Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Festivals & Holidays

What Is Kwanzaa? Everything You Need to Know About the Forgotten Holiday

By Posted on
Kwanzaa
Pexels

What Is Kwanzaa? Everything You Need to Know About the Forgotten Holiday

The often-overlooked holiday of Kwanzaa holds valuable lessons.

The holidays are a hectic time of the year. It’s a whirlwind of gift-giving, family dinners and preparing for Hanukkah and Christmas. However, lost in the perfect storm of the holiday chaos lays the often-forgotten holiday: Kwanzaa.

Kwanzaa is celebrated after Christmas and runs into the New Year, making it one of the longer holidays, akin to Hanukkah. The holiday typically does not receive a lot of coverage, as it is not considered as mainstream as the others. According to a 2019 survey from AP-NORC, only three percent of Americans celebrate it, which roughly translates to 500,000 people.

Still, holidays don’t discriminate and neither should we. We’ve prepared a comprehensive guide to the forgotten holiday, including its origins, meanings and celebratory traditions.

Psst…Check out 15 Family-Friendly Holiday Movies to Stream This Year

What Is Kwanzaa?

Kwanzaa is a week-long celebration of African American and Pan-African culture, history, family and values. The celebration occurs the day after Christmas into New Year’s Day, and its name comes from the Swahili phrase matunda ya kwanza, which means “first fruits”, rooted in first fruits celebrations found throughout African cultures. The holiday was founded by Maulana Ron Karenga, an African-American professor of Africana studies at California State University in 1966.

According to the Museum of African American History and Culture, Kwanzaa is based on seven principles: Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), and Imani (Faith). According to history, Karenga has said the extra ‘a’ was added simply to accommodate seven children at the first-ever celebration in 1966, each of whom wanted to represent a letter.

“Kwanzaa is not a religious holiday, but a cultural one with an inherent spiritual quality,” Karenga wrote. “Thus, Africans of all faiths can and do celebrate Kwanzaa, i.e. Muslims, Christians, Black Hebrews, Jews, Buddhists, Baha’i and Hindus, as well as those who follow the ancient traditions of Maat, Yoruba, Ashanti, Dogon, etc.” Though it focuses on African culture, Kwanzaa can be celebrated by everyone.

Nguzo Saba poster
Nguzo Saba poster

How Is Kwanzaa Celebrated?

Kwanzaa is celebrated over the course of seven days, each day representing a different principle. The main celebration occurs on December 31st, when a feast is held with all family members and loved ones. The feast, entitled Karamu Ya Imani (Feast of Faith), is a potluck-style dinner that takes place on the last day of celebrations and was developed in Chicago during a 1971 citywide movement of Pan-African organizations.

Similar to Hanukkah, Kwanzaa is also celebrated with candles. You may be familiar with the red, green and black variety spread on the mantle from books or pictures, but few know what they actually mean. Each of the candles represents one of the seven principles, with the center Black candle representing unity. The center candle is lit first on December 26th, and afterward, each candle is relit to provide more light and vision.

The colors of the candles are inspired by the flag created by political activist Marcus Garvey, also known as the Pan-African flag. The red of the top stripe represents the historical struggle Black people have faced across the globe, while the bottom green stripe represents a hopeful future. In the middle, the black stripe embodies African American people.

While gift-giving is traditional during major holidays, Karenga did not want the holiday to become commercialized, so homemade and educational gifts are encouraged instead.

Families also celebrate the holiday by sharing stories of prominent Black writers and political figures, playing African drums and music, and using symbols such as the Nguzo Saba poster, a visual representation of the seven principles.

Continuing Traditions

As the population continues to grow and traditions continue to build and develop Karenga is happy to see how popular the holiday has become and how many homes it has reached.

“I’m grateful to see my work flourish in my lifetime. Many of the great people in our history were not able to see how much their work, suffering and sacrifices enriched our lives and pushed our struggle forward,” Karenga has said. “But I’ve been blessed to see my work begin in a family home, spread around the world and be embraced by millions of African people throughout the world African community.”

Psst…Check out 11 Great Spots for Ice Skating in NYC

Sign up for New York Family's weekly newsletters!

About the Author

Náosha Gregg

Náosha Gregg is a Digital Editor for New York Family and Brooklyn native. She has written for BYRDIE, Glamour, The Zoe Report, Ebony and produced for CBS Mornings and most recently, NY1. When she’s not testing the newest eyeshadow palette or lip liner, you can find her watching anime. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter at @knowingnaosha or drop her a line at knowingnaosha@gmail.com!

Related Articles

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Penguin Coding School

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Penguin Coding School believes that &lt;/span&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;anyone can code&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;. The most compelling motivation for learning to code is that it enables building something kids can call their own. What makes this approach &quot;worth it&quot; for the kids is that at the end of the road, they see that their code actually does things in the real world. Not in some playpen, but in the real Internet where anyone can access it.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Programs:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;Penguin Coding School &lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;provides comprehensive coding education to kids ages 5-18. In-person &amp;amp; Online classes are available in Scratch, Minecraft, Roblox, Python, Javascript, Java, Robotics, and Mobile Apps. Their small class size, award winning teachers and age-appropriate curriculum ensure every child will learn coding with a smile. Penguin Coding has in-person classes and summer camps in Cobble Hill and Park Slope, as well as three Massachusetts locations. &lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Free Trial Classes:&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-115c8d0a-7fff-6ffb-9ee2-4fd4aa248c0a&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Sign up for our award-winning&lt;/span&gt;&lt;a style=&quot;text-decoration: none;&quot; href=&quot;https://penguincodingschool.com/freetrial?utm_campaign=FreeTrials&amp;amp;utm_source=NYF&amp;amp;utm_medium=Directory&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #1155cc; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration-skip-ink: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; &lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #1155cc; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: underline; -webkit-text-decoration-skip: none; text-decoration-skip-ink: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;free trial classes&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;. They offer a 60 minute free trial class in Scratch, Python, Roblox, Java, Robotics and much more! Appropriate for absolute beginners as well as those with some experience (trial classes are used to place students in the right level).&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Joe's Music & Dance Academy

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;Private and group music lessons &amp;amp; dance classes for Guitar, Bass, Voice, Violin, Viola, Cello, Upright Bass, Drums, Piano, all woodwind &amp;amp; brass instruments, Choir, Preschool Dance, Ballet, Jazz, Hip Hop, Tap, Step, African and Modern Dance and more. Helping thousands of students begin and continue on their musical journey since 1998!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Manhattan Mandarin

&lt;p&gt;Manhattan Mandarin runs the Mandarin after-school programs at over 40 schools&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;nationwide, including St. Bernard&#039;s, Chapin, Allen-Stevenson, and Buckley. Whether&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;in schools, students&#039; homes, in the office, online, or on our beloved China trips, our&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;teachers and tutors have helped hundreds of students of all ages master the Mandarin&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;language on their own unique paths to fluency. Our philosophy has always been to&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;make private lessons and classes perfectly tailored for each individual student. We&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;look forward to working with you.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;- Jamie Keyte, Founder&lt;/p&gt;