Here are the coolest train museums and railroad exhibits on Long Island, in New Jersey, in Brooklyn, in Westchester and Rockland, in Connecticut, and in Pennsylvania.

Train Museums on Long Island

Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4pm

Cost: $15; $8 children ages 5-12, free for children 4 and younger

Hours: Saturday-Sunday, 11am-4pm

Cost: $9; $5 children ages 5-12; free for children 4 and younger

Visit the Riverhead site for interactive exhibits of historic rail cars and locomotives, guided tours, and a ride on the museum’s 1964-1965 New York World Fair’s miniature train.

Visit the Greenport site to see the passenger station, railroad dock, turntable, and exhibits of railroad artifacts. Visitors are encouraged to visit both sites via the LIRR Greenport Scoot (Memorial Day-Columbus Day).

Wantagh Museum 1700 Wantagh Ave., Wantagh 516-826-8767 Hours: Sundays, 2-4pm, from mid-April to mid-November (hours are subject to change because the museum is staffed completely by volunteers) Cost: By donation Built in 1812, the museum resides in three structures: The Station, The “Jamaica” Railroad Car, and the Original Wantagh Post Office. Take a tour of the Jamaica car, which was a parlor car complete with solarium (a room built for the purpose of enjoying sunlight), cooking facilities, and air-conditioning. Visitors can also walk through the post office and view the historical photos on display in the station. Long Island Live Steamers Southaven County Park, Gerard/Howie Carpluk Road, Brookhaven 631-345-0499 Facebook Hours: Public run days are typically held the second and last Sundays of the month, May-October, 10:30am-3pm. Check the website to confirm dates. Cost: Tickets are free, but donations are requested. The nonprofit railroad operates on 8½ acres of land, and on Public Run Days, families are invited to ride the steam, diesel, and electric trains. Picnic area and snack bar available. Arrive early to watch the trains “steaming up.”

1 Railraod Ave., Oyster Bay

Hours: Saturday-Sunday, 12-4pm

Cost: $5, ages 6 to 12; $7, ages 13-61; $6, ages 62 and older; free, ages 5 and under

The museum is dedicated to preserving the rich legacy of Long Island’s railroad history. Currently, it’s housed in an interim facility that contains selected displays from the museum’s growing collection, exhibits outlining the plan for the museum, and a gift shop with a selection of rail-themed merchandise. Train Museums in New Jersey Northlandz 495 U.S. 202, Flemington 908-782-4022 Facebook Hours: Thursday-Sunday, 10am-6pm Cost: $36 Home to the world’s largest model railroad, this 16-acre railway features nearly 100 trains that travel over 8 miles of track, which include 40-foot bridges spanning large canyons. Kids can experience much more than simply watching model trains as they hop aboard the 15-minute outdoor train ride, running on a real track pulled by a replica steam engine. Black River & Western Railroad 80 Stangl Road, Flemington 908-782-6622 Facebook • Instagram Hours: Check website for dates Cost: Varies by event Housed in a restored Central Railroad of New Jersey baggage car, passengers on the railroad’s excursion trains can explore the Black River & Western Railroad museum to learn about the history of railroading in the area.

Hours: Saturday-Sunday, 11am-4pm; trains depart every 30 minutes.

Cost: $5 train rides; $1 for children younger than 3

The museum is a nonprofit, volunteer-operated organization that owns and operates the Pine Creek Railroad. It collects, preserves, displays, and operates historic railroad equipment in order to preserve the history of railroading for the education and enjoyment of future generations.

Hours: Monday-Sunday, 10am-4pm, May through October

Cost: $2 per train ride. Zoo admission: $8 ($4 county residents); $5 children ages 3-14 ($2 county residents); free for children younger than 3 and active military

Make a day out of going to the zoo and then taking a leisurely train ride. First built in 1963, the pint-sized train travels through the many different animals and attractions of the zoo while cruising through some railroad crossings and a tunnel.

Hours: April-October: Sundays, 12-4pm. Excursion train rides: 1-4pm on select Sundays, May-September (see website for complete schedule).

Cost: $2; $1 children younger than 12. Excursion train ride: starts at $13

The Whippanong Valley Railroad, an “O” gauge model railroad, is the centerpiece in the main exhibit area of the museum building. Excursion Train Rides include a collection of restored, vintage cabooses from historic rail lines that once served New Jersey and the metropolitan area.

Passengers can climb aboard the caboose of their choice and take a 45-minute ride as railroaders did for more than 100 years. The 10-mile ride travels the route of the Historic Whippanong Trail through Whippany, East Hanover, Livingston, and Roseland in Morris and Essex counties.