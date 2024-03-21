Best Spots to see Cherry Blossoms on Long Island

While Winter’s was all over the place- it is officially Spring and frosty days or not the Cherry Blossoms are starting to pop up throughout the island in a sure sign that spring has sprung.

There’s even a few places where you might be able to catch some blooms right now so start planning your day out. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots to see the cherry blossoms on Long Island!

Old Westbury Gardens

71 Old Westbury Road, Old Westbury, NY

This historic mansion sits on 200 acres of beautifully maintained formal gardens, landscaped grounds, woodlands, ponds and lakes. Come springtime, around mid-April, visitors can see beautiful cherry blossom trees in addition to the many vibrant – and even some rare – flora found in its many gardens. To prepare for the spring opening, over 7,000 tulip, hyacinth, daffodil and allium bulbs are planted in late fall in The Walled Garden’s Lower Terrace. Old Westbury Gardens will open for the spring season on April 1. Visitors are welcome to walk the grounds solo or take a guided tour.

Bayard Cutting Arboretum

440 Montauk Highway Great River, NY

A tree-lover’s paradise, the Bayard Cutting Arboretum features a wide variety within the landscape of this park, including an abundance of cherry blossoms in early spring. Visitors to this beautiful park can even go to their website for a Tree Explorer Map detailing exactly which ones are where.

Planting Fields Arboretum

1395 Planting Fields Rd., Oyster Bay, NY

This 409-acre site’s landscape was designed by the Olmsted Brothers, famed for their design of NYC’s Central Park. With over 20 gardens to explore and five miles of woodland trails, you’ll see stunning cherry blossoms as well as magnolias, azaleas and dogwood trees. For a little extra arboreal fun, visitors are invited to bloom bingo by downloading a printable bingo board and seeing how many blooms you can find!

Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve

25 Lloyd Harbor Rd, Lloyd Harbor, NY

See cherry blossoms on this beautiful estate extending into the Long Island Sound. You’ll be able to explore the blossoms through hiking and nature trails. Caumsett’s garden serves as a picturesque floral oasis, perfect for viewing blossoming trees on the island’s North Shore.

Greenport Village Cherry Blossom Festival

68320 Main Rd, Greenport, NY

Greenport was named by Forbes as one of the prettiest towns in America, making it one of the best spots around to see the cherry blossoms when they come into bloom. Greenport also hosts a Cherry Blossom Festival every year. Take a self-guided walking tour through the blooms and enjoy blossom-themed refreshments and gifts from local businesses.

Mill Neck Manor

40 Frost Mill Rd, Mill Neck, NY

Mill Neck Manor comes with a historic charm that makes it a unique spot to celebrate the arrival of the cherry blossoms. As you admire the cherry blossoms, you’ll also be able to view stained glass windows depicting Shakespearean plays and other examples of beautiful ceilings and woodwork.

Sakura Matsuri: Cherry Blossom Festival

100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook, NY

A favorite spring event that many Long Islanders wait for is heading our way at the Charles B. Wang Center at Stony Brook University on April 21. Check out the cherry blossoms while enjoying drums, and enjoy the display of Japanese cultural exhibitions. There will also be Koto plays, Japanese traditional dances, martial arts demonstrations, hands-on bonsai workshops, calligraphy workshops, ikebana flower arrangement, tea workshops, manga drawing, origami paper folding, kimono dress-ups, and cosplay for all ages.