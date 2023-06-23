Here’s Where Kids Can Eat Free in NYC and on Long Island
We all know that eating out can be pretty spend-y especially if you have a few kids at the table. This is why we have a helpful list of places where kids can eat for free in and around the New York City and the Long Island area.
So check them and out and make plans to eat out with the entire family!
Psst…Best Water Playgrounds and Sprinkler Parks in New York
Manhattan
Smashburger
Age: 12 and under
Time: Wednesdays from 1/1/23-12/31/23
Requirement: purchase of an adult meal – entrée, side, drink. In-store only, cannot be combined with other promotional offers
The Kids Eat Free Every Wednesday Promotion is valid for kid’s meals including burgers and chicken strips.
Uno Pizzeria and Grill
432 Columbus Ave.
(212) 595-4700
Age: 10 and under
Time: Tuesday, all day
Requirement: UNO Extras membership and purchase of an adult entrée
With a free UNO Extras membership, you can get a free entrée from the kids menu with each purchase of an adult entrée.
Brooklyn
Arirang
8812-14 4th Ave.
(718) 865-3073
Ages: 10 and under
Time: Monday and Tuesday, all day
Requirement: purchase of an adult entrée
Kids can enjoy a Samurai Kids meal, like Japanese chicken tenders or little bento box, with the purchase of an adult entrée.
Denny’s
805 Pennsylvania Ave.
(718) 272-0301
Ages: 10 and under
Time: Tuesday, all day
Requirement: purchase of an adult entrée $6 or more
At Denny’s, kids eat free with the purchase of an adult meal.
Ikea
1 Beard Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
Time: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Requirement: Family Membership
If you have not join the Family membership it is worth it to join this free service which offers family discounts. On Wednesdays with an adult entrée, two kid’s entrees are free with that purchase.
Nat’s on Bleeker
170 Bleecker Street,
New York, NY 10012
347-773-1737
Time: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Requirement:
Every Sunday this summer from 11am-8pm, Nat’s on Bleeker restaurant will offer all-you-can-eat dishes, at 35 a person. Kids eat for free (from the buffet)
Smashburger
Age: 12 and under
Time: Wednesdays from 1/1/23-12/31/23
Requirement: purchase of an adult meal – entrée, side, drink/ in-store only/ cannot be combined with other promotional offers
The Kids Eat Free Every Wednesday Promotion is valid for kid’s meals including burgers and chicken strips.
Queens
Denny’s
8710 Northern Blvd.
(718) 446-1312
Ages: 10 and under
Time: Tuesday, 4 to 9:30 pm
Requirement: purchase of an adult entrée $6 or more
At Denny’s, kids eat free with the purchase of an adult meal.
Uno Pizzeria and Grill
37-11 35th Ave.
(718) 706-8800
Age: 10 and under
Time: Tuesday, all day
Requirement: UNO Extras membership and purchase of an adult entrée
With a free UNO Extras membership, you can get a free entrée from the kids menu with each purchase of an adult entrée.
Smashburger
Age: 12 and under
Time: Wednesdays from 1/1/23-12/31/23
Requirement: purchase of an adult meal – entrée, side, drink/ in-store only/ cannot be combined with other promotional offers
The Kids Eat Free Every Wednesday Promotion is valid for kid’s meals including burgers and chicken strips.
Bronx
Moe’s Southwest Grill
200 Baychester Ave.
Age: 12 and under
Time: Sunday, all day
Requirement: One free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult entrée of $6 or more. Cannot be combined with other promotional offers.
Children can choose from a variety of kid’s meals, including a kid-sized burrito, quesadilla or taco plus a cookie and a drink.
IHOP
Age: 12 and under
Time: 4-10 pm, daily
Requirements: purchase of an adult meal/ dine-in only
Get one IHOP Kids Eat Free meal for every adult entrée purchased between 4 pm and 10 pm. Menu items for this deal include the Silver Five, Jr. Chicken $ Waffles, Jr. Cheeseburger, Jr. Cupcake Pancake Combo, Jr. Chicken Strip Combo, Funny Face Pancake Combo and Macaroni & Cheese.
Smashburger
Age: 12 and under
Time: Wednesdays from 1/1/23-12/31/23
Requirement: purchase of an adult meal – entrée, side, drink/ in-store only/ cannot be combined with other promotional offers
The Kids Eat Free Every Wednesday Promotion is valid for kid’s meals including burgers and chicken strips.
Long Island
IHOP
Age: 12 and under
Time: 4-10 pm, daily
Requirements: purchase of an adult meal/ dine-in only
Get one IHOP Kids Eat Free meal for every adult entrée purchased between 4 pm and 10 pm. Menu items for this deal include the Silver Five, Jr. Chicken $ Waffles, Jr. Cheeseburger, Jr. Cupcake Pancake Combo, Jr. Chicken Strip Combo, Funny Face Pancake Combo and Macaroni & Cheese.
Ikea
1100 Broadway Mall
Time: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Requirement: Family Membership
If you have not join the Family membership it is worth it to join this free service which offers family discounts. On Wednesdays with an adult entrée, two kid’s entrees are free with that purchase.
Miller’s Ale House
Age: 12 and under
Time: Tuesday, all day
Requirement: purchase of an adult meal/dine-in only
Your kids can enjoy chicken zingers, sliders, macaroni and cheese and more for free with the purchase of one regularly priced adult entrée.
Moe’s Southwest Grill
Age: 12 and under
Time: Sunday, all day
Requirement: One free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult entrée of $6 or more. Cannot be combined with other promotional offers.
Children can choose from a variety of kid’s meals, including a kid-sized burrito, quesadilla or taco plus a cookie and a drink.
Smashburger
Age: 12 and under
Time: Wednesdays from 1/1/23-12/31/23
Requirement: purchase of an adult meal – entrée, side, drink/ in-store only/ cannot be combined with other promotional offers
The Kids Eat Free Every Wednesday Promotion is valid for kid’s meals including burgers and chicken strips.