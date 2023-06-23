Here’s Where Kids Can Eat Free in NYC and on Long Island

We all know that eating out can be pretty spend-y especially if you have a few kids at the table. This is why we have a helpful list of places where kids can eat for free in and around the New York City and the Long Island area.

So check them and out and make plans to eat out with the entire family!

Psst…Best Water Playgrounds and Sprinkler Parks in New York

Manhattan

Multiple Locations

Age: 12 and under

Time: Wednesdays from 1/1/23-12/31/23

Requirement: purchase of an adult meal – entrée, side, drink. In-store only, cannot be combined with other promotional offers

The Kids Eat Free Every Wednesday Promotion is valid for kid’s meals including burgers and chicken strips.

432 Columbus Ave.

(212) 595-4700

Age: 10 and under

Time: Tuesday, all day

Requirement: UNO Extras membership and purchase of an adult entrée

With a free UNO Extras membership, you can get a free entrée from the kids menu with each purchase of an adult entrée.

Brooklyn

8812-14 4th Ave.

(718) 865-3073

Ages: 10 and under

Time: Monday and Tuesday, all day

Requirement: purchase of an adult entrée

Kids can enjoy a Samurai Kids meal, like Japanese chicken tenders or little bento box, with the purchase of an adult entrée.

805 Pennsylvania Ave.

(718) 272-0301

Ages: 10 and under

Time: Tuesday, all day

Requirement: purchase of an adult entrée $6 or more

At Denny’s, kids eat free with the purchase of an adult meal.

1 Beard Street

Brooklyn, NY 11231

Time: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Requirement: Family Membership

If you have not join the Family membership it is worth it to join this free service which offers family discounts. On Wednesdays with an adult entrée, two kid’s entrees are free with that purchase.

170 Bleecker Street,

New York, NY 10012

347-773-1737

Time: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Requirement:

Every Sunday this summer from 11am-8pm, Nat’s on Bleeker restaurant will offer all-you-can-eat dishes, at 35 a person. Kids eat for free (from the buffet)

Multiple Locations

Age: 12 and under

Time: Wednesdays from 1/1/23-12/31/23

Requirement: purchase of an adult meal – entrée, side, drink/ in-store only/ cannot be combined with other promotional offers

The Kids Eat Free Every Wednesday Promotion is valid for kid’s meals including burgers and chicken strips.

Queens

8710 Northern Blvd.

(718) 446-1312

Ages: 10 and under

Time: Tuesday, 4 to 9:30 pm

Requirement: purchase of an adult entrée $6 or more

At Denny’s, kids eat free with the purchase of an adult meal.

37-11 35th Ave.

(718) 706-8800

Age: 10 and under

Time: Tuesday, all day

Requirement: UNO Extras membership and purchase of an adult entrée

With a free UNO Extras membership, you can get a free entrée from the kids menu with each purchase of an adult entrée.

Multiple Locations

Age: 12 and under

Time: Wednesdays from 1/1/23-12/31/23

Requirement: purchase of an adult meal – entrée, side, drink/ in-store only/ cannot be combined with other promotional offers

The Kids Eat Free Every Wednesday Promotion is valid for kid’s meals including burgers and chicken strips.

Bronx

200 Baychester Ave.

Age: 12 and under

Time: Sunday, all day

Requirement: One free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult entrée of $6 or more. Cannot be combined with other promotional offers.

Children can choose from a variety of kid’s meals, including a kid-sized burrito, quesadilla or taco plus a cookie and a drink.

Multiple Locations

Age: 12 and under

Time: 4-10 pm, daily

Requirements: purchase of an adult meal/ dine-in only

Get one IHOP Kids Eat Free meal for every adult entrée purchased between 4 pm and 10 pm. Menu items for this deal include the Silver Five, Jr. Chicken $ Waffles, Jr. Cheeseburger, Jr. Cupcake Pancake Combo, Jr. Chicken Strip Combo, Funny Face Pancake Combo and Macaroni & Cheese.

Multiple Locations

Age: 12 and under

Time: Wednesdays from 1/1/23-12/31/23

Requirement: purchase of an adult meal – entrée, side, drink/ in-store only/ cannot be combined with other promotional offers

The Kids Eat Free Every Wednesday Promotion is valid for kid’s meals including burgers and chicken strips.

Long Island

Multiple Locations

Age: 12 and under

Time: 4-10 pm, daily

Requirements: purchase of an adult meal/ dine-in only

Get one IHOP Kids Eat Free meal for every adult entrée purchased between 4 pm and 10 pm. Menu items for this deal include the Silver Five, Jr. Chicken $ Waffles, Jr. Cheeseburger, Jr. Cupcake Pancake Combo, Jr. Chicken Strip Combo, Funny Face Pancake Combo and Macaroni & Cheese.

1100 Broadway Mall

Hicksville, NY 11801

Time: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Requirement: Family Membership

If you have not join the Family membership it is worth it to join this free service which offers family discounts. On Wednesdays with an adult entrée, two kid’s entrees are free with that purchase.

Multiple Locations

Age: 12 and under

Time: Tuesday, all day

Requirement: purchase of an adult meal/dine-in only

Your kids can enjoy chicken zingers, sliders, macaroni and cheese and more for free with the purchase of one regularly priced adult entrée.

Multiple Locations

Age: 12 and under

Time: Sunday, all day

Requirement: One free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult entrée of $6 or more. Cannot be combined with other promotional offers.

Children can choose from a variety of kid’s meals, including a kid-sized burrito, quesadilla or taco plus a cookie and a drink.

Multiple Locations

Age: 12 and under

Time: Wednesdays from 1/1/23-12/31/23

Requirement: purchase of an adult meal – entrée, side, drink/ in-store only/ cannot be combined with other promotional offers

The Kids Eat Free Every Wednesday Promotion is valid for kid’s meals including burgers and chicken strips.