10 Best Bike Trails for Families in NYC

Best Bike Trails for Families in NYC

New York City’s parks, riversides and lakesides are full of fun bike paths that are great for families with children of all ages and experience levels.

Located in a throughout the boroughs, these bike paths boast their even, hazard-free landscape and breathtaking views of both the city and wildlife.

An oasis in the busy city, Central Park has always been a popular location for bikers. Inside the park, visitors can enjoy a leisurely ride with minimal traffic and safety hazards, making the biking trails ideal for families with younger children.

Central Park gives way for families to enjoy the city, its views, and the pop of nature within it all in one bike ride, creating an optimal adventure for visitors of all ages.

Located within the city, Governors Island is a must-go during its summer season. Families can make use of the islands free 1-hour bike rental service on weekday mornings.

During their ride, bike-riders can take breaks at the numerous playgrounds and hammocks on the island, encounter woolly bear caterpillars, enjoy views of the city and the Statue of Liberty, and learn about the history of Governor’s Island.

Extending from southern Manhattan to the Bronx, the Hudson River Greenway is an 11-mile pathway that runs along the river, passing through Pier 26 and the playground on Pier 25.

Bikers may stop for a picnic at the Little Red Lighthouse and have fun at the Nature Discovery Playground running through sprinklers to cool off.

The Brooklyn Bridge Park Greenway is a 26-mile route at Brooklyn’s waterfront. The park possesses a bike path that is wide and safe, suitable for pedestrians, strollers, and bikers all together.

For this reason, the bike trail is a risk-free space for younger riders to learn or practice riding bikes. In addition to bike-riding, the park’s location also offers family fun in Dumbo.

High Bridge Park is located in Manhattan Heights, linking the neighborhood to the Brooklyn High Bridge community. The park has many bike trails, popular among them being an escape into a real mountain trail for those who enjoy the thrill.

Every trail in the park is leveled with pulverized stones, and has been proven to be completely safe for children, thus making it an ideal destination for families who seek adventure.

After repairing due to destruction from Hurricane Sandy, the Rockaway Beach Boardwalk is now home to one of the best family-friendly bike paths in NYC.

The path goes for miles without any safety hazards and has countless water fountains, restrooms and concessions that you will pass while riding.

Families can also spend some time enjoying the beach and snacks on its boardwalk. For more adventurous visitors, the NYC ferry at Rockaway Beach is also bike-friendly.

As New York’s largest city park, Pelham Bay Park boasts a 5-mile bike path that connects the Bronx to Orchard Beach. Families can bike through the urban setting of the Bronx to take a rest stop at the beach and enjoy the view and the water.

A 205-acre greenspace on the Bronx waterfront, Soundview Park is a picturesque spot for a family day out. The flat, even landscape embraces the boundary between the Bronx and East Rivers, forming an exquisite view.

Families can enjoy the water views of the city skyline as they bike down the kid-friendly bike paths of the park.

Located in Staten Island, Silver Lake Park is an area with a beautiful lake at its core. A one-mile bike trail extends across a side of the lake, but there are more options for younger bikers.

Battery Park City is by far a safer place for families to bike through in comparison to the busy, speedy West Street.

Families can bike alongside the waterfront on a track shared with pedestrians, where the atmosphere is calmer due to the open air. The park provides plenty of water fountains, restrooms, and snack kiosks along the way.