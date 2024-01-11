New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Things To Do

Top 18 Rinks for Ice Skating on Long Island

By Posted on
Top 20 Rinks for Ice-Skating on Long Island
Getty Images

 Top 18 Rinks for Ice Skating on Long Island

If you want to go ice skating in Long Island with your kids, you’ve come to the right place to find the perfect rink.

We’ve rounded up indoor and outdoor ice-skating rinks in Nassau County and Suffolk County that offer public skating sessions. Bonus: Heading to an ice skating rink in Long Island is a great way to keep the kids active during the winter months!

Psst… Here are the Best Spots for Snow Tubing Near NYC!

Ice Skating in Nassau CountyAnchor

Andrew Stergiopoulos Ice Rink/Parkwood Ice Skating Rink

Indoor rink
Parkwood Sports Complex, 65 Arrandale Ave., Great Neck
516-487-4673

Hours: Monday, 12:30-2:30pm; Tuesday, 10am-12pm, and 12:30-2:30pm; Wednesday, 9:30-11:30am, 12-2pm, 2:15-4:30pm; Thursday, 10am-12pm and 12:30-2:30pm; Friday, 12:30-2:30pm, 3-5pm, and 7:45-9:45pm; Saturday, 12-1:30pm and 3-4:30pm; Sunday, 12:15-1:45pm, 3:15-4:45pm, and 7:15-9:30pm
Price: Adults- $9 residents, $15 non-residents; Children- $7 residents, $11 non-residents; Seniors, $5 residents only; Friday Nights- $10 residents, $14 non-residents; $5 skate rental.

Part of the Great Neck Park District, this Long Island ice-skating rink offers public skating and a skate school for all ages and abilities. Its Snow Plow Sam program is for toddlers ages 3 to 6. It’s a 30-minute class designed to give kids a fun introduction to the skating world.

Newbridge Arena

Indoor rink
2600 Newbridge Road., Bellmore
516-783-6181

Hours: Wednesday, 4-6pm; Thursday, 8-10am; Friday, 8:30-10:30am, 4-6pm, and 8:30-10:30pm; Saturday-Sunday, 12:30-2:30pm and 3-5pm. Call or check the website for holiday hours.

Price: $11; $9 resident; $7 military, fire, police, volunteer ambulance; $5 skate rental.

This Nassau County ice-skating rink has been a local favorite for over 25 years. It’s known for its Hot Shots Ice Hockey league, starring the NYPD and FDNY, and also offers public skating, skate lessons, and hockey-based programs.

Northwell Health Ice Center

Indoor rink
200 Merrick Ave., East Meadow
516-441-0070

Hours: Check the public schedule on the website

Prices: $15; $5 skate rental

This 165,000 square-foot facility offers public skating and consists of two indoor, NHL-sized skating rinks, as well as one outdoor rink that hosts both roller and deck hockey leagues throughout the summer.

Port Washington Skating Center

Indoor rink
70 Seaview Blvd., Port Washington
516-484-6800

Hours: Times vary and reservations required; see website.

Price: $18. $5 skate rental.

Enjoy public skating, skate lessons, and hockey clinics. There is a Little Ones skate school geared toward 3- to 4-year-olds. It offers an introduction to skating using toys and props as teaching aids. Camp days are also available on select school holidays. More information is available on the website.

Christopher Morley Park

Outdoor rink
500 Searingtown Road, Roslyn
516-571-8123

Hours: Season runs November-March. Call for hours.

Prices: Call for information

This spacious ice-skating rink in Nassau County is set in scenic Christopher Morley Park. In addition to ice-skating, other amenities kids and families can enjoy near the rink include a playground, nature trails, and a farmers’ market, which is open through late November.

Grant Park Rink

Outdoor rink
1625 Broadway, Hewlett
516-571-7821

Hours: November-March. Monday-Thursday, 1:15-315pm and 4-5:30pm*; Friday, 1:15-3:15pm, 4-6pm, and 7-9pm; Saturday, 10:30am-12:30pm, 1:15-3:15pm, 4-6pm, and 7-9pm; Sunday, 10:30am-12:30pm, 1:15-3:15pm, and 4-6pm

Prices: $10 resident, $15 non-resident; $6 resident children 17 and younger; $10 child non resident. $5 skate rental.

Public skating available. Other amenities kids and families can enjoy include a playground, athletic fields and workout stations. Public puck shooting sessions are available on Monday and Thursday, 4-5:30pm for all ages.

*puck shoot only in the evenings on Monday and Thursday

Marjorie R. Post Community Park Ice Rink

Outdoor Rink
Unqua and Merrick roads, Massapequa
516-797-7990

Hours: Friday, 4-6pm and 7-9pm; Saturday, 1-3pm, 4-6pm and 7-9pm; Sunday, 1-3pm and 4-6pm

Prices: $7 resident, $11 non-resident; ages 5-17, $6 resident $9 non-resident; $4 seniors and ages 2-4 resident; $6 non-resident. Veterans volunteer firefighters and auxiliary police are $4 for residents and $6 for non-resident. $5 skate rentals.

Public sessions are available at this popular community park, which draws many people from surrounding neighborhoods in Massapequa. Other amenities families and kids can enjoy at the park include a playground and basketball, handball, tennis, bocce and volleyball courts.

Syosset-Woodbury Community Park Ice Rink

Outdoor rink
7800 Jericho Turnpike, Syosset
516-677-5990

Hours: Weekends only, check for public skating hours

Prices: $7 resident, $11 non-resident; ages 5-17, $6 resident $9 non-resident; $4 seniors and ages 2-4 resident; $6 non-resident. Veterans volunteer firefighters and auxiliary police are $4 for residents and $6 for non-resident. $5 skate rentals.

Public sessions available.

Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center

Indoor rink
1001 Stewart Ave., Bethpage
516-433-7465

Hours: Through April 1, 2024: Monday and Wednesday, 4-6pm; Friday, 4-5:30pm and 8:30-10:30pm; Tuesday and Thursday, 10am-12pm; Saturday, 2:45-5:45pm; Sunday, 2-5pm

Prices: Call for information

Offers public skating, lessons, youth figure skating and hockey programs, and birthday party packages.

Freeport Ice Rink

Indoor rink
130 E. Merrick Road, Freeport
516-377-2314

Hours: Thursday, 3:30-4:45pm; Friday, 7:30-9pm; Sunday, 1:30-3:30pm

Prices: $7; $4 skate rental. Resident discounts available.

Public skating, lessons and birthday party packages available at this Nassau County ice-skating rink. There is also a public puck shoot session on Fridays, 1:15-4:15pm that runs through May 27 for all ages.

Iceland Long Island

Indoor rink
3345 Hillside Ave., New Hyde Park
516-746-1100

Hours: Friday, 8:30-10pm; Saturday, 12:15-1:45pm; Sunday, 11:15-12:45pm

Prices: $12; $10 ages 10 and younger; $6 skate rental

This Nassau County ice rink offers public skating, lessons (both group and private) and several hockey programs.

Long Beach Ice Arena

Indoor rink
150 West Bay Drive, Long Beach
516-705-7385

Hours: Saturdays, 1:30-3pm; Sundays, 12:15-1:45pm

Prices: $10; $8 senior citizens; $5 skate rental

Open year-round and offers public skating, sticks and pucks sessions, youth and adult hockey programs. The Learn to Skate program is a group lesson for kids ages 4 and older interested in learning to skate for figure skating or hockey.

Ice-Skating in Suffolk CountyAnchor

Dix Hills Ice Rink

Indoor rink
575 Vanderbilt Parkway, Dix Hills
631-462-5883

Hours: Times vary; check the website.

Price: $15; $10 children, teens, and seniors. Resident cards available for special pricing. $4 skate rental. $0.50 lockers.

This year-round skating destination in Long Island offers public ice skating, lessons, a pro shop stocked with skate equipment and more. The facility sits upon 150 acres of scenic parkland and is designed to resemble a ski lodge that is open and airy, giving it a true rustic look!

The Rinx

Indoor rink
660 Terry Road, Hauppauge
631-232-3222
FacebookInstagram

Hours: Monday-Friday, 12:30-2:30pm; Tuesday-Wednesday, 4-5:45pm; Saturday-Sunday, 12-3pm, Friday, 8:15-10:15pm.

Price: Weekdays: $13; $11 children; $6 seniors, $16 Friday nights. Weekends and holidays: $15; $12 children; $7 seniors. $7 skate rental.

Founded in 1993, the Rinx is open year round and offers public skating, lessons, day camp and figure skating and hockey programs.

Have a tiny tot interested in skating? There’s an on-site preschool academy for children ages that includes traditional preschool activities, as well as group skating lessons for kids ages 3-5. Check the website for more information.

The Rinx at Harborfront Park

Outdoor rink
Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson
631-403-4357

Hours: Season begins Friday, Nov. 26. Monday-Thursday, 12-1:30pm, 2-3:30pm, 4-5:30pm, and 6:30-8pm; Friday, 12-1:30pm, 2-3:30pm, 4-5:30pm, and 8-10pm; Saturday, 10-11:30am, 1-2:30pm, 2:45-4:15pm, 4:30-6pm, and 8-10pm; Sunday, 10-11:30am; 1-2:30pm; 3-4:30pm, and 4:30-6pm

Price: Weekdays: $13; $6 seniors; $10 children 11 and younger. Weekends and holidays: $12; $6 seniors; $9.50 children 11 and younger. Skate rental: $7. (NOTE: Friday nights and Saturday nights, admission is $15)

Enjoy harbor-front and scenic outdoor skating in the village of Port Jefferson. Lessons and party packages available.

Buckskill Winter Club

Outdoor rink
178 Buckskill Road, East Hampton
631-324-2243
FacebookInstagram

Hours: Call for information or check the daily schedule online.

Prices: All day pass: $33; $27 ages 5-16; $20 seniors; $15 ages 4 and under. Skate rental available.

This Suffolk County ice-skating caters to the Hamptons’ community and beyond. It offers public skating, private rink rentals, lessons, and more. There’s an on-site club house with a snack bar, fire place, big-screen TV, and couches.

Southampton Ice Rink 

Outdoor, covered rink
668 County Road 39, Southampton
631-283-2158
FacebookInstagram

Hours: Check website for weekly dates

Prices: weekdays, $15, $12 for children; weekend/holidays, $20, $15 for children

This ice-skating rink in Suffolk County offers public skating, lessons, adult and youth hockey programs, and birthday party packages. Located at the Southampton Golf Range, the rink has a new snack bar featuring Nathan’s hot dogs, fries, and sandwiches.

Superior Ice Rink

Indoor rink
270 Indian Head Road, Kings Park
631-269-3900
FacebookInstagram

Hours: Friday, 8:30-10:30pm; Saturday-Sunday, 12:30-2pm.

Prices: $10; $15 Friday nights. $5 skate rental

This Suffolk County ice rink has a new, fully equipped gym. Multiple membership packages are available. There is also team and individual training available.

See more NYC events Post an event

About the Author

Barbara Russo

Barbara Russo was born and raised in New York City, resides in Staten Island and is a reporter at New York Family. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the City University of New York and enjoys playing guitar, following current events, and hanging out with her pet rabbits.

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

USC Gymnastics & Baseball Training Facility

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;We offer sports activities, after school programs, birthday parties &amp;amp; private lessons for kids ages 3&amp;ndash;13 years! Our gymnastics classes are a great way to keep your child active and healthy. We strive to empower and challenge children through the sport of gymnastics.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

The Tutorverse

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;Join The Tutorverse for the highest quality in academic enrichment and test preparation! Whether your student is gearing up for the&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;strong style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;state exams, ISEE, SSAT, SHSAT, or SAT/ACT&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;, our team of&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;strong style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;experienced and local professional educators&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;can help. Have your student join a&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;strong style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;small-group class&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;at our downtown or Upper East Side locations. Or, they can meet with a&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;strong style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;private tutor when and where it&amp;rsquo;s most convenient for your family&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;. Does your student need help building study skills or improving grades? Whether your middle or high schooler needs help with&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;strong style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;STEM or humanities&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;, our patient and affirming tutors will teach them how to build&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;strong style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;confidence and content mastery&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;a style=&quot;color: #1155cc; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot; href=&quot;mailto:[email protected]&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Send us an email&lt;/a&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt; or give us a call&amp;mdash;we&#039;d love to hear more about how we can help!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

New Settlement Community Center

&lt;p&gt;Offering a host of healthy, fun and exciting programs for children ages 6 months and up, including ballet and hi-hop dance with Alvin Ailey, group and private swimm classes, mixed martial arts, youth technology, piano, violin and guitar lessons, and more.&lt;/p&gt;

Things to do with kids in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…


New York Family January 2024

Related Articles