Best Cat Cafés in New York City and on Long Island

Love cats but can’t have one due to a family allergy or strict landlord? Visit a cat café, where you can socialize, play and hang out with cats that are adoptable through various animal rescues.

Here are cat cafés in New York City and on Long Island!

Koneko Cat Cafe

26 Clinton St, Lower East Side
(646) 370-5699
Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 9 am to 9 pm
Admission: $25 for 1 hour; reservations recommended

Koneko, which means kitten in Japanese, takes its inspiration from the cat cafés in Japan, with an artisanal Japanese-influenced menu.

The café’s mission is to find loving homes for its cats, which are pulled from the at-risk list—a list of cats in NYC that are scheduled to be euthanized—by its partner Anjellicle Cats Rescue.

Cat lovers can reserve 1-hour slots to hang out in the Cattery (children between the ages of 8 and 14 must be accompanied by an adult), and Thursdays offer Kid Hours, where children under 8 can visit with an adult.

Meow Parlour

Temporarily closed, new location coming soon!
Hours: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 11 am to 6 pm; Friday through Sunday, 11 am to 7 pm
Admission: $22 for 50 minutes; reservations recommended

Visitors at Meow Parlour can enjoy sweet treats in the company of a furry friend. All cats in the café are available for adoption.

In addition to regular hours for children older than 9 and adults, the café offers special times for children 9 and younger and Yoga & Kitties for children 9 and older and adults. Children younger than 17 must be accompanied by an adult, and all visitors must sign a waiver.

Brooklyn Cat Cafe

76 Montague St, Brooklyn Heights
(347) 946-2286
Hours: Friday through Monday, 12 to 7 pm
Admission: $12 for 30 minutes, price varies for special events; reservations recommended

Visitors at Brooklyn Cat Café can purchase packaged foods and drinks, many of which are made by local businesses. Brooklyn Cat Café has a small nook set up for children with books and games, and the café hosts special events for families and children.

Children younger than 14 must be accompanied by an adult, and all visitors must have a signed release form. As a nonprofit run by Brooklyn Bridge Animal Welfare Coalition, all cats in the café are available for adoption.

Cat Cafés on Long Island

Catpurrccinos

322 Main St, Huntington
(631) 944-3331
Hours: Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm; Tuesday through Saturday, 11 am to 8 pm
Admission: $15 for 1 hour

Huntington’s Catpurrccinos hosts a cat room and cafe, making it the perfect place to spend an afternoon. Grab lunch or a drink from Catpurrccino’s cafe (and be sure to take a look at the adorable cat-themed names given to the menu items) and then head into the cat room to play with the cats.

Cats at Catpurrccinos are available to adopt through Feral to Family. Visitors under 14 years old must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older at all times. While walk-ins are accepted, reservations are highly recommended.

The Shabby Tabby Cat Cafe

197 W Main St, Sayville
(631) 750-7007
Hours: Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 am to 7 pm; Thursday through Saturday, 11 am to 8 pm
Admission: $16.33 for 1 hour

A visit to the Shabby Tabby Cat Cafe includes an hour to play with the adorable cats plus a complimentary coffee, tea or hot chocolate! Keep an eye out for special events, like paint nights, trivia, yoga and more.

The Shabby Tabby Cat Cafe partners with Almost Home animal rescue, which rescues all of their cats from kill shelters, the streets and poor living environments. If you fall in love with a cat, look into adopting.

