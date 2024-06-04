The Best Carousels for Kids in NYC, Long Island, Westchester, and Rockland

There’s no better way to celebrate childhood than to go for a ride on a carousel in NYC. Outdoor carousels represent the epitome of fun, whether it’s at an amusement park, county fair, park, or zoo.

There are many indoor carousels in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, Westchester County, and Rockland County for child-friendly fun year-round as well.

Here, you’ll find details on each carousel in and near New York City, including its location, hours, price per ride, and a description. As always, please call to confirm the carousel is open before leaving the house to avoid disappointment.

Click on your region to jump to carousels near you!

Carousels in Manhattan

Hours: Daily, 10am-6pm (Hours are weather permitting.)

Price: $4 per ride

Located in the heart of Central Park, this handcrafted carousel’s 57 horses run laps to vintage organ music. Note: Especially in the summer, there is often a long line to ride.

Hours: daily, 11am-8:30pm

Price: $6

This aquatic-themed carousel is made entirely of glass and steel and features 30 sea creatures under color-changing LED lights, making you feel like you are in an underwater garden.

Hours: March-May: daily, 11am-7pm; June-August: daily, 10am-8pm; September-December, daily, 11am-8pm (hours are weather permitting)

Price: $4 per ride; $30 for a 10-ride discount card

Hear the sounds of Paris and the French Cabaret as you ride one of the 14 prancing animals, including 10 horses, a deer, a rabbit, a frog, and a cat. This carousel, specially designed to complement the park’s French classical style, was created by artists at Fabricon Carousel Company that was based in Brooklyn.

Hours: hours vary, see website for details

Price: $4.50 per ride; free for parents assisting children shorter than 42 inches.

Ride on animals ranging from unicorns to raccoons, or pretend to be King Trident as you ride the oyster chariot. This carousel can accommodate children in wheelchairs. Restrooms located at Pier 61, Chelsea Piers.

Hours: May-September, see website for hours

Price: $1 kid, $2 Adult per ride

This funky carousel, opened in 1997, was designed using children’s drawings of animals.