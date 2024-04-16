5 Weekend Getaways, No Car Required

With the school year starting to wind down, you and your family are likely due for a vacation. As much fun as NYC is, we all need to get away sometimes.

Living in the city means it’s not always easy to jump in the car for a quick weekend getaway. But thankfully, there are weekend getaway spots that are accessible from New York City without a car. Get your Metro-North, NJ Transit and Amtrak tickets ready for these five weekend getaway spots that don’t require a car.

Psst… Here are 10 Spring Outdoor Dining Spots in New York City!

90 minutes from Manhattan, via Metro-North

A getaway to a small town lies just 90 minutes away on the Hudson Line! Take the Metro-North to Beacon and enjoy a weekend away from the rush of city life. Located in the Hudson Valley region, Beacon is a great destination if you’re looking for a weekend of outdoor and cultural experiences.

Outdoor-oriented families can hike up Mt. Beacon, where they can see the ruins of the Beaconcrest Hotel and get incredible views of the city of Beacon, the Hudson River and the Catskills.

Stroll down Main Street, or admire art in one of the city’s many art galleries. Time your visit around BeaconArts’s Second Saturday events, where galleries and businesses around the city host arts and culture events.

Spend your Sunday shopping at the Beacon Flea Market, where you can find glassware, vinyl, books, handmade jewelry, local antiques and more.

90 minutes from Manhattan, via NJ Transit

There’s nothing like a weekend at the beach, and Long Branch is both easily accessible from New York City and near other notable Jersey Shore destinations.

Spend a day at Long Branch’s Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park, where you can take a walk on the beach, swim in the ocean, play at the universally accessible playground Tony’s Place or skate at Skateplex.

Grab a sweet frozen treat at Coney Waffle, which offers everything from classic ice cream orders to their extravagant, one-of-a-kind Sideshow Shakes, delicious milkshakes topped with candy bars and other sweets.

There’s plenty to do in Long Branch, but other shore towns nearby are easily accessible by NJ Transit’s North Jersey Coast Line. Visit Jenkinson’s Aquarium in Point Pleasant, play at the Silverball Retro Arcade or walk the boardwalk in Asbury Park or play mini golf in Bradley Beach.

2 hours from Manhattan, via Metro-North

New Haven prides itself on being the “cultural capital of Connecticut,” and for good reason. There’s plenty of attractions to make for a jam-packed weekend getaway for your family.

Visit the Connecticut Children’s Museum, where your kids can visit different themed rooms to learn about the world around them. Make music in the musical room, buzz around the naturalist room, or explore emotions in three languages in the Intrapersonal Room.

Kids and kids at heart alike can have a great time climbing at the It Adventure Ropes Course. Ride the carousel and play on the splash pad at Lighthouse Point Park.

3 hours from Manhattan, via NJ Transit and SEPTA

There’s fun for the whole family in Philadelphia, a center for history, culture and entertainment. Explore science of all kinds at the Franklin Institute, and gaze at the night sky in their Fels Planetarium.

See centuries worth of art from world-renowned artists at the Philadelphia Museum of Art or the Barnes Foundation.

If you’re looking for a hidden gem, visit Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, an immersive mixed media art environment covered entirely with mosaics. Explore the space’s two indoor galleries and bi-levle outdoor sculpture garden.

Traveling with little ones? Check out the hands-on Please Touch Museum, where your kids can engage with two floors of exhibits designed specifically for them.

3 to 4 hours from Manhattan, via Amtrak

Looking for a destination that’s a little bit further from home but still accessible without a car? Look no further than Boston.

Stroll through Boston Common, the Public Garden, the Rose Kennedy Greenway or on the Charles River Esplanade. Dine on delicious food in the city’s North End, or go shopping on Newbury Street.

Art aficionados will love the Museum of Fine Arts, the Institute of Contemporary Art or the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. Kids will love the city’s hands-on museums, like the Boston Children’s Museum or the Museum of Science. You might need more than a weekend to experience all Boston has to offer.