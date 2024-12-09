A Very Merry New York Family Holiday Guide
Here at New York Family, we could not love the holidays more. The twinkling lights, the glittery decorations, the joy in the air… it’s truly a magical time, especially here in New York. We’ve got everything you need to make it your family’s best holiday ever.
Click on a category to jump down to that section:
- Holiday Shows, Tree Lightings and Events
- Gift Guide & Holiday Shopping
- Where to See Santa
- Hanukkah
- Kwanzaa
- Holiday Light Shows & Experiences
- Cut-Your-Own Christmas Tree Farms
- Winter Fun
- Holiday Crafts, Books, Movies, Recipes and Elf on the Shelf
Holiday Shows, Tree Lightings and Events
Does it seem like there are more holiday events and activities than ever before? We think so too! We’ll keep updating our holiday event roundups throughout the season, so stay tuned for more family fun!
NYC
31 Fun Christmas Events Around New York City
23 NYC Christmas Tree and Holiday Tree Lightings 2024
18 Must-See Nutcracker Performances in NYC and Nearby 2024
25 Amazing Holiday Performances in the New York Area 2024
Island of Warmth New Holiday Installation
Dazzling Light Show in Brooklyn Returns to BBG
2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in NYC – Sneak Peek at What Families Can Expect
Long Island
12 Long Island Holiday Tree Lightings
24 Incredible Long Island Christmas Events 2024
Westchester
Holiday and Christmas Tree Lighting Celebrations in Westchester
Holiday Shows and Musical Performances in Westchester
Family-Friendly Holiday Train Shows in Westchester
Celebrate the Holiday Season with Historic Hudson Valley
Where to See The Nutcracker In and Around Westchester
Staten Island
Top Toys Gift Guide and Shopping
Feeling lost in the holiday shopping maze? We’ve got your back! Check out our Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all the inspiration you need.
Holiday Gift Guide 2024: Top Toys for Kids of All Ages
16 Festive Holiday Markets in NYC
Staten Island Holiday Markets and Fairs
Westchester Holiday Markets and Craft Fairs
7 Great Secondhand Marketplaces to Shop This Holiday Season
Where to See Santa
A visit to Santa is a holiday must-do for families with young children! Discover the best places to meet the Big Man in Red, both in NYC and beyond, from cozy photo ops to festive brunches.
16 Awesome Spots for Dining with Santa in New York City
28 Places to Take Photos with Santa in New York Area 2024
Santaland Returns to Macy’s at Herald Square
Where to See Santa in Westchester: Pictures, Breakfast with Santa, and More
14 Places for Dining With Santa on Long Island
Hanukkah
Hanukkah is a time of joy, light, and togetherness. From spinning dreidels and frying up delicious latkes to the nightly candle lighting, Here are some ways to celebrate the festive season in NYC with family and friends.
Hanukkah Books for Children of All Ages
Menorah Lightings In Staten Island
2024 Menorah Lighting and Hanukkah Events in Westchester
Kwanzaa
What Is Kwanzaa? Everything You Need to Know About the Forgotten Holiday
Celebrate Kwanzaa Is Back at Brooklyn Children’s Museum
Where to Celebrate Kwanzaa in Westchester and Beyond
Holiday Light Shows & Experiences
New York City’s holiday magic is undeniable. From twinkling lights to iconic ice rinks, every moment is a memory in the making. NYC has a way of turning every tradition into a one-of-a-kind experience your family will remember year after year.
Polar Express and Holiday Train Rides in the NYC Area
10 Spectacular Holiday Light Drive-Thru Attractions in the NY Area
35 Fun Holiday Family Experiences Around New York 2024
Winter WonderLights Annual Holiday Light Show Drive Thru
8 Magical Holiday Window Displays in NYC
Family-Friendly Holiday Train Shows in Westchester
Neighborhood Holiday Light Displays in Westchester and Beyond
Holiday Light Shows In and Around Westchester
Iconic Saks Holiday Light Show Will Not Happen This Year
Winter Fun
The holidays are almost here, and the weather is cooling down! Before the winter chill sets in, make the most of the festive season. Bundle up, grab your favorite holiday drink, and enjoy the winter wonderland that is New York City!
11 Great Spots for Ice Skating in NYC
Where to Go Ice Skating in Westchester
17 Awesome Rinks for Ice Skating on Long Island
14 Great Hot Chocolate Spots in NYC
Cut-Your-Own Christmas Tree Farms
Sure, you can head down to Home Depot to buy a real tree. But why not make a day of it? Take your family to a cut-your-own tree farm where you can pick your tree right from the ground, then sip some hot chocolate and listen to holiday music on the trip home. Some farms offer special Christmas experiences, too.
16 Cut-Your-Own Christmas Tree Farms Near NYC
9 Cut-Your-Own Tree Farms in Long Island
Christmas Tree Farms In and Around Westchester
14 Christmas Tree Delivery Services in NYC
Top 14 Christmas Tree Farms in NJ: Cut Your Own Christmas Trees Near Staten Island
Holiday Books, Movies, Recipes and Elf on the Shelf
What is Christmas without an abundance of delicious food and classic movies? Check out some yummy holiday recipes, our favorite holiday movies, plus some hacks and traditions we just had to share. And of course, for those running out of ideas for their magical little North Pole visitor, we’ve got a TON of must-try Elf on the Shelf ideas for you.
18 Great Holiday Books for Kids of All Ages
15 Family-Friendly Holiday Movies to Stream This Year
12 Scrumptious Holiday Cookies to Make with Your Kids
12 Christmas Recipes From Around the Globe
Easy and Funny Elf on the Shelf Ideas for Parents
Holiday Hacks for Busy Parents
Elf on the Shelf Pets Are Taking Over This Holiday Season—Here’s Why!