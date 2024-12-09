A Very Merry New York Family Holiday Guide

Here at New York Family, we could not love the holidays more. The twinkling lights, the glittery decorations, the joy in the air… it’s truly a magical time, especially here in New York. We’ve got everything you need to make it your family’s best holiday ever.

Click on a category to jump down to that section:

Holiday Shows, Tree Lightings and Events

Does it seem like there are more holiday events and activities than ever before? We think so too! We’ll keep updating our holiday event roundups throughout the season, so stay tuned for more family fun!

NYC

31 Fun Christmas Events Around New York City

23 NYC Christmas Tree and Holiday Tree Lightings 2024

18 Must-See Nutcracker Performances in NYC and Nearby 2024

25 Amazing Holiday Performances in the New York Area 2024

Island of Warmth New Holiday Installation

Dazzling Light Show in Brooklyn Returns to BBG

2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in NYC – Sneak Peek at What Families Can Expect

Top Toys Gift Guide and Shopping

Feeling lost in the holiday shopping maze? We’ve got your back! Check out our Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all the inspiration you need.

Holiday Gift Guide 2024: Top Toys for Kids of All Ages

16 Festive Holiday Markets in NYC

Staten Island Holiday Markets and Fairs

Westchester Holiday Markets and Craft Fairs

7 Great Secondhand Marketplaces to Shop This Holiday Season

18 NYC Metro Area Toy Drives

Where to See Santa



A visit to Santa is a holiday must-do for families with young children! Discover the best places to meet the Big Man in Red, both in NYC and beyond, from cozy photo ops to festive brunches.

16 Awesome Spots for Dining with Santa in New York City

28 Places to Take Photos with Santa in New York Area 2024

Santaland Returns to Macy’s at Herald Square

Where to See Santa in Westchester: Pictures, Breakfast with Santa, and More

14 Places for Dining With Santa on Long Island

Hanukkah



Hanukkah is a time of joy, light, and togetherness. From spinning dreidels and frying up delicious latkes to the nightly candle lighting, Here are some ways to celebrate the festive season in NYC with family and friends.

Hanukkah Books for Children of All Ages

Menorah Lightings In Staten Island

2024 Menorah Lighting and Hanukkah Events in Westchester

Kwanzaa

What Is Kwanzaa? Everything You Need to Know About the Forgotten Holiday

Celebrate Kwanzaa Is Back at Brooklyn Children’s Museum

Where to Celebrate Kwanzaa in Westchester and Beyond

Holiday Light Shows & Experiences

New York City’s holiday magic is undeniable. From twinkling lights to iconic ice rinks, every moment is a memory in the making. NYC has a way of turning every tradition into a one-of-a-kind experience your family will remember year after year.

Polar Express and Holiday Train Rides in the NYC Area

10 Spectacular Holiday Light Drive-Thru Attractions in the NY Area

35 Fun Holiday Family Experiences Around New York 2024

Winter WonderLights Annual Holiday Light Show Drive Thru

8 Magical Holiday Window Displays in NYC

Family-Friendly Holiday Train Shows in Westchester

Neighborhood Holiday Light Displays in Westchester and Beyond

Holiday Light Shows In and Around Westchester

Iconic Saks Holiday Light Show Will Not Happen This Year

Winter Fun

The holidays are almost here, and the weather is cooling down! Before the winter chill sets in, make the most of the festive season. Bundle up, grab your favorite holiday drink, and enjoy the winter wonderland that is New York City!

11 Great Spots for Ice Skating in NYC

Where to Go Ice Skating in Westchester

17 Awesome Rinks for Ice Skating on Long Island

14 Great Hot Chocolate Spots in NYC

Cut-Your-Own Christmas Tree Farms

Sure, you can head down to Home Depot to buy a real tree. But why not make a day of it? Take your family to a cut-your-own tree farm where you can pick your tree right from the ground, then sip some hot chocolate and listen to holiday music on the trip home. Some farms offer special Christmas experiences, too.

16 Cut-Your-Own Christmas Tree Farms Near NYC

9 Cut-Your-Own Tree Farms in Long Island

Christmas Tree Farms In and Around Westchester

14 Christmas Tree Delivery Services in NYC

Top 14 Christmas Tree Farms in NJ: Cut Your Own Christmas Trees Near Staten Island

Holiday Books, Movies, Recipes and Elf on the Shelf

What is Christmas without an abundance of delicious food and classic movies? Check out some yummy holiday recipes, our favorite holiday movies, plus some hacks and traditions we just had to share. And of course, for those running out of ideas for their magical little North Pole visitor, we’ve got a TON of must-try Elf on the Shelf ideas for you.

18 Great Holiday Books for Kids of All Ages

15 Family-Friendly Holiday Movies to Stream This Year

12 Scrumptious Holiday Cookies to Make with Your Kids

12 Christmas Recipes From Around the Globe

Easy and Funny Elf on the Shelf Ideas for Parents

Holiday Hacks for Busy Parents

Elf on the Shelf Pets Are Taking Over This Holiday Season—Here’s Why!