Top 18 Rinks for Ice Skating on Long Island

If you want to go ice skating in Long Island with your kids, you’ve come to the right place to find the perfect rink.

We’ve rounded up indoor and outdoor ice-skating rinks in Nassau County and Suffolk County that offer public skating sessions. Bonus: Heading to an ice skating rink in Long Island is a great way to keep the kids active during the winter months!

Psst… Here are the Best Spots for Snow Tubing Near NYC!

Ice Skating in Nassau County

Indoor rink

Hours: Monday, 12:30-2:30pm; Tuesday, 10am-12pm, and 12:30-2:30pm; Wednesday, 9:30-11:30am, 12-2pm, 2:15-4:30pm; Thursday, 10am-12pm and 12:30-2:30pm; Friday, 12:30-2:30pm, 3-5pm, and 7:45-9:45pm; Saturday, 12-1:30pm and 3-4:30pm; Sunday, 12:15-1:45pm, 3:15-4:45pm, and 7:15-9:30pm

Price: Adults- $9 residents, $15 non-residents; Children- $7 residents, $11 non-residents; Seniors, $5 residents only; Friday Nights- $10 residents, $14 non-residents; $5 skate rental.

Part of the Great Neck Park District, this Long Island ice-skating rink offers public skating and a skate school for all ages and abilities. Its Snow Plow Sam program is for toddlers ages 3 to 6. It’s a 30-minute class designed to give kids a fun introduction to the skating world.

Indoor rink

Hours: Wednesday, 4-6pm; Thursday, 8-10am; Friday, 8:30-10:30am, 4-6pm, and 8:30-10:30pm; Saturday-Sunday, 12:30-2:30pm and 3-5pm. Call or check the website for holiday hours.

Price: $11; $9 resident; $7 military, fire, police, volunteer ambulance; $5 skate rental.

This Nassau County ice-skating rink has been a local favorite for over 25 years. It’s known for its Hot Shots Ice Hockey league, starring the NYPD and FDNY, and also offers public skating, skate lessons, and hockey-based programs.

Indoor rink

Hours: Check the public schedule on the website

Prices: $15; $5 skate rental

This 165,000 square-foot facility offers public skating and consists of two indoor, NHL-sized skating rinks, as well as one outdoor rink that hosts both roller and deck hockey leagues throughout the summer.

Indoor rink

Hours: Times vary and reservations required; see website.

Price: $18. $5 skate rental.

Enjoy public skating, skate lessons, and hockey clinics. There is a Little Ones skate school geared toward 3- to 4-year-olds. It offers an introduction to skating using toys and props as teaching aids. Camp days are also available on select school holidays. More information is available on the website.

Outdoor rink

Hours: Season runs November-March. Call for hours.

Prices: Call for information

This spacious ice-skating rink in Nassau County is set in scenic Christopher Morley Park. In addition to ice-skating, other amenities kids and families can enjoy near the rink include a playground, nature trails, and a farmers’ market, which is open through late November.

Outdoor rink

Hours: November-March. Monday-Thursday, 1:15-315pm and 4-5:30pm*; Friday, 1:15-3:15pm, 4-6pm, and 7-9pm; Saturday, 10:30am-12:30pm, 1:15-3:15pm, 4-6pm, and 7-9pm; Sunday, 10:30am-12:30pm, 1:15-3:15pm, and 4-6pm

Prices: $10 resident, $15 non-resident; $6 resident children 17 and younger; $10 child non resident. $5 skate rental.

Public skating available. Other amenities kids and families can enjoy include a playground, athletic fields and workout stations. Public puck shooting sessions are available on Monday and Thursday, 4-5:30pm for all ages.

*puck shoot only in the evenings on Monday and Thursday

Outdoor Rink

Hours: Friday, 4-6pm and 7-9pm; Saturday, 1-3pm, 4-6pm and 7-9pm; Sunday, 1-3pm and 4-6pm

Prices: $7 resident, $11 non-resident; ages 5-17, $6 resident $9 non-resident; $4 seniors and ages 2-4 resident; $6 non-resident. Veterans volunteer firefighters and auxiliary police are $4 for residents and $6 for non-resident. $5 skate rentals.

Public sessions are available at this popular community park, which draws many people from surrounding neighborhoods in Massapequa. Other amenities families and kids can enjoy at the park include a playground and basketball, handball, tennis, bocce and volleyball courts.

Outdoor rink

Hours: Weekends only, check for public skating hours

Prices: $7 resident, $11 non-resident; ages 5-17, $6 resident $9 non-resident; $4 seniors and ages 2-4 resident; $6 non-resident. Veterans volunteer firefighters and auxiliary police are $4 for residents and $6 for non-resident. $5 skate rentals.

Public sessions available.

Indoor rink

Hours: Through April 1, 2024: Monday and Wednesday, 4-6pm; Friday, 4-5:30pm and 8:30-10:30pm; Tuesday and Thursday, 10am-12pm; Saturday, 2:45-5:45pm; Sunday, 2-5pm

Prices: Call for information

Offers public skating, lessons, youth figure skating and hockey programs, and birthday party packages.

Indoor rink

Hours: Thursday, 3:30-4:45pm; Friday, 7:30-9pm; Sunday, 1:30-3:30pm

Prices: $7; $4 skate rental. Resident discounts available.

Public skating, lessons and birthday party packages available at this Nassau County ice-skating rink. There is also a public puck shoot session on Fridays, 1:15-4:15pm that runs through May 27 for all ages.

Indoor rink

Hours: Friday, 8:30-10pm; Saturday, 12:15-1:45pm; Sunday, 11:15-12:45pm

Prices: $12; $10 ages 10 and younger; $6 skate rental

This Nassau County ice rink offers public skating, lessons (both group and private) and several hockey programs.

Indoor rink

Hours: Saturdays, 1:30-3pm; Sundays, 12:15-1:45pm

Prices: $10; $8 senior citizens; $5 skate rental

Open year-round and offers public skating, sticks and pucks sessions, youth and adult hockey programs. The Learn to Skate program is a group lesson for kids ages 4 and older interested in learning to skate for figure skating or hockey.

Ice-Skating in Suffolk County

Indoor rink

Hours: Times vary; check the website.

Price: $15; $10 children, teens, and seniors. Resident cards available for special pricing. $4 skate rental. $0.50 lockers.

This year-round skating destination in Long Island offers public ice skating, lessons, a pro shop stocked with skate equipment and more. The facility sits upon 150 acres of scenic parkland and is designed to resemble a ski lodge that is open and airy, giving it a true rustic look!

Indoor rink

Hours: Monday-Friday, 12:30-2:30pm; Tuesday-Wednesday, 4-5:45pm; Saturday-Sunday, 12-3pm, Friday, 8:15-10:15pm.

Price: Weekdays: $13; $11 children; $6 seniors, $16 Friday nights. Weekends and holidays: $15; $12 children; $7 seniors. $7 skate rental.

Founded in 1993, the Rinx is open year round and offers public skating, lessons, day camp and figure skating and hockey programs.

Have a tiny tot interested in skating? There’s an on-site preschool academy for children ages that includes traditional preschool activities, as well as group skating lessons for kids ages 3-5. Check the website for more information.

Outdoor rink

Hours: Season begins Friday, Nov. 26. Monday-Thursday, 12-1:30pm, 2-3:30pm, 4-5:30pm, and 6:30-8pm; Friday, 12-1:30pm, 2-3:30pm, 4-5:30pm, and 8-10pm; Saturday, 10-11:30am, 1-2:30pm, 2:45-4:15pm, 4:30-6pm, and 8-10pm; Sunday, 10-11:30am; 1-2:30pm; 3-4:30pm, and 4:30-6pm

Price: Weekdays: $13; $6 seniors; $10 children 11 and younger. Weekends and holidays: $12; $6 seniors; $9.50 children 11 and younger. Skate rental: $7. (NOTE: Friday nights and Saturday nights, admission is $15)

Enjoy harbor-front and scenic outdoor skating in the village of Port Jefferson. Lessons and party packages available.

Outdoor rink

Hours: Call for information or check the daily schedule online.

Prices: All day pass: $33; $27 ages 5-16; $20 seniors; $15 ages 4 and under. Skate rental available.

This Suffolk County ice-skating caters to the Hamptons’ community and beyond. It offers public skating, private rink rentals, lessons, and more. There’s an on-site club house with a snack bar, fire place, big-screen TV, and couches.

Outdoor, covered rink

Hours: Check website for weekly dates

Prices: weekdays, $15, $12 for children; weekend/holidays, $20, $15 for children

This ice-skating rink in Suffolk County offers public skating, lessons, adult and youth hockey programs, and birthday party packages. Located at the Southampton Golf Range, the rink has a new snack bar featuring Nathan’s hot dogs, fries, and sandwiches.

Indoor rink

Hours: Friday, 8:30-10:30pm; Saturday-Sunday, 12:30-2pm.

Prices: $10; $15 Friday nights. $5 skate rental

This Suffolk County ice rink has a new, fully equipped gym. Multiple membership packages are available. There is also team and individual training available.