24 Incredible Long Island Christmas Events 2024
During the holidays, Long Island is always full of festive Christmas events. Whether you’re looking to stroll through the brightest walk-thru holiday light shows or take the kids to dine with Santa, there’s truly something for everyone. To help you make the most of the season, we’ve rounded up 24 of the best Christmas events on the island this year. So grab your family, bundle up, and get ready to experience all the holiday magic Long Island has to offer in 2024!
Psst… Check out 14 Places for Dining With Santa in Long Island
Nassau
Free Christmas Concert
Holy Trinity Orthodox Church of East Meadow, 369 Green Ave., East Meadow
Saturday, Dec. 7, 7 – 8 pm
All ages
Free
This annual concert features choral music from the Orthodox Church and traditional carols from both East and West.
Port Holiday Magic
Main St., Port Washington
Dec. 7-14, Saturdays, see website for complete schedule
All ages
Free
Port Holiday Magic returns with store specials, free trolley rides, shoppertainment, and more. There will be singing Toy Soldiers, holiday blowups, carolers and more.
Annual Santa’s Visit
Merrick Golf Course Clubhouse, 2550B Clubhouse Road, Merrick
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2 – 4 pm
All ages
Free
Santa will be arriving by Fire truck with free candy, and hot chocolate. Don’t forget to snap a picture with Santa.
Mineola Village Holiday Festival
Mineola Memorial Park, 195 Marcellus Road, Mineola
Dec. 7-15, Saturdays and Sundays, 4 – 9 pm.
All ages
Free
Enjoy a range of festive features including: Ice Skating & Fun Activities, delicious food & drinks, music & entertainment, character meet & greets and a chance to Meet Santa, exciting performances, and Vendor Village for holiday shopping!
Jolly Jamboree
Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City
Saturday, Dec. 7, 5:30 – 8:30 pm
Ages 3 – 10
$16
Make unforgettable memories this holiday season! Join Santa and Rudolph at the DJ-led dance party, get creative with festive keepsake crafts, decorate a special cookie that Santa would love, sock skate with Elsa and Olaf, enjoy songs of the season with Victorian carolers, take a holiday family photo, and show off your ugly holiday sweater.
Paint Pour Holiday Workshop
Gold Coast Arts Center, 113 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck
Sunday, Dec. 8, 1 – 2:30 pm
Ages 5 and older
$60; $40 members
Advanced registration required
Make your own festive vase, plate, and coaster with specialized paint. Step-by-step instructions will be given on various paint pour techniques. The finished piece will be a creative surprise for you or your loved ones.
Motown Holiday Dance Party
Plaza Theatricals at The Elmont Library Theatre, 700 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont
Sunday, Dec. 8, 4 – 5:30 pm
All ages
$35-$40
Enjoy a sensational afternoon of soulful tunes, joyful dancing, and nostalgic vibes at this electrifying Motown Holiday Party. Get ready to groove, spread the festive cheer, and make unforgettable memories!
Home for the Holidays
Planting Fields Arboretum, 1395 Planting Fields Road, Oyster Bay
Dec. 14-15, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 1 pm & 1 – 4 pm
All Ages
$15; $13 seniors 62 and older; free for ages 5 and younger
Enjoy a rare opportunity to see a stunning and festively decorated Coe Hall in full holiday splendor and spirit, with natural materials sourced from Planting Fields. Experience the magic of the season with live holiday music, crafts, activities and more, plus…snap a holiday photo with the Grinch! Don’t forget to check out the Indigenous Tree with ornaments crafted by local students.
Cookie For Santa
Celebrations In The Kitchen, 63 East Old Country Road, Hicksville
Sunday, Dec. 22, 10 – 11:15 am
Ages 6 and older
$59.95
Guests will decorate a special batch of Christmas cookies using a colorful selection of royal icing.
A Very Grinchy Pajama Party
Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City
Friday, Dec. 27, 5:30 – 8:30 pm
Ages 5 – 12
$22; $20 ages 2-12 and seniors 62 and older
Wear your favorite pajamas and immerse yourself in a world of Grinchy mischief and holiday cheer. This special family evening is packed with activities, a beloved holiday movie, delicious treats, and the chance to snap a photo with the Grinch before he sneaks away!
Suffolk
Old Fashioned Christmas Night of Shopping & Dining!
Deer Park Ave. (From Main St. to Park Ave.), Babylon
Friday, Dec. 6, 5 – 9 pm
All ages
Free
See Santa arrive with his reindeer and take a photo with him and his elves. Let Santa’s elves help you mail your Christmas list to the North Pole. The fun also includes celebrating the Holidays with Disney Princesses, riding the carousel, Christmas Carols by “The Jewel Tones”, and the Grinch and Lit Angels on stilts. Most Importantly, enjoy shopping & dining with Babylon Village merchants, businesses, and restaurants while enjoying the Christmas festivities.
Annual Holiday Fair
Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic
Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 am – 4 pm
All ages
Free admission
Shop for holiday treasures where a variety of local vendors and talented artisans sell their wares so you’re sure to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Don’t miss out on the “Holiday Auction,” where you can take a chance to win amazing gift baskets for all ages. Plus, there will be a bake sale, crafts for children, and a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Holiday Open House
The Hampton Library, 2478 Main St., Bridgehampton
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2:30 – 4:30 pm
All ages
Free
Listen to cozy winter tales read by the children’s librarians as you wait for the Lions Club to escort Santa Claus from the North Pole. Then, take a photo with Santa! Enjoy music by the East End Recorder Ensemble, cookies by South Fork Bakery, and hot chocolate by Starbucks. Shop for a holiday gift of artwork at our 10×10 Art Show Fundraiser, with original works created and donated by 100 local artists. Sing along with the Bridgehampton School Band as the tree is lit.
Charles Dickens Festival – Crafts and Book Reading
Global Language Reads, 402 Main St. Port Jefferson
Saturday, Dec. 7, 3 – 7 pm
All ages
$5
Step back in time to Victorian England for the Charles Dickens Festival! Celebrate the season with crafts inspired by Dickens’ stories, enjoy a live reading of classic holiday tales, and immerse your family in the charm of the Dickensian era.
Rainbow Holiday Cabaret
Guild Hall, 158 Main St, East Hampton
Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 – 9:15 pm
All ages
Tickets start at $15
The Rainbow Holiday Cabaret, a variety show featuring family-friendly drag queens RaffaShow and Miss Nina as well as OFVS students, will feature show-stopping routines, iconic divas and comedy for the whole family.
45th Annual Holiday Festival
Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main St., Stony Brook
Sunday, Dec. 8, noon – 6 pm
All ages
Free
This community celebration will bring music, performances, and heartwarming holiday cheer to the village. Visitors can explore the Holiday Tree Festival and vote for their favorite decorated trees, explore the holiday train display at Wiggs Opticians, and compete for gift certificates and prizes in the WMHO Youth Corps Santa Fund Scavenger Hunt with proceeds supporting local families in need.
Grinchmas Bowling Bash
Port Jeff Bowl, 31 Chereb Ln, Port Jefferson Station
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2 – 4 pm
All ages
$30
This special event includes 2 Hours of bowling with shoes, a meet & greet with The Grinch, unlimited fountain drinks, cosmic bowling, and holiday music & décor.
Psst… Check Out Holiday Shows and Musical Performances in Westchester
The 22nd Annual Reenactment of the Flying Santa
Fire Island Lighthouse, 600 Robert Moses State Parkway, Babylon
Saturday, Dec. 14, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm
All ages
Free
Santa arrives at the Lighthouse to welcome families and snap photos!
Santa in the Amagansett Square
The Amagansett Square, 4 Amagansett Square Drive, Amagansett
Saturday, Dec. 14, 11:30 am – 2 pm
All ages
Free
Santa’s trading his sleigh for a fire truck and heading to Amagansett Square! Listen as Amagansett Elementary School children spread holiday cheer with Christmas carols, Jack’s Coffee will provide donuts for decorating, hot chocolate, and coffee, The Reform Club will be serving holiday treats, take part in arts and crafts at Pink Chicken store, and of course – Santa!
Seashell Ornaments
The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor
Saturday, Dec. 14, 12 pm– 1 pm & 2 – 3 pm
Ages 3 and older
$6-$8 admission + $10 participant; $5 for members
From clams to sea snails to nautilus squid, explore the wonderful world of shelled animals in this educator-led workshop. Find out how to identify shells local to Long Island, and decorate a decoupaged shell ornament to hang up at home during this festive time of year.
Holiday Card-Making Workshop
One River School Port Jefferson, 5070 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson Station
Saturday, Dec. 14, 5 – 6:30 pm
Ages 11-18
$35
The Holidays are the best time to get everyone together for craft nights and at One River we would love to spread the Cheer of winter with you. This is a worry and stress-free environment, with a peaceful setting, Christmas Music, and that soft winter feeling. One River will provide all materials! Each participant can create up to 5 holiday cards!
Port Jefferson Lantern Light House Tour
118 West Broadway, Port Jefferson
Saturday, Dec. 14, 5 – 8 pm
All ages
$40-$100
Celebrate the Holiday Season with a visit to 5 home locations within Port Jefferson Village decorated for the Holiday Season!
Christmas Tree Festival – Crafts and Book Reading
Global Language Reads, 402 Main St., Port Jefferson
Sunday, Dec. 15, 3 – 5 pm
All ages
$5
Enjoy a magical afternoon at the Christmas Tree Festival! Kids can create festive crafts, listen to a delightful holiday book reading, and marvel at the beautifully decorated Christmas trees that fill the store with seasonal cheer.
Snoopy Christmas Paint Event
Key to My Art, 10 W Oak St., Amityville
Sunday, Dec. 22, 10 – 11 am
Ages 7 and older
$30
Paint an adorable Snoopy Christmas painting by following step-by-step instructions.
Psst… Check Out 12 Long Island Holiday Tree Lightings 2024