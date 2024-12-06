24 Incredible Long Island Christmas Events 2024

During the holidays, Long Island is always full of festive Christmas events. Whether you’re looking to stroll through the brightest walk-thru holiday light shows or take the kids to dine with Santa, there’s truly something for everyone. To help you make the most of the season, we’ve rounded up 24 of the best Christmas events on the island this year. So grab your family, bundle up, and get ready to experience all the holiday magic Long Island has to offer in 2024!

Psst… Check out 14 Places for Dining With Santa in Long Island

Nassau

Holy Trinity Orthodox Church of East Meadow, 369 Green Ave., East Meadow

Saturday, Dec. 7, 7 – 8 pm

All ages

Free

This annual concert features choral music from the Orthodox Church and traditional carols from both East and West.

Main St., Port Washington

Dec. 7-14, Saturdays, see website for complete schedule

All ages

Free

Port Holiday Magic returns with store specials, free trolley rides, shoppertainment, and more. There will be singing Toy Soldiers, holiday blowups, carolers and more.

Merrick Golf Course Clubhouse, 2550B Clubhouse Road, Merrick

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2 – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Santa will be arriving by Fire truck with free candy, and hot chocolate. Don’t forget to snap a picture with Santa.

Mineola Memorial Park, 195 Marcellus Road, Mineola

Dec. 7-15, Saturdays and Sundays, 4 – 9 pm.

All ages

Free

Enjoy a range of festive features including: Ice Skating & Fun Activities, delicious food & drinks, music & entertainment, character meet & greets and a chance to Meet Santa, exciting performances, and Vendor Village for holiday shopping!

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City

Saturday, Dec. 7, 5:30 – 8:30 pm

Ages 3 – 10

$16

Make unforgettable memories this holiday season! Join Santa and Rudolph at the DJ-led dance party, get creative with festive keepsake crafts, decorate a special cookie that Santa would love, sock skate with Elsa and Olaf, enjoy songs of the season with Victorian carolers, take a holiday family photo, and show off your ugly holiday sweater.

Gold Coast Arts Center, 113 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck

Sunday, Dec. 8, 1 – 2:30 pm

Ages 5 and older

$60; $40 members

Advanced registration required

Make your own festive vase, plate, and coaster with specialized paint. Step-by-step instructions will be given on various paint pour techniques. The finished piece will be a creative surprise for you or your loved ones.

Plaza Theatricals at The Elmont Library Theatre, 700 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont

Sunday, Dec. 8, 4 – 5:30 pm

All ages

$35-$40

Enjoy a sensational afternoon of soulful tunes, joyful dancing, and nostalgic vibes at this electrifying Motown Holiday Party. Get ready to groove, spread the festive cheer, and make unforgettable memories!

Planting Fields Arboretum, 1395 Planting Fields Road, Oyster Bay

Dec. 14-15, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 1 pm & 1 – 4 pm

All Ages

$15; $13 seniors 62 and older; free for ages 5 and younger

Enjoy a rare opportunity to see a stunning and festively decorated Coe Hall in full holiday splendor and spirit, with natural materials sourced from Planting Fields. Experience the magic of the season with live holiday music, crafts, activities and more, plus…snap a holiday photo with the Grinch! Don’t forget to check out the Indigenous Tree with ornaments crafted by local students.

Celebrations In The Kitchen, 63 East Old Country Road, Hicksville

Sunday, Dec. 22, 10 – 11:15 am

Ages 6 and older

$59.95

Guests will decorate a special batch of Christmas cookies using a colorful selection of royal icing.

Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City

Friday, Dec. 27, 5:30 – 8:30 pm

Ages 5 – 12

$22; $20 ages 2-12 and seniors 62 and older

Wear your favorite pajamas and immerse yourself in a world of Grinchy mischief and holiday cheer. This special family evening is packed with activities, a beloved holiday movie, delicious treats, and the chance to snap a photo with the Grinch before he sneaks away!

Suffolk

Deer Park Ave. (From Main St. to Park Ave.), Babylon

Friday, Dec. 6, 5 – 9 pm

All ages

Free

See Santa arrive with his reindeer and take a photo with him and his elves. Let Santa’s elves help you mail your Christmas list to the North Pole. The fun also includes celebrating the Holidays with Disney Princesses, riding the carousel, Christmas Carols by “The Jewel Tones”, and the Grinch and Lit Angels on stilts. Most Importantly, enjoy shopping & dining with Babylon Village merchants, businesses, and restaurants while enjoying the Christmas festivities.

Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic

Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 am – 4 pm

All ages

Free admission

Shop for holiday treasures where a variety of local vendors and talented artisans sell their wares so you’re sure to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Don’t miss out on the “Holiday Auction,” where you can take a chance to win amazing gift baskets for all ages. Plus, there will be a bake sale, crafts for children, and a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Hampton Library, 2478 Main St., Bridgehampton

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2:30 – 4:30 pm

All ages

Free

Listen to cozy winter tales read by the children’s librarians as you wait for the Lions Club to escort Santa Claus from the North Pole. Then, take a photo with Santa! Enjoy music by the East End Recorder Ensemble, cookies by South Fork Bakery, and hot chocolate by Starbucks. Shop for a holiday gift of artwork at our 10×10 Art Show Fundraiser, with original works created and donated by 100 local artists. Sing along with the Bridgehampton School Band as the tree is lit.

Global Language Reads, 402 Main St. Port Jefferson

Saturday, Dec. 7, 3 – 7 pm

All ages

$5

Step back in time to Victorian England for the Charles Dickens Festival! Celebrate the season with crafts inspired by Dickens’ stories, enjoy a live reading of classic holiday tales, and immerse your family in the charm of the Dickensian era.

Guild Hall, 158 Main St, East Hampton

Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 – 9:15 pm

All ages

Tickets start at $15

The Rainbow Holiday Cabaret, a variety show featuring family-friendly drag queens RaffaShow and Miss Nina as well as OFVS students, will feature show-stopping routines, iconic divas and comedy for the whole family.

Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main St., Stony Brook

Sunday, Dec. 8, noon – 6 pm

All ages

Free

This community celebration will bring music, performances, and heartwarming holiday cheer to the village. Visitors can explore the Holiday Tree Festival and vote for their favorite decorated trees, explore the holiday train display at Wiggs Opticians, and compete for gift certificates and prizes in the WMHO Youth Corps Santa Fund Scavenger Hunt with proceeds supporting local families in need.

Port Jeff Bowl, 31 Chereb Ln, Port Jefferson Station

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2 – 4 pm

All ages

$30

This special event includes 2 Hours of bowling with shoes, a meet & greet with The Grinch, unlimited fountain drinks, cosmic bowling, and holiday music & décor.

Psst… Check Out Holiday Shows and Musical Performances in Westchester

Fire Island Lighthouse, 600 Robert Moses State Parkway, Babylon

Saturday, Dec. 14, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

All ages

Free

Santa arrives at the Lighthouse to welcome families and snap photos!

The Amagansett Square, 4 Amagansett Square Drive, Amagansett

Saturday, Dec. 14, 11:30 am – 2 pm

All ages

Free

Santa’s trading his sleigh for a fire truck and heading to Amagansett Square! Listen as Amagansett Elementary School children spread holiday cheer with Christmas carols, Jack’s Coffee will provide donuts for decorating, hot chocolate, and coffee, The Reform Club will be serving holiday treats, take part in arts and crafts at Pink Chicken store, and of course – Santa!

The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor

Saturday, Dec. 14, 12 pm– 1 pm & 2 – 3 pm

Ages 3 and older

$6-$8 admission + $10 participant; $5 for members

From clams to sea snails to nautilus squid, explore the wonderful world of shelled animals in this educator-led workshop. Find out how to identify shells local to Long Island, and decorate a decoupaged shell ornament to hang up at home during this festive time of year.

One River School Port Jefferson, 5070 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson Station

Saturday, Dec. 14, 5 – 6:30 pm

Ages 11-18

$35

The Holidays are the best time to get everyone together for craft nights and at One River we would love to spread the Cheer of winter with you. This is a worry and stress-free environment, with a peaceful setting, Christmas Music, and that soft winter feeling. One River will provide all materials! Each participant can create up to 5 holiday cards!

118 West Broadway, Port Jefferson

Saturday, Dec. 14, 5 – 8 pm

All ages

$40-$100

Celebrate the Holiday Season with a visit to 5 home locations within Port Jefferson Village decorated for the Holiday Season!

Global Language Reads, 402 Main St., Port Jefferson

Sunday, Dec. 15, 3 – 5 pm

All ages

$5

Enjoy a magical afternoon at the Christmas Tree Festival! Kids can create festive crafts, listen to a delightful holiday book reading, and marvel at the beautifully decorated Christmas trees that fill the store with seasonal cheer.

Key to My Art, 10 W Oak St., Amityville

Sunday, Dec. 22, 10 – 11 am

Ages 7 and older

$30

Paint an adorable Snoopy Christmas painting by following step-by-step instructions.

Psst… Check Out 12 Long Island Holiday Tree Lightings 2024