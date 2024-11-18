Nothing rings in the holiday season like a Christmas tree lighting! Check out these tree lightings around New York and kick off the holiday season the right way with your family.

Christmas Tree and Holiday Tree Lightings 2024

Click on your region to jump to events near you!

Manhattan

Washington Square Park, Greenwich Village

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 6 – 7 pm

All Ages

Free

The Rob Susman Brass Quartet, vocalist Linseigh Green, and children and grown-ups alike will sing holiday songs and the sparkling lights on the resplendent tree will be turned on to mark the beginning of festive winter evenings. Santa Claus himself has promised to appear, candy canes in hand, and lead the children in the illumination countdown. Given that this is the 100th year, expect a little extra something special!

Seaport Square, Between Pier 16 & 17, Downtown Manhattan

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 3 – 7 pm

All Ages

Free

Festive photo ops. Live music. Holiday shopping and cozy beverages. This year’s Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony is a celebration of community, music, and holiday cheer. The festivities begin at 3 pm with Maum Market, where you can shop a pop-up of holiday finds while a live DJ spins festive tunes. From 6-7 pm, enjoy lively performances and surprise appearances. The evening builds to a countdown to light the tree at 7 pm, illuminating Seaport Square for the holiday season.

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, 41st St. and 6th Ave., Midtown

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 6 pm

All Ages

Free

Enjoy live performances before the lighting of the spectacular tree.

Rockefeller Center, 45 Rockefeller Plaza, Midtown

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 7 pm

All Ages

Free

The annual Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place during the live broadcast of “Christmas at Rockefeller Center”. The 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be lit daily from 5 am-midnight. On Christmas Eve the Tree will be lit for 24 hours. On New Year’s Eve, it will be lit from 5 am-9 pm. The Tree will be on view through mid-January.

New York Stock Exchange, 11 Wall Street, Financial District

Thursday, Dec. 5, 3 – 7 pm

All Ages

Free

This festive evening features the iconic NYSE Christmas Tree, live music performances, and various activations.

Charles A. Dana Discovery Center, Central Park N., East Harlem

Thursday, Dec. 5, 5:30 pm

All Ages

Free

Celebrate the season with the 28th Annual Holiday Lighting in Central Park! Meet Santa and friends, sing carols on the plaza, and warm up with hot cocoa while enjoying a variety of seasonal activities. The event concludes with the lighting of a flotilla of trees on the Harlem Meer. Please note: This event will take place rain, snow, or shine.

Morningside Park, Morningside Dr., Morningside Heights

Saturday, Dec. 7, 4 – 6 pm

All Ages

Free

Please join Friends of Morningside Park, The Holiday Band, and the incredible neighborhood for an evening of jazz and merriment as they light up the tallest living tree in a NYC park. The Tree will be lit promptly at 6 pm. Seasonal treats and temporary tattoos for the whole family.

Riverside Park Conservancy, 125th St. & Marginal St., Upper West Side

Saturday, Dec. 7, 4:30 – 6 pm

All Ages

Free

Celebrate the season with a holiday tree lighting, live music, decoration making, and hot chocolate (while supplies last). Tree lighting at 5:30 pm.

Bronx

The Mall at Bay Plaza, 200 Baychester Ave., Baychester

Friday, Nov. 22, 5 pm

All Ages

Free

Don’t miss this free, fun-filled event with enchanted holiday princesses, multi-talented elves, a stilt-walking toy soldier, The XFactor Drumline, and a parade with Santa! Enjoy music, dancing and giveaways for children with DJ Omar.

Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, 3225 Reservoir Oval East, Norwood

Friday, Dec. 6, 4:30 – 6:30 pm

All Ages

Free

Enjoy an evening of family games, winter crafts, tree lighting, a visit from Santa, and more!

Ciccarone Park, East 188th St. and Arthur Ave., Belmont

Saturday, Dec. 7, 4 – 6 pm

All Ages

Free

All are welcome to meet Santa, sing Christmas carols, enjoy Italian cookies and hot chocolate from local small businesses and see the lighting of the Christmas Tree. In partnership with the Children’s Cancer Society of America, there will be a Toy Giveaway!

Brooklyn

St. Cyril of Turov Belarusian Church, 401 Atlantic Ave., Boerum Hill

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 6 pm

All Ages

Free

Families from the community are invited to the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, Assembly Member Jo Anne Simon, and Council Member Lincoln Restler will officiate the ceremony. The Girl Scouts Troops 2133 and 2518 will count down to the official lighting of the holiday tree and the Brooklyn High School of the Arts choir will sing holiday classics!

Queens

The Shops at Atlas Park, 8000 Cooper Ave., Glendale

Saturday, Nov. 30, 5 – 6:30 pm

All Ages

Free

Enjoy a special visit by Santa along with a DJ, strolling entertainment, free giveaways & dance performances and the lighting of the tree. Cookies and Hot Chocolate will be available, one per person and on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

Grand Christmas Tree Lighting, 142-82 Rockaway Blvd., Jamaica

Sunday, Dec. 1, 7 pm

All Ages

Free

Kick off the holiday season with the lighting of Queen’s largest Christmas Tree.

Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing

Saturday, Dec. 7, Noon – 5 pm

All Ages

Included with Admission: $6; $4 for seniors, students with ID, and individuals with disabilities; $2 for children ages 4-12; free for members and children under 3.

Celebrate the best of December with live musical performances, tree lighting, holiday crafts, selfies with Santa, and sales at the QBG Shop and outdoor Holiday Market.

Roy Wilkins Recreation Center, 177-01 Baisley Blvd., Springfield Gardens

Saturday, Dec. 7, 1 – 3 pm

All Ages

Free

Celebrate the holiday season with a tree lighting, holiday market, large decorations and various other winter activities.

Bayside Long Island Rail Road Green, 213th St. and 41st Ave. Bayside

Sunday, Dec. 8, 3:30 – 5:30 pm

All Ages

Free

Sing along with holiday carolers, enjoy hot cocoa, snow globe crafts for kids and meet community leaders. Santa will all be there for the lighting of the tree!

Staten Island

The Church of St. Rita, 281 Bradley Ave., New Springville

Saturday, Nov. 30, 5 pm

All Ages

Free

This tree lighting features Girl Scout Troup 5525 and the Church Children’s Choir leading caroling, pictures with Santa, hot cocoa, a DJ, raffles and more!

Empire Outlets, 55 Richmond Terrace, New Dorp

Saturday, Dec. 7, 6:30 pm

All Ages

Free

Hang out with Santa Claus and the GRINCH! Mr. Grinch Smiley. Enjoy a performance by the IS51 dance team & theater and a featured performance by Vinnie Medugno!

Conference House Park, 298 Satterlee St., Tottenville

Sunday, Dec. 8, 4:30 pm

All Ages

Free

Join in the historic ceremonial lighting of the Conference House!