8 Botanical Gardens in New York City and on Long Island

Take a break from the urban jungle and step into a plant-lovers paradise! You may not think “green” when you think of New York City, but the five boroughs and Long Island are home to a number of botanical gardens for when you’re looking for an oasis.

In addition to giving you and your kids a place to get some fresh air, many of these botanical gardens also have extensive family programming opportunities, providing new ways to get involved with nature.

Here are some of the best botanical gardens in New York City and on Long Island!

New York City

2900 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY

Did you know that the Bronx is the greenest of the five boroughs in New York City? That’s largely due to the fact that the Bronx is home to the New York Botanical Garden, a 250 acre plant paradise that’s been part of New York’s culture since 1891.

The New York Botanical Garden is home to world-renowned exhibitions, botanical experiences, art and music and unbeatable events.

Whether you’re stopping in for the annual Holiday Train Show or Orchid Show or you’re just looking for a place to enjoy nature any time of the year, the New York Botanical Garden is the perfect place to spend a day.

4900 Independence Ave, Bronx, NY

Wave Hill describes themselves as a “museum without walls,” featuring a living collection of over 4,000 trees, shrubs, vines and plants. Explore Wave Hill’s 28 acres of indoor and outdoor gardens.

There’s no shortage of tranquil spaces if you’re looking for a new place to find peace and quiet. Not sure where to start? Come to Wave Hill on a Sunday afternoon and join the weekly Garden and Conservatory Highlights Walk.

990 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY

The Brooklyn Botanic Garden is a 52 acre urban oasis located right in the heart of Brooklyn. There are plants in bloom year around as well as regular events for kids and families.

Take a seasonal highlights tour of the garden hosted by a knowledgeable Garden Guide, or explore the space at your leisure. Keep an eye out for special events and exhibitions hosted throughout the year.

43-50 Main Street, Flushing, NY

Celebrate plants and cultures through inspiring gardens and educational programs at the Queens Botanical Garden. In addition to being a green getaway from the city, the Queens Botanical Garden provides opportunities for kids and families to learn and engage with nature.

Drop in for art workshops, bird walks, events and more. Bring nature home with you through their QBG @ Home programming online.

1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY

There’s no spot on Staten Island quite like Snug Harbor. In addition to museums, galleries and historical buildings, Snug Harbor is also home to over 15 gardens for visitors to get lost in.

The gardens are home to a wide variety of plants: see over 100 varieties of roses in the Rose Garden, lush trees in the Healing Garden or cherry blossoms in the New York Chinese Scholar’s Garden.

Long Island

191 I U Willets Rd, Albertson, NY

At this 12-acre living museum and educational facility, you can see native spring wildflowers, roses, perennials, rock garden plants, butterfly plants and more. Clark Botanic Garden offers a variety of public programs for kids and families as well.

Explore nature and take an outdoor adventure with your kids. And if you want to try your hand at gardening yourself, keep an eye out for details about an upcoming community garden!

1395 Planting Fields Rd, Oyster Bay, NY

This National Register property has over 400 acres of lawns, gardens, woodlands and nature walks. The on-site greenhouses have extensive collections of hibiscuses, orchids and succulents, and the Camellia Greenhouse is home to the largest collection of camellias in the northeast.

From April to September, take a guided tour of Coe Hall, the Tudor Revival residence of the Coe family.

71 Old Westbury Rd, Old Westbury, NY

Many of the ground and gardens at Old Westbury Gardens remain untouched from how they were during the garden’s founding over a century ago.

Plant lovers will be delighted to find a number of rare plant species that are not usually found in public gardens, like foxgloves and delphiniums. Mark your calendars: the gardens open for the 2024 season on April 1!