St. between Front and South streets

Closed: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday

Admission: $30; seniors and students $25; youth age 10-17, $15

Statue of Liberty National Monument–Ellis Island Immigration Museum

(212) 561–4588

Liberty Island–Ellis Island

Closed: Christmas Day

Admission: Free, except ferry fees ($24.30; seniors, $18.30; children 4–12, $12.30; children 3 and under, free) and an optional $3 crown-access fee

Whitney Museum of American Art

212- 570–3600

99 Gansevoort St, New York, NY

Closed: Tuesday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day

Pay-what-you-wish: Fridays from 7 to 10 pm; refreshments available; occasional live music

Admission: $25; seniors and students, $18; children 18 and under, free

THE BRONX

The Bronx Museum of the Arts

718- 681–6000

1040 Grand Concourse, The Bronx, NY

Closed: Monday and Tuesday, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day

Admission: Free to all ages.

Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Bronx Zoo

718- 367–1010

2300 Southern Blvd, The Bronx, NY

Closed: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day

Admission: $41.95; seniors, $36.95; children 3–12, $31.95; children under 2, free

Pay-what-you-wish: Wednesday (excluding special exhibitions/rides)

The New York Botanical Garden

718- 817–8700

2900 Southern Blvd, The Bronx, NY

Closed: Monday (except federal holidays)

Free: All day Wednesday

Admission: $30; seniors and students, $28; children under 12, $15; children under 2, free

Wave Hill

718- 549–3200

4900 Independence Ave, Bronx, NY

Closed: Monday (except federal holidays)

Free: Thursdays

Admission: $10; seniors and students, $6; children 6 and older, $4; children under 6, free

BROOKLYN

Brooklyn Botanic Garden

718- 623–7200

990 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY

Closed: Monday (except federal holidays), Labor Day

Pay what you wish: Winter weekdays (December–February), School groups (with pre-registration)

Admission: $18; seniors and students, $12; children under 12, free

Brooklyn Children’s Museum

718- 735–4400

145 Brooklyn Ave. at St. Marks Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Closed: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day

Pay as you wish: Every Thursday, 2pm to 5pm. Group visits are restricted during this time.

Admission: $13.00

Brooklyn Museum

718- 638–5000

200 Eastern Pkwy. at Washington Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Closed: Monday and Tuesday, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day

Suggested contribution: $16; seniors and students, $10; children 19 and under, free

New York Aquarium

718- 265-3474

602 Surf Ave. at W. Eighth Street, Brooklyn, NY

Admission: $29.95; seniors, $26.95; kids(3-12), $24.95; children 2 and under, free

Pay-what-you-wish: Wednesday after 3 pm

QUEENS

Museum of the Moving Image

718- 777–6800

36-01 35th Ave, Astoria, NY

Closed: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday

Admission: $15; seniors–students, $11; kids, $9; children under 3, free

New York Hall of Science

718-699–0005

47-01 111th St. at 49th Avenue, Corona, NY

Closed: Monday- Thursday, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day

Pay-what-you-wish: Friday from 2 to 5pm

Admission: $14; students and seniors and children 2–17, $11

The Noguchi Museum

718- 204–7088

9-01 33rd Rd., Long Island City, NY

Closed: Monday and Tuesday

Admission: $12; seniors and students, $5; children under 12, free

Pay-what-you-wish: First Saturdays, April-June

Cafe and all water fountains are closed

PS1 Contemporary Art Center

718- 784–2084

22-25 Jackson Ave. at 46th Avenue, Queens NY

Closed: Tuesday and Wednesday and New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day

Free: With the Museum of Modern Art admission ticket dated within 30 days; NYC residents

Suggested admission: $10; seniors and students, $5; children 16 and under, free

Queens Museum of Art

718- 592–9700

New York City Building, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, NY

Closed: Monday and Tuesday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day

Free: When reserving timed-tickets online

STATEN ISLAND

Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden

718- 425–3504

1000 Richmond Terrace at Tysen Street, NY

Admission for outdoor grounds and gardens: free (advance registration not required)

Admission for galleries and garden tours: $5; seniors and students, $4; children under 12, $3; children 5 and under, free

The Staten Island Children’s Museum

718-273-2060

1000 Richmond Terrace, Building M

Open Saturdays and Sundays and on most school holidays

Admission: $8; free for children under 1

Historic Richmond Town

441 Clarke Ave., Staten Island

718-351-1611

Hours: Monday-Friday, 11am-5pm; Saturday-Sunday, 10am-5pm

Admission: $10 ages 3 and older; free for children ages 2 and younger