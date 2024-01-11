Top 18 Rinks for Ice Skating on Long Island
If you want to go ice skating in Long Island with your kids, you’ve come to the right place to find the perfect rink.
We’ve rounded up indoor and outdoor ice-skating rinks in Nassau County and Suffolk County that offer public skating sessions. Bonus: Heading to an ice skating rink in Long Island is a great way to keep the kids active during the winter months!
Psst… Here are the Best Spots for Snow Tubing Near NYC!
Ice Skating in Nassau County
Andrew Stergiopoulos Ice Rink/Parkwood Ice Skating Rink
Indoor rink
Parkwood Sports Complex, 65 Arrandale Ave., Great Neck
516-487-4673
Hours: Monday, 12:30-2:30pm; Tuesday, 10am-12pm, and 12:30-2:30pm; Wednesday, 9:30-11:30am, 12-2pm, 2:15-4:30pm; Thursday, 10am-12pm and 12:30-2:30pm; Friday, 12:30-2:30pm, 3-5pm, and 7:45-9:45pm; Saturday, 12-1:30pm and 3-4:30pm; Sunday, 12:15-1:45pm, 3:15-4:45pm, and 7:15-9:30pm
Price: Adults- $9 residents, $15 non-residents; Children- $7 residents, $11 non-residents; Seniors, $5 residents only; Friday Nights- $10 residents, $14 non-residents; $5 skate rental.
Part of the Great Neck Park District, this Long Island ice-skating rink offers public skating and a skate school for all ages and abilities. Its Snow Plow Sam program is for toddlers ages 3 to 6. It’s a 30-minute class designed to give kids a fun introduction to the skating world.
Newbridge Arena
Indoor rink
2600 Newbridge Road., Bellmore
516-783-6181
Hours: Wednesday, 4-6pm; Thursday, 8-10am; Friday, 8:30-10:30am, 4-6pm, and 8:30-10:30pm; Saturday-Sunday, 12:30-2:30pm and 3-5pm. Call or check the website for holiday hours.
Price: $11; $9 resident; $7 military, fire, police, volunteer ambulance; $5 skate rental.
This Nassau County ice-skating rink has been a local favorite for over 25 years. It’s known for its Hot Shots Ice Hockey league, starring the NYPD and FDNY, and also offers public skating, skate lessons, and hockey-based programs.
Northwell Health Ice Center
Indoor rink
200 Merrick Ave., East Meadow
516-441-0070
Hours: Check the public schedule on the website
Prices: $15; $5 skate rental
This 165,000 square-foot facility offers public skating and consists of two indoor, NHL-sized skating rinks, as well as one outdoor rink that hosts both roller and deck hockey leagues throughout the summer.
Port Washington Skating Center
Indoor rink
70 Seaview Blvd., Port Washington
516-484-6800
Hours: Times vary and reservations required; see website.
Price: $18. $5 skate rental.
Enjoy public skating, skate lessons, and hockey clinics. There is a Little Ones skate school geared toward 3- to 4-year-olds. It offers an introduction to skating using toys and props as teaching aids. Camp days are also available on select school holidays. More information is available on the website.
Christopher Morley Park
Outdoor rink
500 Searingtown Road, Roslyn
516-571-8123
Hours: Season runs November-March. Call for hours.
Prices: Call for information
This spacious ice-skating rink in Nassau County is set in scenic Christopher Morley Park. In addition to ice-skating, other amenities kids and families can enjoy near the rink include a playground, nature trails, and a farmers’ market, which is open through late November.
Grant Park Rink
Outdoor rink
1625 Broadway, Hewlett
516-571-7821
Hours: November-March. Monday-Thursday, 1:15-315pm and 4-5:30pm*; Friday, 1:15-3:15pm, 4-6pm, and 7-9pm; Saturday, 10:30am-12:30pm, 1:15-3:15pm, 4-6pm, and 7-9pm; Sunday, 10:30am-12:30pm, 1:15-3:15pm, and 4-6pm
Prices: $10 resident, $15 non-resident; $6 resident children 17 and younger; $10 child non resident. $5 skate rental.
Public skating available. Other amenities kids and families can enjoy include a playground, athletic fields and workout stations. Public puck shooting sessions are available on Monday and Thursday, 4-5:30pm for all ages.
*puck shoot only in the evenings on Monday and Thursday
Marjorie R. Post Community Park Ice Rink
Outdoor Rink
Unqua and Merrick roads, Massapequa
516-797-7990
Hours: Friday, 4-6pm and 7-9pm; Saturday, 1-3pm, 4-6pm and 7-9pm; Sunday, 1-3pm and 4-6pm
Prices: $7 resident, $11 non-resident; ages 5-17, $6 resident $9 non-resident; $4 seniors and ages 2-4 resident; $6 non-resident. Veterans volunteer firefighters and auxiliary police are $4 for residents and $6 for non-resident. $5 skate rentals.
Public sessions are available at this popular community park, which draws many people from surrounding neighborhoods in Massapequa. Other amenities families and kids can enjoy at the park include a playground and basketball, handball, tennis, bocce and volleyball courts.
Syosset-Woodbury Community Park Ice Rink
Outdoor rink
7800 Jericho Turnpike, Syosset
516-677-5990
Hours: Weekends only, check for public skating hours
Prices: $7 resident, $11 non-resident; ages 5-17, $6 resident $9 non-resident; $4 seniors and ages 2-4 resident; $6 non-resident. Veterans volunteer firefighters and auxiliary police are $4 for residents and $6 for non-resident. $5 skate rentals.
Public sessions available.
Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center
Indoor rink
1001 Stewart Ave., Bethpage
516-433-7465
Hours: Through April 1, 2024: Monday and Wednesday, 4-6pm; Friday, 4-5:30pm and 8:30-10:30pm; Tuesday and Thursday, 10am-12pm; Saturday, 2:45-5:45pm; Sunday, 2-5pm
Prices: Call for information
Offers public skating, lessons, youth figure skating and hockey programs, and birthday party packages.
Freeport Ice Rink
Indoor rink
130 E. Merrick Road, Freeport
516-377-2314
Hours: Thursday, 3:30-4:45pm; Friday, 7:30-9pm; Sunday, 1:30-3:30pm
Prices: $7; $4 skate rental. Resident discounts available.
Public skating, lessons and birthday party packages available at this Nassau County ice-skating rink. There is also a public puck shoot session on Fridays, 1:15-4:15pm that runs through May 27 for all ages.
Iceland Long Island
Indoor rink
3345 Hillside Ave., New Hyde Park
516-746-1100
Hours: Friday, 8:30-10pm; Saturday, 12:15-1:45pm; Sunday, 11:15-12:45pm
Prices: $12; $10 ages 10 and younger; $6 skate rental
This Nassau County ice rink offers public skating, lessons (both group and private) and several hockey programs.
Long Beach Ice Arena
Indoor rink
150 West Bay Drive, Long Beach
516-705-7385
Hours: Saturdays, 1:30-3pm; Sundays, 12:15-1:45pm
Prices: $10; $8 senior citizens; $5 skate rental
Open year-round and offers public skating, sticks and pucks sessions, youth and adult hockey programs. The Learn to Skate program is a group lesson for kids ages 4 and older interested in learning to skate for figure skating or hockey.
Ice-Skating in Suffolk County
Dix Hills Ice Rink
Indoor rink
575 Vanderbilt Parkway, Dix Hills
631-462-5883
Hours: Times vary; check the website.
Price: $15; $10 children, teens, and seniors. Resident cards available for special pricing. $4 skate rental. $0.50 lockers.
This year-round skating destination in Long Island offers public ice skating, lessons, a pro shop stocked with skate equipment and more. The facility sits upon 150 acres of scenic parkland and is designed to resemble a ski lodge that is open and airy, giving it a true rustic look!
The Rinx
Indoor rink
660 Terry Road, Hauppauge
631-232-3222
Facebook • Instagram
Hours: Monday-Friday, 12:30-2:30pm; Tuesday-Wednesday, 4-5:45pm; Saturday-Sunday, 12-3pm, Friday, 8:15-10:15pm.
Price: Weekdays: $13; $11 children; $6 seniors, $16 Friday nights. Weekends and holidays: $15; $12 children; $7 seniors. $7 skate rental.
Founded in 1993, the Rinx is open year round and offers public skating, lessons, day camp and figure skating and hockey programs.
Have a tiny tot interested in skating? There’s an on-site preschool academy for children ages that includes traditional preschool activities, as well as group skating lessons for kids ages 3-5. Check the website for more information.
The Rinx at Harborfront Park
Outdoor rink
Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson
631-403-4357
Hours: Season begins Friday, Nov. 26. Monday-Thursday, 12-1:30pm, 2-3:30pm, 4-5:30pm, and 6:30-8pm; Friday, 12-1:30pm, 2-3:30pm, 4-5:30pm, and 8-10pm; Saturday, 10-11:30am, 1-2:30pm, 2:45-4:15pm, 4:30-6pm, and 8-10pm; Sunday, 10-11:30am; 1-2:30pm; 3-4:30pm, and 4:30-6pm
Price: Weekdays: $13; $6 seniors; $10 children 11 and younger. Weekends and holidays: $12; $6 seniors; $9.50 children 11 and younger. Skate rental: $7. (NOTE: Friday nights and Saturday nights, admission is $15)
Enjoy harbor-front and scenic outdoor skating in the village of Port Jefferson. Lessons and party packages available.
Buckskill Winter Club
Outdoor rink
178 Buckskill Road, East Hampton
631-324-2243
Facebook • Instagram
Hours: Call for information or check the daily schedule online.
Prices: All day pass: $33; $27 ages 5-16; $20 seniors; $15 ages 4 and under. Skate rental available.
This Suffolk County ice-skating caters to the Hamptons’ community and beyond. It offers public skating, private rink rentals, lessons, and more. There’s an on-site club house with a snack bar, fire place, big-screen TV, and couches.
Southampton Ice Rink
Outdoor, covered rink
668 County Road 39, Southampton
631-283-2158
Facebook • Instagram
Hours: Check website for weekly dates
Prices: weekdays, $15, $12 for children; weekend/holidays, $20, $15 for children
This ice-skating rink in Suffolk County offers public skating, lessons, adult and youth hockey programs, and birthday party packages. Located at the Southampton Golf Range, the rink has a new snack bar featuring Nathan’s hot dogs, fries, and sandwiches.
Superior Ice Rink
Indoor rink
270 Indian Head Road, Kings Park
631-269-3900
Facebook • Instagram
Hours: Friday, 8:30-10:30pm; Saturday-Sunday, 12:30-2pm.
Prices: $10; $15 Friday nights. $5 skate rental
This Suffolk County ice rink has a new, fully equipped gym. Multiple membership packages are available. There is also team and individual training available.