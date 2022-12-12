New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: December 16-18

Getty Images

Get out and enjoy a New York December with your family this weekend! Celebrate Hanukkah at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan, run in a festive 5K or enjoy selections of hot cocoa for all over the world. There’s so many ways to commemorate the season with your family this weekend. 

Spend a Family Day at Wyckoff Farmhouse Museum

Wyckoff House Museum | Details

Help light up the Farmhouse at this family day! You’ll have the opportunity to do a paper stained glass activity as a family and capture the winter season’s festive colors. While you’re there, don’t forget to drop off food scraps for composting on the farm. 

Go on a Christmas Treasure Hunt in Manhattan

The Secret City | Details

On this puzzle-filled scavenger hunt around the oldest neighborhood in New York, you’ll visit historic buildings and sculptures as you learn about the history of the district. Discover some of the best-kept secrets of New York City’s Southern Tip. 

Take Photos with Santa

Details

Make memories with your family this holiday season by getting photos with Santa. There’s tons of places around New York to capture holiday memories this year. 

Enjoy NYSoM Holiday Mania 2022

East Harlem Tutorial Program | Details

This holiday extravaganza celebrates some of the winter season’s holidays.

Play Hanukkah jeopardy and enjoy activities and games. Party with Lady New Year and sing karaoke to celebrate the end of a year. Visit Kwanza Village to spin the Wheel of Kwanza and meet Papa Kwanza. Meet Santa Claus, Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer as they spread Christmas cheer.

Get to this event early for the gift giveaway! 

Celebrate Hanukkah at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan

Children’s Museum of Manhattan | Details

Celebrate the start of Hanukkah at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan and learn about the origins of the dreidel game and its connection to the holiday. The museum will have activities all Hanukkah long! 

See a Festive Holiday Performance

Details

Celebrate the holiday season by attending a holiday performance! There are a ton to choose from all over New York. We’ve rounded up some of the best options, and there’s something on this list for everyone in the family. 

Visit the Christmas Grand Market

Medgar Evers College | Details

Take part in this long standing Christmas tradition. Enjoy displays of Caribbean culture, performances, children’s games, craft vendors, food and more. 

Run in the Catch the Sleigh 5K

Cedar Creek Park | Details

You and your family can try to catch Santa’s sleigh in this festive 5K! Run on the paved roadways of Cedar Creek Park and enjoy treats from All Round Foods. 

Have a Madeline Tea Party

Bemelmans Bar | Details

The Madeline Tea Party at Bemelmans Bar in the Carlyle Hotel is an extra-special NYC holiday experience for the whole family. Enjoy songs, family fun and, of course, tasty treats and tea in a beautiful setting. 

Attend the Governor’s Victorian Holiday Ball

King Manor Museum | Details

Celebrate the holiday season at King Manor Museum’s inaugural Governor’s Victorian Holiday Ball. Enjoy historic cocktail making, Victorian dancing, collages, hors d’oeuvres, period music, raffles and more. You’ll want to dress up for this: formal dress code is encouraged and Victorian Period attire is encouraged! 

Bounce at the Jingle Jump

Flight Adventure Park | Details

Join Flight Adventure Park in their second annual Jingle Jump! You’ll have full access to the park’s jumping attractions, crafts, coloring stations, candy and more. 

Enjoy Cocoa from Around the World

Muscoot Farm | Details

Learn about the tradition of cocoa and what it looks like in different areas of the world by sampling six hot chocolate drinks inspired by different countries. Make your own cocoa mix to take home and enjoy during the holidays. 

Kaitlyn Riggio

Kaitlyn Riggio is the Digital Editor for New York Family. She is a central New Jersey native and resident and holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and cinema and media studies from Boston University. In her free time, Kaitlyn enjoys reading, catching the latest show on Broadway, binging Survivor, and watching hockey.

