19 Best Trampoline and Bounce Parks In and Near NYC

If your kids are bouncing off the walls this winter, a family trip to a trampoline park or bounce park is a must-do.

Going to a trampoline park will provide your kids with a great way to burn off some energy. And many trampoline parks are inside indoor amusement centers, so it’s easy to turn your outing into a day of fun for the whole family!

Here are some trampoline and bounce parks near New York City to check out with your family!

Brooklyn

230 Bogart St., Brooklyn

Soar to new heights in this sprawling trampoline park. Learn skills seen on American Ninja Warrior, tumble and flip on Olympic-sized trampolines and improve your parkour abilities. It’s hours of fun for adults and kids alike.

51 N 1st St., Brooklyn

STREB offers programming for both adults and children. Get the hang of audience-wowing circus stunts; bounce, flip and twist on trampolines or even try your hand at swinging on trapeze. Send your up and coming acrobats here for the time of their lives.

4422 2nd Ave., Brooklyn

This indoor adventure park is the perfect destination for family fun. Amaetur acrobats and daredevils can practice their coolest tricks on the ProZone Performance Trampolines.

These wall-mounted trampolines are a great way for older or more experienced jumpers to show off their skills. Urban Air is also home to their APEX trampolines, which are perfect for gymnasts, cheerleaders, parkour athletes or anyone looking for a new challenge.

Long Island

330 Michael Dr., Syosset

This family entertainment center has an array of trampoline courts to choose from. There’s a main area designed for all ages, a trampoline dodgeball court, and a slam dunk basketball court.

1850 Lakeland Ave., Ronkonkoma

Families and kids can jump into fun at this Long Island trampoline park featuring 16,000 square feet of wall-to-wall trampolines.

It even has Family Flight Nights on Friday and Saturday nights, which feature glow gear and black lights, making for an exciting after-dark jumping experience ($26 for 2 hours, 7-9pm).

Kids Flight, a special time exclusively for kids ages 6 and younger, is available Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, 11am-12pm for $10 (one child and one adult).

2710 Hempstead Tpk., Levittown

Kids can play and jump on giant and soft inflatables in the Bounce Arena. Other attractions for the family include laser tag and an arcade.

225 Community Drive, Suite 250, Great Neck

Pump it Up has open jump times that give kids access to huge inflatables, giant slides, obstacles courses, and more. (Note: Children shorter than 34 inches are not permitted in or on the equipment.)

3147 Middle Country Road, Lake Grove

Kids and families can enjoy lots of jumping fun at this indoor trampoline park in Long Island. Kids of all ages can show off their skills by jumping on trampolines to see how high they can bounce.

Additionally, this trampoline park has APEX trampolines, featuring trampolines on the floor and the walls for maximum jumping exhilaration.

111 Rodeo Drive, Deer Park

There’s lots to do at this Long Island trampoline park. Enjoy freestyle jump where there are massive, wall-to-wall trampolines designed for jumpers of all ages.

Then there’s the Foam Zone, where you can jump off a trampoline into a pool of huge foam squares for a soft and fun landing. Parents can also buy tickets for Little Leapers, a play time program designed for parents and little ones to enjoy together.

Manhattan

Pier 62, Chelsea

The 80,000-square-foot indoor sports facility hosts athletic programs for both kids and adults. Kids ages 5-13 who love to jump, hop, and have an interest in gymnastics will enjoy a variety of school break camps and classes.

Pier 40, 353 West St., Hudson River Park

This outdoor school offers classes for kids and adults in trampoline, flying trapeze, static trapeze, and more. These classes not only provide exercise and conditioning, but self-esteem boosters and emotional strength.

Queens

20-21 Steinway St., Astoria

This Queens play center offers lots of trampoline-inspired fun for kids. Open play attractions include inflatables, giant slides, a ball pit, and more.

149-13 14 Ave., Whitestone

Open play and programs are available at this kids play space that has trampolines, slides, parachute play, and more.

162-26 Cross Bay Blvd., Howard Beach

Inflatable obstacle courses to jump on and run through are all part of the fun during open play sessions at Kids ‘N Shape, a children’s fitness center in Queens.

163-50 Cross Bay Blvd., Queens, NY

Come experience fun for everyone in the family at Launch Trampoline Park. In addition to offering open hours, where everyone can experience the unbeatable attractions, Launch also offers programs for specific age groups.

Toddler Time provides an exclusive experience for kids six and under where toddlers have the whole park to themselves. Teens can drop in on Friday and Saturday nights for Ignite, an epic teen night glow party for teens ages 13 and up.

80-28 Cooper Ave., Queens, NY

The bounce park at Laser Bounce in Queens is the first of its kind. It combines a trampoline park with state of the art inflatable technology. Guests can tackle a ninja course, an open bounce area and an obstacle course.

The bounce park is limited to guests under 54” tall, but all guests can check out the other attractions Laser Bounce has to offer, like the arcade, laser tag arena and bowling.

4707 34 Ave., Long Island City

This indoor playground is designed for children ages 7 and younger. It has a trampoline, jungle gym, ball pit with interactive games, and more.