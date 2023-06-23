Here’s Where Kids Can Eat Free in NYC and on Long Island

Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Annual Guide

We all know that eating out can be pretty spend-y especially if you have a few kids at the table. This is why we have a helpful list of places where kids can eat for free in and around the New York City and the Long Island area.

So check them and out and make plans to eat out with the entire family!

Manhattan 

Smashburger

Multiple Locations

Age: 12 and under

Time: Wednesdays from 1/1/23-12/31/23

Requirement: purchase of an adult meal – entrée, side, drink. In-store only, cannot be combined with other promotional offers

The Kids Eat Free Every Wednesday Promotion is valid for kid’s meals including burgers and chicken strips. 

 

Uno Pizzeria and Grill

432 Columbus Ave.

(212) 595-4700

Age: 10 and under

Time: Tuesday, all day

Requirement: UNO Extras membership and purchase of an adult entrée

With a free UNO Extras membership, you can get a free entrée from the kids menu with each purchase of an adult entrée. 

 

Brooklyn

Arirang

8812-14 4th Ave.

(718) 865-3073

Ages: 10 and under

Time: Monday and Tuesday, all day

Requirement: purchase of an adult entrée 

Kids can enjoy a Samurai Kids meal, like Japanese chicken tenders or little bento box, with the purchase of an adult entrée. 

 

Denny’s

805 Pennsylvania Ave.

(718) 272-0301

Ages: 10 and under 

Time: Tuesday, all day

Requirement: purchase of an adult entrée $6 or more

At Denny’s, kids eat free with the purchase of an adult meal. 

 

Ikea

1 Beard Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231

Time: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Requirement: Family Membership

If you have not join the Family membership it is worth it to join this free service which offers family discounts. On Wednesdays with an adult entrée, two kid’s entrees are free with that purchase.

 

Nat’s on Bleeker

170 Bleecker Street,
New York, NY 10012
347-773-1737

Time: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Requirement:

Every Sunday this summer from 11am-8pm, Nat’s on Bleeker restaurant will offer all-you-can-eat dishes, at 35 a person. Kids eat for free (from the buffet)

 

Smashburger

Multiple Locations

Age: 12 and under

Time: Wednesdays from 1/1/23-12/31/23

Requirement: purchase of an adult meal – entrée, side, drink/ in-store only/ cannot be combined with other promotional offers

The Kids Eat Free Every Wednesday Promotion is valid for kid’s meals including burgers and chicken strips.

 

Queens

Denny’s

8710 Northern Blvd.

(718) 446-1312

Ages: 10 and under

Time: Tuesday, 4 to 9:30 pm

Requirement: purchase of an adult entrée $6 or more

At Denny’s, kids eat free with the purchase of an adult meal. 

 

Uno Pizzeria and Grill

37-11 35th Ave. 

(718) 706-8800

Age: 10 and under

Time: Tuesday, all day

Requirement: UNO Extras membership and purchase of an adult entrée

With a free UNO Extras membership, you can get a free entrée from the kids menu with each purchase of an adult entrée. 

 

Smashburger

Multiple Locations

Age: 12 and under

Time: Wednesdays from 1/1/23-12/31/23

Requirement: purchase of an adult meal – entrée, side, drink/ in-store only/ cannot be combined with other promotional offers

The Kids Eat Free Every Wednesday Promotion is valid for kid’s meals including burgers and chicken strips. 

 

Bronx

Moe’s Southwest Grill

200 Baychester Ave. 

Age: 12 and under

Time: Sunday, all day

Requirement: One free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult entrée of $6 or more. Cannot be combined with other promotional offers.

Children can choose from a variety of kid’s meals, including a kid-sized burrito, quesadilla or taco plus a cookie and a drink.

 

IHOP

Multiple Locations

Age: 12 and under

Time: 4-10 pm, daily

Requirements: purchase of an adult meal/ dine-in only

Get one IHOP Kids Eat Free meal for every adult entrée purchased between 4 pm and 10 pm. Menu items for this deal include the Silver Five, Jr. Chicken $ Waffles, Jr. Cheeseburger, Jr. Cupcake Pancake Combo, Jr. Chicken Strip Combo, Funny Face Pancake Combo and Macaroni & Cheese.

 

Smashburger

Multiple Locations

Age: 12 and under

Time: Wednesdays from 1/1/23-12/31/23

Requirement: purchase of an adult meal – entrée, side, drink/ in-store only/ cannot be combined with other promotional offers

The Kids Eat Free Every Wednesday Promotion is valid for kid’s meals including burgers and chicken strips. 

 

Long Island 

IHOP

Multiple Locations

Age: 12 and under

Time: 4-10 pm, daily

Requirements: purchase of an adult meal/ dine-in only

Get one IHOP Kids Eat Free meal for every adult entrée purchased between 4 pm and 10 pm. Menu items for this deal include the Silver Five, Jr. Chicken $ Waffles, Jr. Cheeseburger, Jr. Cupcake Pancake Combo, Jr. Chicken Strip Combo, Funny Face Pancake Combo and Macaroni & Cheese.

 

Ikea

1100 Broadway Mall

Time: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Requirement: Family Membership

If you have not join the Family membership it is worth it to join this free service which offers family discounts. On Wednesdays with an adult entrée, two kid’s entrees are free with that purchase.

 

Miller’s Ale House

Multiple Locations

Age: 12 and under

Time: Tuesday, all day

Requirement: purchase of an adult meal/dine-in only

Your kids can enjoy chicken zingers, sliders, macaroni and cheese and more for free with the purchase of one regularly priced adult entrée.

 

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Multiple Locations

Age: 12 and under

Time: Sunday, all day

Requirement: One free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult entrée of $6 or more. Cannot be combined with other promotional offers.

Children can choose from a variety of kid’s meals, including a kid-sized burrito, quesadilla or taco plus a cookie and a drink.

 

Smashburger

Multiple Locations

Age: 12 and under

Time: Wednesdays from 1/1/23-12/31/23

Requirement: purchase of an adult meal – entrée, side, drink/ in-store only/ cannot be combined with other promotional offers

The Kids Eat Free Every Wednesday Promotion is valid for kid’s meals including burgers and chicken strips. 

