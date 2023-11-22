9 Cut-Your-Own Christmas Tree Farms on Long Island

If you’ve never gone to a Christmas tree farm on Long Island to cut your own tree, we really think you should! Those who do it year in and year out will tell you it’s something every child and family should experience at least once.

Plus, there’s nothing better than the smell of fresh pine in your home during the holidays.

Each of these Long Island tree farms has a selection of live Christmas trees and allows you to pick your own tree from its natural setting, cut it down and cart it home.

Species of Christmas trees you can buy on Long Island include beautiful spruces and firs, and they’re all available at these local farms in a range of sizes sure to fit any home. Fraser firs, known for having that classic, full Christmas tree shape, tend to be one of the most popular trees to buy this time of year.

Most Christmas tree farms on Long Island are slated to open on Thanksgiving weekend, but it’s a good idea to call to confirm dates and availability before visiting.

New to owning a real Christmas tree? Learn how to care for a real Christmas tree from the National Christmas Tree Association.

Interested in going on a day trip with your family? Check out these Christmas tree farms near NYC!

Where to Cut Your Own Christmas Trees on Long Island

1500 E. Jericho Turnpike, Huntington

631-368-8626

Hours: Saturday-Sunday, 10am to 5 pm; Monday-Friday, 3pm to dark. Precut lot remains open daily until 7pm.

Price: Call for information. No credit cards.

A 20-acre farm in western Long Island that offers trees in a variety of sizes. Bring your own saw to cut your tree, or the staff can cut one for you. Pre-cut trees are available. Staff will help you tie your tree to your car (no charge).

305 Weeks Ave., Manorville

631-875-1465

Hours: Open daily except for Tuesdays from Black Friday to Christmas Eve, 8am-4:30pm

Price: $14 per foot

Walk through 10,000 trees at this Long Island Christmas tree farm, all ranging in height from 2-foot table toppers to 8-footers. Tree varieties for sale include Norway spruce, blue spruce, white spruce, Serbian spruce and balsam fir. Bow saws and netting available. After choosing your tree, take a trailer ride back to your car for easy transport. Loading and tying assistance provided. Live trees in pots or burlap balls are also for sale. Staff is also available to dig a tree for you from the field, weather permitting. Candy canes available for kids. Leashed dogs are welcome. Potted trees are also available.

323 Weeks Ave., Manorville

631-874-3551

Hours: Through Dec. 24: daily, 8am to 4:30pm

Price: Call for prices. Cash only.

There are thousands of trees to choose from at this cut-your-own tree farm, including Norway spruce, white spruce, blue spruce, and others. Fresh wreaths available. Tree wrapping and saws provided.

20685 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-4619 • 631-298-4118

Hours: Daily, 9am-5pm

Price: Call for information.

Pre-cut trees, handmade wreaths, and crafts are for sale at this Long Island Christmas tree farm. The cut-your-own Douglas firs at this farm range 5 to 9 feet tall. Pre-cut firs are available in 7 to 12 feet. After working up an appetite from choosing and cutting your tree, stop by the farm’s Snack Shed. The menu features snacks and lunch options including hotdogs, pretzels, soup, popcorn, potato chips, candy, cookies, and local clams and oysters. Beverages include hot cocoa, coffee and tea. Ornaments, nutcrackers, tree toppers, and more available in the gift shop. No pets allowed.

43 Wyckoff St., Greenlawn

631-533-5960

Hours: Nov. 25-26, Dec. 2-3, and Dec. 9-10, Saturday-Sunday, 9am-3pm

Price: All trees $80 and up

This year, the farm has a limited supply of cut-your-own trees, so it’s recommended to visit on the first day open if you want to cut your own. Pre-cut trees are available. The farm is known for its honey. If it’s warm enough outside, you might even be able to see some bees at work! Hand-made wreaths are for sale.

812 Sound Ave., Calverton

631-929-4327

Facebook • Instagram

Hours: Wednesday-Monday; 9am-4pm; call to confirm when trees will be available to cut.

Price: $60

Located on the scenic historic North Fork, this cut-your-own Christmas tree farm on Long Island offers Douglas firs and Norway and blue spruces. A tractor ride out to the field and back is available, but customers may choose to walk out to the field and carry back their trees. Staff wrap the trees and provide rope and twine for tying onto your car. After selecting your tree, come back in to browse the farm stand, which offers fresh fruits and vegetables from Lewin Farms and other farms nearby.

30105 Main Road Cutchogue

631-735-9242

Facebook • Instagram

Hours: Daily, 11am-5pm. Trees can be cut starting mid-November.

Price: Start at $90

Cut your own Christmas tree in Long Island at this 30-acre farm that offers thousands of Douglas firs to choose from, most of which are between 6 and 7 feet tall. Families can enjoy many other activities on the farm, too, including a synthetic ice rink for anyone who loves to skate. You can also visit with friendly farm animals, sip hot cocoa, and browse the Christmas Shop for holiday gifts.

12025 Oregon Road, Cutchogue

631-734-5036

Facebook • Instagram

Hours: Daily through Dec. 21, 9:30am until dark

Price: $100

A mainstay in Long Island since 1924, this Long Island tree farm lets customers browse through 15 acres of Christmas trees to find the perfect one to take home. Pre-cut trees are also available. This year, Santa will be visiting the farm from 11am-2pm on November 24-26, December 2-3.

123 North Country Road, Miller Place

631-331-4699

Facebook

Hours: Nov. 18-Dec. 17, Saturdays and Sundays, 9am-4:30pm

Price: Call for pricing

Cut your own Christmas tree in Long Island at this local farm that offers a crop of Scotch pine, white fir, white spruce, blue spruce, and Norway spruce trees for you to choose from. Trees range in height from 3-10 feet tall. The farm provides tree wrapping for most trees, but bring rope to fasten the tree to your car when you leave.