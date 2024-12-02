Holiday Gift Guide 2024: Top Toys for Kids of All Ages

Holiday Gift Guide 2024

The one-stop holiday gift guide for your little and big kids!

The holiday season is the perfect time to find that one toy that’ll light up your child’s face. Whether you’re shopping for a curious toddler, an energetic school-age kid, or a hard-to-please pre-teen, there’s no shortage of fun and creative gifts out there.

From toys that encourage learning to ones that spark imagination and provide hours of entertainment, our brand-new holiday gift guide has you covered with some of the best picks for kids this year.

No matter the age, you’re sure to find something that will make both you and your kids smile this holiday season!



For Little Kids

Ms. Rachel Speak & Sing Doll



There’s just something about Ms. Rachel that little kids can’t get enough of! This touch-activated doll plays words, phrases, and music from her hit videos to encourage early speech development – and fun!

6 months-3+ years; $29.99; Amazon, Target, Walmart

Psst… Check out Top NYC Metro Area Toy Drives and Charities

Mindware Take-Along Piano Toy

Music is a universal language! Give your child the gift of an early music education with this Montessori-inspired piano, featuring color-coded keys and six classic tunes.

18 months+; $49.95; Amazon

VTech Sort & Discover Activity Wagon

What is it about storage that little kids love? This activity-packed wagon has tons of space on the inside to fill with toys, snacks and more to take on the go or during playtime.

12-36 months; $29.99; Walmart

Hot Wheels Ultra Shark Car Wash

This interactive play set from Hot Wheels features a fully functioning car wash, a giant shark, and color-changing cars. Seriously, need we say more?

3+; $59.99; Walmart, Amazon, Target

Delta Children Gourmet All-in-One Corner Play Kitchen

This fully equipped, realistic play kitchen serves up hours of fun in a stylish and modern design that parents can put anywhere in the home – without it being an eye sore.

3+; $179.99; DeltaChildren.com

Joovy Bicycoo Balance Bike

The Joovy bike is the perfect first step in learning to ride a bike! Specially designed for toddlers, the lightweight, durable balance bike helps little ones develop their balance and coordination before transitioning to a pedal bike.

18 months+; $77.99; Amazon

Fisher-Price Rockin’ Record Player

Young DJs can spin, scratch, and drop a sick beat with this record player, featuring five colorful “records” that play 20 unique songs.

3+; $39.99; Walmart, Amazon, Target

Disney Store Once Upon a Story Mini Doll Set

These 5” dolls are the perfect size for imaginative play with your little prince or princess. The set includes eight poseable heroines wearing colorful costumes in a convenient carrying case for on-the-go fun.

3+; $69.99; Disney Store

For Big Kids

Kinetic Sand Squish Motion Playset

This playset is a squishy, sensory delight! Open the case to find six tools, a flat play space, a squish zone and a pound of mushy Kinetic Sand in yellow, blue, and pink.

5+; $19.99; Amazon, Target, Walmart

Mindware 110 Piece Elevator Marble Run

This is one of the best STEM toys for kids looking for continuous marble action. Twistier turns, trickier tricks and taller towers create a hands-on physics lesson like no other!

4+; $43.95; Amazon

Polly Pocket Unicorn Partyland Playset

Parents, take a trip down memory lane with Polly Pocket, now celebrating its 35th anniversary! The Unicorn Partyland Playset features two micro dolls and 25+ accessories, including unicorn pets.

4+; $26.97; Amazon, Target, Walmart

Stomp Rocket Dueling High-Flying Toy Rocket Double Launch Set

Whose rocket can fly the highest? Duel it out by simultaneously launching side-by-side Stomp Rockets up to 20 stories high or 200 feet in the air to determine the winner – then play again!

5+; $19.99; Target

Warm Pals Scented Glow in the Dark Alien Plush

We love a weighted blanket, so just imagine how comforting an oversized, weighted and warmed-up plushie can be? As an added bonus, there are literally dozens of animals and characters to choose from!

3+; $26.95; Amazon

Purpose Toys ICON Salon

The nation’s largest African American-owned, internationally-distributed, cultural toymaker Purpose Toys recently won three major toy industry awards for this set, which features a limited edition 11.5-inch Dayna doll, outfit, and salon accessories.

3+; $39.88; Walmart

Hot Wheels RacerVerse Barbie Spiral Race

For little girls who love cars as much as dolls, or little boys who know Barbie is every bit as cool as the movie, this set features Malibu Barbie and Brooklyn Barbie cars, plus five accessories on a five-level tower trackset for interactive racing.

5+; $34.99; Target

Disney Store Star Wars Gauntlet Communicators

This set of two radio-controlled wrist comms includes galactic light and sound effects so your little jedis can communicate with each other while fighting the Empire!

3+; $49.99; Disney Store

Cool Maker GO Glam Nail Studio

Give your mini-me a spa day of their own, minus the trip to a pricey salon. Manicures are made easy as pop, paint and press with Cool Maker’s GO Glam Nail studio.

7+; $24.99; Amazon, Target, Walmart

Uno Elite

Everyone knows Uno is THE card game for families – but a little upgrade can’t hurt, right? Football fans will cheer for UNO Elite NFL 2024 Core Edition, which contains 56 randomized NFL Player Cards and 4 collectible Foil Cards in addition to the 112 UNO cards.

7+; $14.99; Walmart

National Geographic Circuit Maker Kit

This science kit is made for the most curious of kids to unlock the mysteries of electricity through more than 60 experiments and activities, featuring easy-to-follow instructions and vibrant illustrations to help them through each experiment.

8+; $39.99; Amazon

American Girl 2025 Girl of the Year Summer Doll

A dog lover and baker, 2025 Girl of the Year Summer McKinny has turned her two passions into a business of her own. The 18-inch Summer doll comes dressed in her signature outfit and includes a paperback journal.

8+; $155; AmericanGirl.com

Razor Black Label Ripster Light-Up

This special edition caster board is made to attract attention. It features multi-color LEDs built into the deck that perform your choice of five stunning animated light shows as you ride.

8+; $69.99: Walmart

Govee Star Light Projector

This star projector night light takes ambiance to the next level, creating immersive aurora lighting to illuminate your teen or tween’s bedroom. Features include RGBW lamp beads, 16 million color options, smart sleep mode, 52+ scene modes and 18 white noise options.

10+; $79.99; Govee.com, Amazon

Psst… Check out Where to Take Photos with Santa In and Near New York