Best Cat Cafés in New York City and on Long Island Love cats but can't have one due to a family allergy or strict landlord? Visit a cat café, where you can socialize, play and hang out with cats that are adoptable through various animal rescues. Here are cat cafés in New York City and on Long Island!

Cat Cafés in New York City

26 Clinton St, Lower East Side (646) 370-5699 Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 9 am to 9 pm Admission: $25 for 1 hour; reservations recommended Koneko, which means kitten in Japanese, takes its inspiration from the cat cafés in Japan, with an artisanal Japanese-influenced menu. The café’s mission is to find loving homes for its cats, which are pulled from the at-risk list—a list of cats in NYC that are scheduled to be euthanized—by its partner Anjellicle Cats Rescue. Cat lovers can reserve 1-hour slots to hang out in the Cattery (children between the ages of 8 and 14 must be accompanied by an adult), and Thursdays offer Kid Hours, where children under 8 can visit with an adult. Meow Parlour Temporarily closed, new location coming soon! Hours: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 11 am to 6 pm; Friday through Sunday, 11 am to 7 pm Admission: $22 for 50 minutes; reservations recommended Visitors at Meow Parlour can enjoy sweet treats in the company of a furry friend. All cats in the café are available for adoption. In addition to regular hours for children older than 9 and adults, the café offers special times for children 9 and younger and Yoga & Kitties for children 9 and older and adults. Children younger than 17 must be accompanied by an adult, and all visitors must sign a waiver.