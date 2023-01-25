A Guide to New York City Volunteering
Volunteering in NYC helps teach kids the value of what they have and why it’s important to help those who may not have as much. It also helps build strong family bonds as you work together as a family to do good. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, giving back spreads goodwill and joy to the community.
In a city as large as New York, finding ways to volunteer as a family can be a little difficult. It’s the double-edged sword of New York City living. Everything is here, but that means EVERYTHING is here.
Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of the best places for New York City volunteering as a family. This borough by borough list will help you find the perfect way to give back.
Psst… Here’s a Guide to Cold Weather Safety as temperatures drop.
Manhattan
New York Cares – Financial District
65 Broadway, 19th Floor, NY, NY 10006
212-228-5000
New York Cares is an excellent vehicle for giving back with your family. Children ages 14 and up can join up with an adult group leader for a variety of activities, while family-friendly projects are available for everyone to take part in, even the younger kids.
Ages: All ages
Food Bank for New York City – Financial District
39 Broadway, 10th Floor, NY, NY 10006
212-566-7855 ext. 5
This organization provides support to the underserved across New York.
To help them with their many charitable endeavors, they accept volunteers of all ages. Even kids as young as 5 are welcome for the organization’s Weekend Repack to help sort donated and bulk items into specific categories.
Ages: Five years old and up
Toys for Tots – Across Manhattan
888-848-2596
One of the easiest ways to participate in New York City volunteering is to do it on your own.
Parents and their children can give back together by donating toys to Toys for Tots. Take the kids and make a day of purchasing requested toys and donating them to your local Toys for Tots drop-off center.
Ages: All ages
God’s Love We Deliver – SoHo
166 Avenue of the Americas, NY, NY 10013
212-294-8100
Offering a variety of ways for families to do good as a family, God’s Love We Deliver offers all manner of charitable opportunities from seasonal to year-round.
Children 16 and over can help with activities like packing and serving. Those 18 and older can make meal deliveries. Meanwhile, children younger than 16 can participate in Crafting Love projects like making beaded bracelets and birthday and holiday cards.
Ages: All ages
New York Common Pantry – East Harlem
8 East 109th Street, NY, NY 10029
917-720-9700
Giving back as a family by volunteering at New York Common Pantry is a great way to do good.
This pantry depends on volunteer help to allow its continued distribution of thousands of meals yearly. Children ages 16 and up are welcome and can help with the distribution of pantry items, meal service, or pantry item packing.
Ages: 16 and up
Friends of Governors Island – Financial District
10 South Street, Slip 7, NY, NY 10007
Friends of Governors Island only accepts volunteers who are 16 or over, so this New York City volunteering opportunity is limited to those with older children.
It’s a wonderful way to enjoy time outdoors, stay active, and help one of the most beautiful spots in NYC stay beautiful.
Ages: 16 and over
Partnerships for Parks – Across Manhattan
212-360-1399
Partnerships for Parks is devoted to helping neighborhood parks thrive. A diverse network of dedicated park volunteers continues to expand, making it possible to do more to restore and revive parks across the city.
This joint program of City Parks Foundation and the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation is always looking for more volunteers.
Ages: All ages
Jewish Association for Services for the Aged – Garment District
247 West 37th Street, New York, NY 10018
212-273-5200
Accepting volunteers of all ages, the JASA offers a variety of services that help improve the lives of seniors across the city.
Offering everything from meals to legal services, the JASA is committed to empowering and embracing the elderly community of New York.
Ages: All ages
Carter Burden Network – Lenox Hill
415 E. 73rd St., NY, NY 10021
212-423-9665 ext. 423
Another excellent resource for New York City volunteering as a family, the Carter Burden Network offers a variety of services to seniors and their families, including grocery shopping, computer training, and more. The organization accepts both adult and youth volunteers.
Ages: All ages
Citymeals On-Wheels – Murray Hill
355 Lexington Ave, NY, NY 10017
212-687-1234
Providing food and company to housebound elderly across New York City, Citymeal On-Wheels is a volunteer group accepting volunteers of all ages to help hand-deliver meals. Kids can get involved by writing cards and letters, helping to prepare meals, and more.
Ages: All ages
Brooklyn
Toys for Tots – Across Brookyln
888-848-2596
One of the easiest ways to participate in New York City volunteering is to do it on your own.
Parents and their children can give back together by donating toys to Toys for Tots. Take the kids and make a day of purchasing requested toys and donating them to your local Toys for Tots drop-off center.
Ages: All ages
Partnerships for Parks – Across Brooklyn
212-360-1399
Partnerships for Parks is devoted to helping neighborhood parks thrive. A diverse network of dedicated park volunteers continues to expand, making it possible to do more to restore and revive parks across the city.
This joint program of City Parks Foundation and the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation is always looking for more volunteers.
Ages: All ages
City Harvest – Borough Park
150 52nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232
646-412-0600
City Harvest’s farmers market-style distribution centers provide fresh produce to those in need across all five boroughs of the city.
Along with other activities, they promote more food being used and less wasted. City Harvest offers volunteer opportunities for both adults and youth.
Ages: Check their volunteer FAQs for specifics.
Gallop NYC – Prospect Park
Prospect Park, corner of Canton Ave. & Coney Island Ave
855-925-5661
If your children are 16 and over, and you love horses, Gallop NYC is an excellent opportunity for Volunteering in New York City as a family.
This group offers therapeutic horseback riding to children and adults with developmental, emotional, social, and physical challenges. Volunteers can help in a variety of ways, and training is provided.
Ages: 16 and over
Queens
Toys for Tots – Across Queens
888-848-2596
One of the easiest ways to participate in New York City volunteering is to do it on your own.
Parents and their children can give back together by donating toys to Toys for Tots. Take the kids and make a day of purchasing requested toys and donating them to your local Toys for Tots drop-off center.
Ages: All ages
Citymeals On-Wheels – Across Queens
212-687-1234
Citymeals On-Wheels provides food and companionship to New York City’s elderly. The organization is a great one for giving back because they accept volunteers of all ages.
Ages: All ages
Grow NYC Greenmarkets – Wallabout
Washington Park &, Dekalb Ave., 212-788-7900
Grow NYC Greenmarkets are throughout New York City where families can donate their gently used clothing, shoes, and textiles. Practice giving back as a family by going through closets and donating items that you and your kids never use.
Ages: All ages
Partnerships for Parks – Across Queens
212-360-1399
Partnerships for Parks is a city-wide initiative aimed at restoring and maintaining neighborhood parks so everyone can have green spaces to enjoy.
Ages: All ages
Queens Botanical Garden – Flushing
43-50 Main Street, Flushing, NY 11355
718-886-3800
Queens Botanical Garden makes giving back as a family easy.
Their routine volunteer opportunities are made to accommodate ages ranging from 14 to adults, while younger children can help out at seasonal community days if they’re accompanied by an adult. Opportunities range from planting to office work.
Ages: All ages
Gallop NYC – Forest Hills
88-03 70th Road, Forest Hills, NY 11375
855-925-5661
As previously mentioned, Gallop NYC offers a variety of opportunities for New York City volunteering for people 16 and up. That service is focused on helping people with physical, mental, and emotional developmental roadblocks.
Ages: 16 and up
Bronx
While the majority of family-based opportunities for New York City volunteering are in the other boroughs, the Bronx does have a variety of volunteer opportunities for adults. Check any of the cross-Borough programs above to find out about their opportunities in the Bronx.
So Many Opportunities for New York City Volunteering As a Family
All it takes is a click or a phone call to start teaching your kids the importance of giving back. Most of the organizations we just listed accept children of various ages, so it should be easy to find a way for New York City volunteering that fits your family.
It’s better to give than to receive so use this list to help you find the joy of giving back as a family!