Festivals & Holidays

NYC Christmas Tree and Holiday Tree Lightings 2024

Christmas Tree Lightings 2022
Nothing rings in the holiday season like a Christmas tree lighting! Check out these tree lightings around New York and kick off the holiday season the right way with your family.

Christmas Tree and Holiday Tree Lightings 2024

Click on your region to jump to events near you!

Manhattan

100th Annual Washington Square Tree Lighting

Washington Square Park, Greenwich Village
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 6 – 7 pm
All Ages
Free

The Rob Susman Brass Quartet, vocalist Linseigh Green, and children and grown-ups alike will sing holiday songs and the sparkling lights on the resplendent tree will be turned on to mark the beginning of festive winter evenings. Santa Claus himself has promised to appear, candy canes in hand, and lead the children in the illumination countdown. Given that this is the 100th year, expect a little extra something special!

The Seaport Holiday Tree Lighting

Seaport Square, Between Pier 16 & 17, Downtown Manhattan
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 3 – 7 pm
All Ages
Free

Festive photo ops. Live music. Holiday shopping and cozy beverages. This year’s Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony is a celebration of community, music, and holiday cheer. The festivities begin at 3 pm with Maum Market, where you can shop a pop-up of holiday finds while a live DJ spins festive tunes. From 6-7 pm, enjoy lively performances and surprise appearances. The evening builds to a countdown to light the tree at 7 pm, illuminating Seaport Square for the holiday season.

Christmas Tree Lighting at The Rink

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, 41st St. and 6th Ave., Midtown
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 6 pm
All Ages
Free

Enjoy live performances before the lighting of the spectacular tree.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

Rockefeller Center, 45 Rockefeller Plaza, Midtown
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 7 pm
All Ages
Free

The annual Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place during the live broadcast of “Christmas at Rockefeller Center”. The 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be lit daily from 5 am-midnight. On Christmas Eve the Tree will be lit for 24 hours. On New Year’s Eve, it will be lit from 5 am-9 pm. The Tree will be on view through mid-January.

New York Stock Exchange Tree Lighting

New York Stock Exchange, 11 Wall Street, Financial District
Thursday, Dec. 5, 3 – 7 pm
All Ages
Free

This festive evening features the iconic NYSE Christmas Tree, live music performances, and various activations.

28th Annual Central Park Holiday Lighting

Charles A. Dana Discovery Center, Central Park N., East Harlem
Thursday, Dec. 5, 5:30 pm
All Ages
Free

Celebrate the season with the 28th Annual Holiday Lighting in Central Park! Meet Santa and friends, sing carols on the plaza, and warm up with hot cocoa while enjoying a variety of seasonal activities. The event concludes with the lighting of a flotilla of trees on the Harlem Meer. Please note: This event will take place rain, snow, or shine.

Winter Celebration and Tree Lighting

Morningside Park, Morningside Dr., Morningside Heights
Saturday, Dec. 7, 4 – 6 pm
All Ages
Free

Please join Friends of Morningside Park, The Holiday Band, and the incredible neighborhood for an evening of jazz and merriment as they light up the tallest living tree in a NYC park. The Tree will be lit promptly at 6 pm. Seasonal treats and temporary tattoos for the whole family.

Holiday on the Hudson

Riverside Park Conservancy, 125th St. & Marginal St., Upper West Side
Saturday, Dec. 7, 4:30 – 6 pm
All Ages
Free

Celebrate the season with a holiday tree lighting, live music, decoration making, and hot chocolate (while supplies last). Tree lighting at 5:30 pm.

Bronx

7th Annual Tree Light Event

The Mall at Bay Plaza, 200 Baychester Ave., Baychester
Friday, Nov. 22, 5 pm
All Ages
Free

Don’t miss this free, fun-filled event with enchanted holiday princesses, multi-talented elves, a stilt-walking toy soldier, The XFactor Drumline, and a parade with Santa! Enjoy music, dancing and giveaways for children with DJ Omar.

It’s a Winter Wonderland

Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, 3225 Reservoir Oval East, Norwood
Friday, Dec. 6, 4:30 – 6:30 pm
All Ages
Free

Enjoy an evening of family games, winter crafts, tree lighting, a visit from Santa, and more!

Bronx Little Italy Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Ciccarone Park, East 188th St. and Arthur Ave., Belmont
Saturday, Dec. 7, 4 – 6 pm
All Ages
Free

All are welcome to meet Santa, sing Christmas carols, enjoy Italian cookies and hot chocolate from local small businesses and see the lighting of the Christmas Tree. In partnership with the Children’s Cancer Society of America, there will be a Toy Giveaway!

Brooklyn

Atlantic Avenue Annual Tree Lighting

St. Cyril of Turov Belarusian Church, 401 Atlantic Ave., Boerum Hill
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 6 pm
All Ages
Free

Families from the community are invited to the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, Assembly Member Jo Anne Simon, and Council Member Lincoln Restler will officiate the ceremony. The Girl Scouts Troops 2133 and 2518 will count down to the official lighting of the holiday tree and the Brooklyn High School of the Arts choir will sing holiday classics!

Queens

Tree Lighting Ceremony

The Shops at Atlas Park, 8000 Cooper Ave., Glendale
Saturday, Nov. 30, 5 – 6:30 pm
All Ages
Free

Enjoy a special visit by Santa along with a DJ, strolling entertainment, free giveaways & dance performances and the lighting of the tree. Cookies and Hot Chocolate will be available, one per person and on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

Grand Christmas Tree Lighting

Grand Christmas Tree Lighting, 142-82 Rockaway Blvd., Jamaica
Sunday, Dec. 1, 7 pm
All Ages
Free

Kick off the holiday season with the lighting of Queen’s largest Christmas Tree.

Winter Wonder
Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing
Saturday, Dec. 7, Noon – 5 pm
All Ages
Included with Admission: $6; $4 for seniors, students with ID, and individuals with disabilities; $2 for children ages 4-12; free for members and children under 3.

Celebrate the best of December with live musical performances, tree lighting, holiday crafts, selfies with Santa, and sales at the QBG Shop and outdoor Holiday Market.

Winterfest

Roy Wilkins Recreation Center, 177-01 Baisley Blvd., Springfield Gardens
Saturday, Dec. 7, 1 – 3 pm
All Ages
Free

Celebrate the holiday season with a tree lighting, holiday market, large decorations and various other winter activities.

Holiday Tree Lighting

Bayside Long Island Rail Road Green, 213th St. and 41st Ave. Bayside
Sunday, Dec. 8, 3:30 – 5:30 pm
All Ages
Free

Sing along with holiday carolers, enjoy hot cocoa, snow globe crafts for kids and meet community leaders. Santa will all be there for the lighting of the tree!

Staten Island

The Church of St. Rita Christmas Tree Lighting

The Church of St. Rita, 281 Bradley Ave., New Springville
Saturday, Nov. 30, 5 pm
All Ages
Free

This tree lighting features Girl Scout Troup 5525 and the Church Children’s Choir leading caroling, pictures with Santa, hot cocoa, a DJ, raffles and more!

Holiday Tree Lighting

Empire Outlets, 55 Richmond Terrace, New Dorp
Saturday, Dec. 7, 6:30 pm
All Ages
Free

Hang out with Santa Claus and the GRINCH! Mr. Grinch Smiley. Enjoy a performance by the IS51 dance team & theater and a featured performance by Vinnie Medugno!

Grand Illumination

Conference House Park, 298 Satterlee St., Tottenville
Sunday, Dec. 8, 4:30 pm
All Ages
Free

Join in the historic ceremonial lighting of the Conference House!

