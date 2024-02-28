Where to Take a Kid Who Loves Dinosaurs in and Near NYC

If you have a kid who loves dinosaurs, you know that the prehistoric creatures are EVERYTHING. The dinosaur obsession is real. We may not live in the Jurassic era, but we do live in New York, where we don’t have to go far to fuel our little paleontologists’ roaring curiosity.

In New Jersey and Connecticut, you will find fossils and tracks from the dinosaurs who once lived there. New York City’s assortment of museums, zoos and parks will provide you with all you need for a fun-filled and educational experience this summer!

200 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024

Hours: Open 10:00 am – 5:30 pm daily

Admission: $28; $16 children 3-12; $22 students with valid ID and seniors 60+; free for children 2 and under; residents of NY, NJ or CT can pay what they wish

Check out the Hall of Saurischian Dinosaurs to see the iconic Tyrannosaurus rex and Apatosaurus models alongside video and archival photos to learn about the history of paleontology.

Be sure to visit the Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Orientation Center first to see the famous Titanosaur and learn about the layout of the Dinosaur Wing, which is arranged by evolutionary relationships!

Interested in seeing more of the Museum? Check out Watson Adventures’ Museum of Natural Hysteria Scavenger Hunt for Kids to uncover “the weirdest, the wildest, and the wackiest secrets” of the Museum!

Designed for teams of 5-6 kids with at least one adult on each team, these scavenger hunts will get you up close and personal with the exhibits, and you might even be able to touch ancient rocks and dinosaur bones! Inquire about setting up a private hunt here.

3 Overpeck Park Driveway, Leonia, NJ 07605

Hours: Open 10:00 am – 6:oo pm Saturday and Sunday for spring season (May 25 – June 24); 10:00 am – 6:00 pm Tuesday through Sunday for summer season (June 25 – September 1)

Admission: $15

This amusement park-like attraction has everything a dinosaur lover needs! The new Jurassic Jump Bungee trampoline will let you jump up to 25 feet in the air, the height of the tallest dinosaur models here!*

There are interactive amphitheater shows playing throughout the day, including “Are You Smarter Than a Paleontologist?” and “Dinosaur Dance Party”!

There are also more hands-on workshops for aspiring paleontologists, such as the Fossil Dig Site, and you can even create your own dinosaur drawings while learning how paleontologists hypothesize dinosaur colors!

222 Jersey City Blvd., Jersey City, NJ 07305

Admission: $32.99; $27.99 children 2-12; Free for children under 2

Experience the Dino Dig Adventure, an immersive paleontological dig with fossils from seven different dinosaur species to uncover–who knows what you might find! Although the dig is outdoors, a tent provides shade over the whole site so you can still enjoy this dig on the hottest days!

1450 Tanglewood Rd., Rockville Centre, NY 11570

Hours: Open daily 10am-4pm; closed Wednesdays

Admission: $15; $12 children 1-12; Free for children under 1

See the most robotic life-size dinosaurs in an exhibit in the metropolitan New York area at the Dinosaurs! exhibit. You can see other robotic and skeletal animals, as well as participate in a dinosaur dig and other hands-on activities while you are here!

205 W State St., Trenton, NJ 08608

Hours: Open 9:00 am – 4:45 pm Tuesday through Sunday

Admission: $10; $5 children 12 and under; $9 seniors 65+

Written in the Rocks: Fossil Tales of New Jersey takes you back 35 billion years! Visit the highlights of the exhibit, including the Dryptosaurus, the world’s first known carnivorous dinosaur, and the Hadrosaurus foulkii, the New Jersey state dinosaur.

2 King’s Court, Haddonfield, NJ 08033

Free

This hidden gem is the site of the original discovery of the state dinosaur, Hadrosaurus foulkii. Located next to a stream, the scenic wooded area surrounding the site is perfect for a quiet nature excursion from the city!

1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Hours: Open 10:00 am – 4:30 pm Wednesday through Friday; 10:00 am – 5:00 pm Saturday and Sunday

Admission: $27; $23 children 2-12; $24 seniors 65+; $24 military and students with valid ID; Free for children under 2

The Dinosaur Hall at the Academy is home to a 42-foot, 7.5-ton T. rex and many others. See dinosaurs eggs, footprints, sculptures, murals and paleontology tools in the exhibit!

400 West St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067

Hours: Open 9:00 am – 4:30 pm Tuesday through Sunday

Admission: $6; $2 children 6-12; Free for children 5 and under

While the Exhibit Center is closed until September 1 for renovations, you can still explore the two miles of nature trails and the Dinosaur State Park Arboretum, which hosts over 250 species of plant families which appeared in the Age of Dinosaurs! On the trails, keep an eye out for Eubrontes tracks!

Public park off Riverside Dr. in the Upper West Side, Morningside Heights, and Hamilton Heights neighborhoods of NYC

Hours: Open 6:00 am – 1:00 am Monday through Sunday

Admission: Free

The Dinosaur Playground is the perfect place to spend some time outdoors! In addition to two fiberglass dinosaurs (a Triceratops and a Hadrosaur), you can play on the swings, climbing equipment and sandboxes, and take a run through the spray showers!

Public park between Grand Central Pkwy., Jewel Ave. and Van Wyck Expy. in Queens, 11354

Hours: Open 6:00 am – 9:00 pm Monday through Sunday

Admission: Free

See the animal art and images of a Stegosaurus, Apatosaurus and Ankylosaurus at the Jurassic playground, then head over to the Triassic Playground for a dinosaur-themed slide and some water-based play features.

700 W 125th St., Harlem, NY 10027

604 Union St., Brooklyn, NY 11215

Hungry after a long day of dinosaur exploration? This restaurant with two NYC locations is the perfect way to end the day!

With a Dino Kids menu and gluten-free options, this place is perfect for the whole family! Be sure to try the dinos sliders and dino burger, or grab a Dino Marg off the drink menu!

