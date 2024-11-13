Here’s Why Kids Are Begging Parents for Elf on the Shelf Pets this Holiday Season

As November wraps up and December rolls in, it’s time for parents to welcome back that mischievous little character we all know and love. Yes, the Elf on the Shelf will soon be back with its delightful holiday shenanigans! But this year, your elf might have a surprise in tow—a furry little friend! That’s right, Elf Pets have recently grown quite a bit in popularity. They are now the latest holiday craze in many homes, bringing even more magic and fun to the season for kids everywhere.

Psst… Check out: Easy and Funny Elf on the Shelf Ideas for Parents

What are Elf Pets?

Elf Pets are cute and cuddly magical pets that join your child’s Elf on the Shelf, making the holiday tradition even more fun and festive. Created by the same team behind Elf on the Shelf, they add another magical layer to a beloved holiday tradition. Every pet includes a fun storybook that reveals the pet’s special role in assisting Santa. Children can adopt these magical pets, choose a name for them, and invite them to join in their festive adventures this year. They are available in plushies or mini- sized figures.



Meet the Elf Pets

There are three Elf Pets to choose from and each holds a different purpose in assisting Santa. The three animals include a reindeer, an Arctic fox, and a St. Barnard dog.

Elf Pets Reindeer: This reindeer helps lift Santa’s sleigh off the ground, making sure he can deliver presents to kids all around the world.

This reindeer helps lift Santa’s sleigh off the ground, making sure he can deliver presents to kids all around the world. Elf Pets Arctic Fox: The Arctic fox helps guide Santa’s sleigh through the night sky, using the magical polar lights to light the way.

The Arctic fox helps guide Santa’s sleigh through the night sky, using the magical polar lights to light the way. Elf Pets Saint Bernard: The Saint Bernard teaches kids about kindness, generosity, and the true spirit of Christmas.

Where to Buy?

The Elf Pets are a popular toy this holiday season but we got you covered! If you are looking to add to your Elf on the Shelf family here are some places you can find these magical holiday pets:

Elfontheshelf.com

Amazon

Walmart

Target

Kohls

Michaels Craft Store

Barnes & Noble

What Comes with Each Elf Pet?

Each Elf Pet comes in its own special tradition box set, packed with everything your child needs to start their magical adventure. Here’s what’s inside:

Elf Pets: A Reindeer Tradition Box Set Reindeer Tradition storybook A huggable Elf Pets reindeer A golden heart charm An official adoption certificate

Elf Pets: An Arctic Fox Tradition Box Set Arctic Fox Tradition storybook An adorable Arctic fox cub A mini snow globe with glow-in-the-dark snow An official adoption certificate

Elf Pets: A Saint Bernard Tradition Box Set Saint Bernard Tradition storybook A lovable Elf Pets Saint Bernard pup A barrel with a golden heart charm An official adoption certificate



Why Elf Pets Are So Popular

You might be wondering, Why are these cute little pets such a big deal this holiday season? Elf Pets have quickly become a favorite part of the Elf on the Shelf tradition, and it’s easy to see why. Each pet comes with a fun storybook that teaches kids important lessons about kindness, hope, teamwork, and more. Plus, the stories answer some of those tough questions kids love to ask, like, “How does Santa travel the world in one night without being seen?”

Another big reason Elf Pets are so loved? Unlike the Elf on the Shelf, who must stay untouched, kids can cuddle, hold, and play with their Elf Pets—keeping the magic alive without worrying about breaking any rules!

Elf Pet Alternatives

If Elf Pets aren’t in the budget this year, don’t worry—you can still get in on the fun! There is a way you can still indulge your child in elf pet fun while saving money. With a little creativity, you can create your own Elf Pet tradition and make this holiday season extra special.

Parents who don’t have an official elf pet can use a favorite stuffed animal and turn it into the “Elf Pet” by adding some holiday accessories. It can be an opportunity to get creative. Dress up a stuffed animal in your favorite holiday gear and place it next to the elf when they make their big debut on the shelf. It’s a great way to bring the magic of Elf Pets into your home without spending extra!

Psst… Check Out:10 Spectacular Holiday Light Drive-Thru Displays in the NY Area