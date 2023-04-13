New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Annual Guide
Things To Do

7 Family-Friendly Zip Line Spots Near NYC

By Posted on

7 Family-Friendly Zip Line Spots Near NYC

7 Family-Friendly Zip Line Spots Near NYC
Getty Images

Zip lines are the perfect outdoor activity! We’ve put together a list of seven amazing places to zip line, and each location is no more than two hours outside of New York City! Whether you want beautiful views of the beach or breathtaking scenery of the mountainside, we’ve got some great options here.

Psst… Here are 8 Fitness Programs for Kids in NYC!

Boundless Adventures

735 Anderson Hill Road
Purchase, New York 10577

The park offers nine ropes courses, categorized into four experience levels, ranging from “beginner” to “expert.” The beginner and intermediate courses have zip lines available! This makes for the perfect family adventure.  

Don’t miss special events like the 80s Totally Tubular Party-themed climb taking place in May.

New York Zipline Adventures

64 Klein Avenue
Hunter, NY 12442

New York Zipline Adventures Canopy Tours is offering their Mid Mountain Tour this summer! This family-friendly adventure will sweep you off your feet and into a canopy of trees. It’s perfect for first-time zipliners and for pros looking for thrills. 

The Mid Mountain Tour features six ziplines, four suspension bridges and nine tree platforms.

They also offer the Skyrider Tour, their longest, highest and fastest zipline tour. Reach speeds of up to 50 miles per hour as you zip across five ziplines spanning 4.6 miles.

Adventure Park Long Island

75 Colonial Springs Road
Wheatley Heights, New York 11798

This park is a great option for folks of all ages. People 7 and up can enjoy the park’s treetop trails, and kids 3 and up can ply on the Adventure Playground. The climbing courses at Adventure Park Long Island are self-guided, so you and your family can tackle them at your own pace.

Explore over 200 treetop platforms connected by bridges, 49 ziplines and more. There are 14 trails on sight, so you’re sure to have a day full of fun. If you’re looking for nighttime fun, check out Glow in the Park or Firepit Friday. 

Camelback Mountain Adventures

243 Resort Drive
Tannersville, PA 18372

Hurry up and reserve your spot at one of the incredible zip lines that Camelback has to offer! They have both a 1,000′ zip line and a 4,000′ zip line (the longest one in Pennsylvania).

Glide through the Poconos next to a friend or family member on the park’s double barrel 1,000′ zip line, or the twin flyer 4,000′ zip line.

While you’re there, check out other attractions like Pennsylvania’s only mountain coaster, sunbowl tubing and treetop adventures.

Treetop Adventure Course at Turtle Back Zoo

560 Northfield Avenue
West Orange, NJ 07052

Turtle Back Zoo offers both junior and adult ropes courses, and a zip line for all. The zip line requires no reservations. It stands over 40′ tall and is as long as a football field!

Skytop Lodge

1 Skytop Drive
Skytop, PA 18357

There are 17 different zip lines at this location! The zip lines are part of a 3,000′ obstacle course, complete with obstacles like elevated bridgeways, cargo nets, ladders, tightropes and more.

Reservations are required at this course. The park says that only folks ages 10 and up can participate, and they must be able to reach at least 5’11 for safety reasons.

WildPlay Jones Beach Zipline

2600 Ocean Parkway
Wantagh, NY 11793

This zip line ride has gorgeous views of historic Jones Beach. The four side-by-side zip lines make for a great family time along the 700′ ride. It’s a scenic, thrilling open-air experience!

If you’re looking for more high-wire fun, be sure to complete a run of WildPlay’s adventure courses, too. There are three different courses, each with a different level of difficulty, that’ll allow you to tackle obstacles like tightropes, rope swings and more.

See more NYC events Post an event

About the Author

Marta Rybczynski

Marta is a Summer Intern at New York Family. She recently completed her English degree at The University of Baltimore, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude. She had her first taste of magazine writing/editing at her University’s literary magazine, “Skelter.” She hasn’t looked back since! She’s been published many times in the news website, “The Pop Topic.” She’s currently working with Baltimore’s upcoming “Mortified” show, where she’ll be sharing some of her most embarrassing short stories written in her youth. She’s been a writer since the beginning. Born and raised in Baltimore City, Marta is active in keeping up with the politics of the City and she is interested in the narrative theories surrounding cities and communities. She writes about culture and relationships, and is excited to write about these overlaps within New York City communities!

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Instituto Cervantes

Immerse Yourself into the Spanish Language and Culture Through Classes, Arts, and Activities

Village East Gifted

ENRICHING BRILLIANT MINDS

Ivy Camps USA

STEM, Business Leadership, and Arts, Media & Communication for ages 6-14

Things to do with kids in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…


New York Family April 2023

Related Articles