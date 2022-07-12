7 Beautiful Mansions Families Can Explore on Long Island

Long Island is home to some of the most extravagant properties in the country. While there are gorgeous museums in the city -there are also incredible spots to visit in our backyard. Check out our list of historic mansions open to the public for your family to explore. You and your family will be delighted away by these homes’ beauty.

Old Westbury Gardens

71 Old Westbury Road, Old Westbury, NY 11568

516 – 333 – 0048

Old Westbury is home to formal gardens, woodlands, ponds, lakes and a beautiful mansion! The Westbury House is open for self-guided tours included with Old Westbury Gardens general admission. In addition to there being self-guided tours available, there is also a free online tour worth checking out with your kids at home!

Mill Neck Manor

40 Frost Mill Road, Mill Neck, NY 11765

516 – 628 – 4243

Overlooking Long Island Sound, Mill Neck Manor is an impressive example of Tudor Revival architecture. Since 1949, Mill Neck Manor has been used to serve deaf and hard of hearing children and adults, as well as the community at large. Call the number above to inquire about the manor’s docent-guided tours available!

Planting Fields Arboretum

1395 Planting Fields Road, Oyster Bay, NY 11771

516 – 922 – 8478

Listed under the National Register of Historic Places, Planting Fields Arboretum is a place you won’t want to miss! In addition to 409 acres of greenhouses, rolling lawns, formal gardens and woodland paths, Planting Fields Arboretum features a lavish home with original ironwork and murals throughout it.

Sands Point Preserve

127 Middle Neck Rd, Sands Point, NY 11050

516 – 571 – 7901

Sands Point Preserve Conservancy holds not just one, but four magnificent mansions! You can take a guided tour of The Hempstead House or Falaise during your visit. After you’re done touring, take your kids to the Woodland Playground for some extra fun. Just be mindful that the playground closes a half an hour before the rest of the park does!

Vanderbilt Museum

180 Little Neck Road, Centerport, NY 11721

631 – 854 – 5579

You can take a public or private tour of Vanderbilt Museum’s mansion, also known as Eagle’s Nest. This estate is unique in that it offers four different exhibits throughout the house. While exploring, you’ll have to check out the Memorial Wing, Habitat Wing, Nursery Wing and Hall of Fishes!

Muttontown Preserve

34 Muttontown Ln, East Norwich, NY 11732

516 – 571 – 8500Come on out to the largest nature preserve in Nassau! Muttontown Preserve has over 500 acres of woodlands, ponds and estate grounds. Maps and brochures are available for self-guided tours, which you can take up to the northern end of the park in order to see the breathtaking Chelsea Mansion!