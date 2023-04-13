7 Family-Friendly Zip Line Spots Near NYC

Zip lines are the perfect outdoor activity! We’ve put together a list of seven amazing places to zip line, and each location is no more than two hours outside of New York City! Whether you want beautiful views of the beach or breathtaking scenery of the mountainside, we’ve got some great options here.

735 Anderson Hill Road

Purchase, New York 10577

The park offers nine ropes courses, categorized into four experience levels, ranging from “beginner” to “expert.” The beginner and intermediate courses have zip lines available! This makes for the perfect family adventure.

Don’t miss special events like the 80s Totally Tubular Party-themed climb taking place in May.

64 Klein Avenue

Hunter, NY 12442

New York Zipline Adventures Canopy Tours is offering their Mid Mountain Tour this summer! This family-friendly adventure will sweep you off your feet and into a canopy of trees. It’s perfect for first-time zipliners and for pros looking for thrills.

The Mid Mountain Tour features six ziplines, four suspension bridges and nine tree platforms.

They also offer the Skyrider Tour, their longest, highest and fastest zipline tour. Reach speeds of up to 50 miles per hour as you zip across five ziplines spanning 4.6 miles.

75 Colonial Springs Road

Wheatley Heights, New York 11798

This park is a great option for folks of all ages. People 7 and up can enjoy the park’s treetop trails, and kids 3 and up can ply on the Adventure Playground. The climbing courses at Adventure Park Long Island are self-guided, so you and your family can tackle them at your own pace.

Explore over 200 treetop platforms connected by bridges, 49 ziplines and more. There are 14 trails on sight, so you’re sure to have a day full of fun. If you’re looking for nighttime fun, check out Glow in the Park or Firepit Friday.

243 Resort Drive

Tannersville, PA 18372

Hurry up and reserve your spot at one of the incredible zip lines that Camelback has to offer! They have both a 1,000′ zip line and a 4,000′ zip line (the longest one in Pennsylvania).

Glide through the Poconos next to a friend or family member on the park’s double barrel 1,000′ zip line, or the twin flyer 4,000′ zip line.

While you’re there, check out other attractions like Pennsylvania’s only mountain coaster, sunbowl tubing and treetop adventures.

560 Northfield Avenue

West Orange, NJ 07052

Turtle Back Zoo offers both junior and adult ropes courses, and a zip line for all. The zip line requires no reservations. It stands over 40′ tall and is as long as a football field!

1 Skytop Drive

Skytop, PA 18357

There are 17 different zip lines at this location! The zip lines are part of a 3,000′ obstacle course, complete with obstacles like elevated bridgeways, cargo nets, ladders, tightropes and more.

Reservations are required at this course. The park says that only folks ages 10 and up can participate, and they must be able to reach at least 5’11 for safety reasons.

2600 Ocean Parkway

Wantagh, NY 11793

This zip line ride has gorgeous views of historic Jones Beach. The four side-by-side zip lines make for a great family time along the 700′ ride. It’s a scenic, thrilling open-air experience!

If you’re looking for more high-wire fun, be sure to complete a run of WildPlay’s adventure courses, too. There are three different courses, each with a different level of difficulty, that’ll allow you to tackle obstacles like tightropes, rope swings and more.