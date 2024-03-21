Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
New York Escapes

Best Spots to see Cherry Blossoms on Long Island

By & Posted on
Best Spots to see Cherry Blossoms on Long Island
Getty Images

Best Spots to see Cherry Blossoms on Long Island

While Winter’s was all over the place- it is officially Spring and frosty days or not the Cherry Blossoms are starting to pop up throughout the island in a sure sign that spring has sprung. 

There’s even a few places where you might be able to catch some blooms right now so start planning your day out. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots to see the cherry blossoms on Long Island!

Old Westbury Gardens

71 Old Westbury Road, Old Westbury, NY

This historic mansion sits on 200 acres of beautifully maintained formal gardens, landscaped grounds, woodlands, ponds and lakes. Come springtime, around mid-April, visitors can see beautiful cherry blossom trees in addition to the many vibrant – and even some rare – flora found in its many gardens. To prepare for the spring opening, over 7,000 tulip, hyacinth, daffodil and allium bulbs are planted in late fall in The Walled Garden’s Lower Terrace. Old Westbury Gardens will open for the spring season on April 1. Visitors are welcome to walk the grounds solo or take a guided tour.

Psst…Where to See Cherry Blossoms in New York City

Bayard Cutting Arboretum

440 Montauk Highway Great River, NY

A tree-lover’s paradise, the Bayard Cutting Arboretum features a wide variety within the landscape of this park, including an abundance of cherry blossoms in early spring. Visitors to this beautiful park can even go to their website for a Tree Explorer Map detailing exactly which ones are where.

Planting Fields Arboretum

1395 Planting Fields Rd., Oyster Bay, NY

This 409-acre site’s landscape was designed by the Olmsted Brothers, famed for their design of NYC’s Central Park. With over 20 gardens to explore and five miles of woodland trails, you’ll see stunning cherry blossoms as well as magnolias, azaleas and dogwood trees. For a little extra arboreal fun, visitors are invited to bloom bingo by downloading a printable bingo board and seeing how many blooms you can find!

Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve

25 Lloyd Harbor Rd, Lloyd Harbor, NY

See cherry blossoms on this beautiful estate extending into the Long Island Sound. You’ll be able to explore the blossoms through hiking and nature trails. Caumsett’s garden serves as a picturesque floral oasis, perfect for viewing blossoming trees on the island’s North Shore. 

Greenport Village Cherry Blossom Festival

68320 Main Rd, Greenport, NY 

Greenport was named by Forbes as one of the prettiest towns in America, making it one of the best spots around to see the cherry blossoms when they come into bloom. Greenport also hosts a Cherry Blossom Festival every year. Take a self-guided walking tour through the blooms and enjoy blossom-themed refreshments and gifts from local businesses. 

Mill Neck Manor

40 Frost Mill Rd, Mill Neck, NY

Mill Neck Manor comes with a historic charm that makes it a unique spot to celebrate the arrival of the cherry blossoms. As you admire the cherry blossoms, you’ll also be able to view stained glass windows depicting Shakespearean plays and other examples of beautiful ceilings and woodwork. 

Sakura Matsuri: Cherry Blossom Festival

100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook, NY 

A favorite spring event that many Long Islanders wait for is heading our way at the Charles B. Wang Center at Stony Brook University on April 21. Check out the cherry blossoms while enjoying drums, and enjoy the display of Japanese cultural exhibitions. There will also be Koto plays, Japanese traditional dances, martial arts demonstrations, hands-on bonsai workshops, calligraphy workshops, ikebana flower arrangement, tea workshops, manga drawing, origami paper folding, kimono dress-ups, and cosplay for all ages.

 

About the Author

Jeannine Cintron

Jeannine Cintron is the Deputy Editor for New York Family. A lifelong New Yorker and Brooklyn native, she currently lives in Staten Island with her two children, three cats and four guinea pigs. When she’s not busy working, you can find her binging True Crime or begging her teen and tween to clean their rooms.

Kaitlyn Riggio

Kaitlyn Riggio is the Digital Editor for New York Family. She is a central New Jersey native and resident and holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and cinema and media studies from Boston University. In her free time, Kaitlyn enjoys reading, catching the latest show on Broadway, binging Survivor, and watching hockey.

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Ivy Camps USA

&lt;p&gt;Ivy Camps USA is a premium online provider of engaging after-school classes, holiday camps, summer camps, and personalized tutoring. Their instructors come from the&amp;nbsp;top 10 US universities and love to inspire and mentor emerging minds. Extracurricular classes, holiday camps, and summer camps are offered in STEM, Business Leadership, and Arts, Media &amp;amp; Communication for ages 6-14. Tutoring programs focus on supporting students academically, developing a mentoring relationship, and rekindling a love of learning. Ivy Camps USA is known for exceptional programming that kids love and parents trust.&lt;/p&gt;

Bounce! Family Entertainment Center

&lt;p&gt;Bounce! Family Entertainment Center is an indoor birthday party and play space located in Syosset, NY. Perfect for birthday parties, group events, open play, and more! We have the best party packages on Long Island! Our facility has multiple AWESOME attractions: The Trampoline courts, The Adventure Zone, Bumper Cars, Laser Tag, Soft Play, Arcade, &amp;amp; MORE! If you need a break from jumping and climbing, try out some of our delicious food from The Bounce Bites Kitchen! Come on in to any of our Open Play, Toddler Time, or Glow Night sessions!&lt;/p&gt;

Adventuring Portal

&lt;p&gt;&lt;a name=&quot;m_-1473885667065203258__Hlk72147528&quot;&gt;&lt;/a&gt;Adventuring Portal runs Dungeons and Dragons (D&amp;amp;D) games for kids.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;We have created a safe online space for tweens and teens to learn and play D&amp;amp;D.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Our D&amp;amp;D Summer Camp session are a one-week experience.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;Monday &amp;ndash; Friday.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;Each day will be 3 hours of gaming (with 2 breaks build in).&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;15 total gaming hours for $180.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;If you have played with us before, you are entitled to 10% off.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Need your kids, nieces or nephews, grand kids or neighbor&amp;rsquo;s kids to be occupied for a bit so you can get work done &amp;amp; take care of your to-do list? Maybe your tween or teen is still a bit isolated and craves connection with their peers? Whether your teen/tween has played D&amp;amp;D before or is brand-new to the experience, this safe space brings players together to have fun and solve problems as a team in ways few other online opportunities do.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;All our games focus on experiential learning.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;Our players leave knowing all the basic game play as well as experiencing: teamwork, bravery, compassion, generosity, negotiation, improvisation, gamer etiquette, strategy, critical thinking, problem solving, cartography and probability - all through online D&amp;amp;D adventuring!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;We are an inclusive organization and welcome gamers who are LGBTQIA+ and those on any spectrum.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;All girls&amp;rsquo; groups available.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;I am a parent, a certified elementary school and middle school math teacher and last summer in the midst of the mess started&amp;nbsp;Adventuring Portal, an&amp;nbsp;online Dungeons &amp;amp; Dragons&amp;nbsp;business&amp;nbsp;for kids. There are so many benefits to playing D&amp;amp;D and I hope you will consider us as a great way for your child to safely socialize, grow as people and have a great time.&lt;/p&gt;

Things to do with kids in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…


New York Family March 2024

Related Articles