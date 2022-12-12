Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: December 16-18

Get out and enjoy a New York December with your family this weekend! Celebrate Hanukkah at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan, run in a festive 5K or enjoy selections of hot cocoa for all over the world. There’s so many ways to commemorate the season with your family this weekend.

Wyckoff House Museum | Details

Help light up the Farmhouse at this family day! You’ll have the opportunity to do a paper stained glass activity as a family and capture the winter season’s festive colors. While you’re there, don’t forget to drop off food scraps for composting on the farm.

The Secret City | Details

On this puzzle-filled scavenger hunt around the oldest neighborhood in New York, you’ll visit historic buildings and sculptures as you learn about the history of the district. Discover some of the best-kept secrets of New York City’s Southern Tip.

Make memories with your family this holiday season by getting photos with Santa. There’s tons of places around New York to capture holiday memories this year.

East Harlem Tutorial Program | Details

This holiday extravaganza celebrates some of the winter season’s holidays.

Play Hanukkah jeopardy and enjoy activities and games. Party with Lady New Year and sing karaoke to celebrate the end of a year. Visit Kwanza Village to spin the Wheel of Kwanza and meet Papa Kwanza. Meet Santa Claus, Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer as they spread Christmas cheer.

Get to this event early for the gift giveaway!

Children’s Museum of Manhattan | Details

Celebrate the start of Hanukkah at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan and learn about the origins of the dreidel game and its connection to the holiday. The museum will have activities all Hanukkah long!

Celebrate the holiday season by attending a holiday performance! There are a ton to choose from all over New York. We’ve rounded up some of the best options, and there’s something on this list for everyone in the family.

Medgar Evers College | Details

Take part in this long standing Christmas tradition. Enjoy displays of Caribbean culture, performances, children’s games, craft vendors, food and more.

Cedar Creek Park | Details

You and your family can try to catch Santa’s sleigh in this festive 5K! Run on the paved roadways of Cedar Creek Park and enjoy treats from All Round Foods.

Bemelmans Bar | Details

The Madeline Tea Party at Bemelmans Bar in the Carlyle Hotel is an extra-special NYC holiday experience for the whole family. Enjoy songs, family fun and, of course, tasty treats and tea in a beautiful setting.

King Manor Museum | Details

Celebrate the holiday season at King Manor Museum’s inaugural Governor’s Victorian Holiday Ball. Enjoy historic cocktail making, Victorian dancing, collages, hors d’oeuvres, period music, raffles and more. You’ll want to dress up for this: formal dress code is encouraged and Victorian Period attire is encouraged!

Flight Adventure Park | Details

Join Flight Adventure Park in their second annual Jingle Jump! You’ll have full access to the park’s jumping attractions, crafts, coloring stations, candy and more.

Muscoot Farm | Details

Learn about the tradition of cocoa and what it looks like in different areas of the world by sampling six hot chocolate drinks inspired by different countries. Make your own cocoa mix to take home and enjoy during the holidays.