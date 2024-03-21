Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
Attractions & Museums

8 Botanical Gardens in New York City and on Long Island

By Posted on
8 Botanical Gardens in New York City and on Long Island
Photo Courtesy of NYBG

8 Botanical Gardens in New York City and on Long Island

Take a break from the urban jungle and step into a plant-lovers paradise! You may not think “green” when you think of New York City, but the five boroughs and Long Island are home to a number of botanical gardens for when you’re looking for an oasis. 

In addition to giving you and your kids a place to get some fresh air, many of these botanical gardens also have extensive family programming opportunities, providing new ways to get involved with nature. 

Here are some of the best botanical gardens in New York City and on Long Island!

Psst… Here’s where you can see the solar eclipse in NYC, on Long Island, in Westchester and Upstate!

New York City

New York Botanical Garden

2900 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY

Did you know that the Bronx is the greenest of the five boroughs in New York City? That’s largely due to the fact that the Bronx is home to the New York Botanical Garden, a 250 acre plant paradise that’s been part of New York’s culture since 1891. 

The New York Botanical Garden is home to world-renowned exhibitions, botanical experiences, art and music and unbeatable events.

Whether you’re stopping in for the annual Holiday Train Show or Orchid Show or you’re just looking for a place to enjoy nature any time of the year, the New York Botanical Garden is the perfect place to spend a day. 

Wave Hill Public Garden & Cultural Center

4900 Independence Ave, Bronx, NY

Wave Hill describes themselves as a “museum without walls,” featuring a living collection of over 4,000 trees, shrubs, vines and plants. Explore Wave Hill’s 28 acres of indoor and outdoor gardens.

There’s no shortage of tranquil spaces if you’re looking for a new place to find peace and quiet. Not sure where to start? Come to Wave Hill on a Sunday afternoon and join the weekly Garden and Conservatory Highlights Walk

Brooklyn Botanic Garden

990 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY

The Brooklyn Botanic Garden is a 52 acre urban oasis located right in the heart of Brooklyn. There are plants in bloom year around as well as regular events for kids and families.

Take a seasonal highlights tour of the garden hosted by a knowledgeable Garden Guide, or explore the space at your leisure. Keep an eye out for special events and exhibitions hosted throughout the year.

Queens Botanical Garden

43-50 Main Street, Flushing, NY

Celebrate plants and cultures through inspiring gardens and educational programs at the Queens Botanical Garden. In addition to being a green getaway from the city, the Queens Botanical Garden provides opportunities for kids and families to learn and engage with nature.

Drop in for art workshops, bird walks, events and more. Bring nature home with you through their QBG @ Home programming online. 

Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden

1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY

There’s no spot on Staten Island quite like Snug Harbor. In addition to museums, galleries and historical buildings, Snug Harbor is also home to over 15 gardens for visitors to get lost in.

The gardens are home to a wide variety of plants: see over 100 varieties of roses in the Rose Garden, lush trees in the Healing Garden or cherry blossoms in the New York Chinese Scholar’s Garden. 

Long Island

Clark Botanic Garden

191 I U Willets Rd, Albertson, NY

At this 12-acre living museum and educational facility, you can see native spring wildflowers, roses, perennials, rock garden plants, butterfly plants and more. Clark Botanic Garden offers a variety of public programs for kids and families as well.

Explore nature and take an outdoor adventure with your kids. And if you want to try your hand at gardening yourself, keep an eye out for details about an upcoming community garden!

Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park

1395 Planting Fields Rd, Oyster Bay, NY

This National Register property has over 400 acres of lawns, gardens, woodlands and nature walks. The on-site greenhouses have extensive collections of hibiscuses, orchids and succulents, and the Camellia Greenhouse is home to the largest collection of camellias in the northeast.

From April to September, take a guided tour of Coe Hall, the Tudor Revival residence of the Coe family. 

Old Westbury Gardens

71 Old Westbury Rd, Old Westbury, NY

Many of the ground and gardens at Old Westbury Gardens remain untouched from how they were during the garden’s founding over a century ago.

Plant lovers will be delighted to find a number of rare plant species that are not usually found in public gardens, like foxgloves and delphiniums. Mark your calendars: the gardens open for the 2024 season on April 1!

See more NYC events Post an event

About the Author

Kaitlyn Riggio

Kaitlyn Riggio is the Digital Editor for New York Family. She is a central New Jersey native and resident and holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and cinema and media studies from Boston University. In her free time, Kaitlyn enjoys reading, catching the latest show on Broadway, binging Survivor, and watching hockey.

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Young Actors at Strasberg

&lt;p&gt;Young Actors at Strasberg&amp;nbsp;offers a comprehensive array of acting programs for students in grades 2 &amp;ndash;&amp;nbsp;12. Classes provide kids and teens with a foundation in Lee Strasberg&#039;s Method Acting and the tools to succeed in the professional industry &amp;ndash;&amp;nbsp;all while maintaining a fun and playful environment. Programs are tailored to encompass students at all levels, from those just beginning their acting journey to Broadway veterans and professional child actors. Young Actors at Strasberg alumni include Lady Gaga, Sophia Lillis, Angelina Jolie, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Rosario Dawson!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Young Actors&amp;nbsp;Programs are available online and in-person at our New York Campus, located in Union Square. Saturday, After-School and Online classes are offered during the traditional school year (Fall, Winter, and Spring) and Monday through Friday day camps and intensives are held in&amp;nbsp;July and August.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;About The Lee Strasberg Theatre &amp;amp; Film Institute:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Founded in 1969 by Lee and Anna Strasberg, The Lee Strasberg Theatre &amp;amp; Film Institute is the only school that teaches Lee Strasberg&#039;s work in its complete and authentic form. The Institute&#039;s goal is to provide students with a craft that will help them create a reality and respond truthfully in imaginary circumstances, regardless of the style or form of material being used. LSTFI is proud to have award-winning alumni from around the world working as writers, directors, and actors in all mediums.&lt;/p&gt;

Play On! Studios

&lt;p&gt;Play On! Studios offers theater day camps and after-school classes on the UWS that are guaranteed to give kids a summer full of acting, music, and fun they won&#039;t soon forget! Young actors will rehearse and perform in a full production, work with professional NYC actors/teaching artists, build up their skills in a nurturing, non-competitive environment and play lots of drama games!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Creative Drama Camps are perfect for kids entering grades K-4. Campers will work each week to put on a brand-new show! Each session, they will receive a script, rehearse a production, make a set and costumes, and perform their play. Kids will also play drama games, play outside (weather permitting), and have tons of fun!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Musical Theater Camps are aimed at kids entering grades 4-9. In Musical Theater Performance Camp, campers put on a complete musical production in a professional NYC theater! Campers will stretch their skills with drama exercises and games, vocal coaching, field trips, and building a professional set. Our incredible teaching artists and campers come together to put on a truly remarkable show!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;During the school year, classes are great for beginners or more experienced actors - sing, dance, and put on a play! Whether your child is just starting out, or ready for Broadway, we&amp;rsquo;ve got the class for them. Classes are available for grades PreK-8, after school or on Saturdays! Come play with us.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

Speakitaly NYC

&lt;p&gt;SPEAKITALY NYC offers stimulating and entertaining lessons for children 0 to 16 years through a wide combination of activities based on the communicative approach anchored in the Common European Framework of Reference: active learning (group work, role plays, etc.) and practice exercises aimed to improve listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills. Kids will start speaking and using Italian in a very natural way.&amp;nbsp; Small classes capped at 6 students to make sure each one gets the needed attention and facilitate learners&#039; progress.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Our method is driven by a didactic method that is the result of constant updates, professional certifications and more than 10 years of experience in working with non-native speakers from different native languages and levels of knowledge.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Our aim is to develop a range of Italian language skills while improving accuracy that will enable the students and participants to interact without stress or feeling rushed. We want to help those in the community really embrace not only the true culture in Italy but the Italian culture within New York City&amp;hellip; Who doesn&amp;rsquo;t love what Italy represents in the kitchen, in history &amp;amp; in the arts?&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Speakitaly wants to support multilingual families who want to learn a new language or pass along their ancestor&amp;rsquo;s heritage and culture. Raffaella, the founder said: &quot;We see language awareness and intercultural sensitivity as the milestones for an inclusive society. Italian, like all other languages, is an enrichment and a growth in every way. Vi aspettiamo!&quot;&lt;/p&gt;

Things to do with kids in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…


New York Family March 2024

Related Articles