40 Free Holiday Events in NYC & Long Island
Looking to make magical memories this holiday season without breaking the bank? The expenses can surely build up between buying gifts, treats, and decorations during this time of year. The good news is that you and your family can still immerse yourself in the season’s magic for free. There are many free holiday events guaranteed to create great family memories. Check out these free holiday events in NYC & Long Island!
Manhattan
Museum of the City of New York, 1220 5th Ave., East Harlem
Saturday, Dec. 7, 1 pm
All ages
Free
Ring in the holiday season with a family day of seasonal fun and activities! Snap a memorable photo with Santa Claus in front of the cozy, holiday-themed fireplace, explore Gingerbread NYC featuring spectacular gingerbread displays, and get creative with a hands-on gingerbread cookie decorating activity, featuring delicious cookies and toppings provided by Amy’s Bread.
Riverside Park Conservancy, 125th & Marginal Sts., Central Harlem
Saturday, Dec. 7, 4:30 – 6 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate the season with the holiday tree lighting, live music, decoration making, and hot chocolate.
Island of Warmth: Caroling Around the Campfire
Manhattan West Plaza, 385 Ninth Ave., Chelsea
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 5 – 7 pm
All ages
Free
Take your selfie with Santa in front of the Island of Warmth while being serenaded by carolers, The Mistletones, and enjoy complimentary hot chocolate from Daily Provisions.
The Skyscraper Museum, 39 Battery Place, Battery Park City
Saturday, Dec. 14, 10:30 – 11:30 am
Ages 3 – 12
Free
Making holiday cards can be a fun way to celebrate the jolly season and show appreciation for our loved ones. Decorate skyscraper-themed cards and spread some holiday cheer!
The Apollo Stages at The Victoria, 233 W 125th St., Harlem
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2 – 6 pm
All ages
Free
This event is filled with holiday-themed activities including photos with Black Santa, live performances, and opportunities to give back to the community with family and friends.
50th Annual Candlelight Carol Service
St. Peter’s Chelsea, 346 W. 20th St., Chelsea
Sunday, Dec. 15, 6 – 8 pm
All ages
Free
Chelsea Community Church will celebrate the 50th annual Candlelight Carol Service at St. Peter’s Chelsea. The service includes scripture, choir singing, and the highlight, a reading of the famous poem, A Visit from St. Nicholas, this year by Karen Mason, star of Broadway, Off-Broadway, television, and music.
Island of Warmth: Hanukkah Around the Campfire
Manhattan West Plaza, 385 Ninth Avenue
Wednesday, December 18, 5 pm – 7 pm
Free
Musical group Brooklyn Klezmer Trio Plus led by accordionist Ilya Shneyveys will get everyone dancing the hora around Island of Warmth – Hanukkah is a Festival of Lights after all!
East Harlem Tutorial Program, 2050 2nd Ave. East Harlem
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2 – 5 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, and New Year 2025 in this jam-packed Holiday extravaganza! NYSoM HolidayMania 2024 will be a holiday extravaganza that features: Hanukkah Town, Winter Wonderland, Kwanzaa Village, New Year’s Jam & more!
Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey Street
Wednesdays – Saturdays, 10 am – 7 pm, Sundays, 10 am – 6 pm through Dec. 22, Dec. 23, 10 am – 7 pm, Dec. 24, 10 am – 6 pm
All Ages
Free
Everyone’s invited to Holiday Under the Palms at Brookfield Place to get a selfie with Santa! Upon arrival, Santa’s helpers will check you in and you’ll receive a jolly alert when it’s your turn to meet the man in red.
Light Up the Night: 14Y’s Downtown Chanukah Celebration
Union Square
Thursday, December 26, 6 pm – 8 pm
All Ages
Free
Celebrate the holiday in a fun, creative way with mesmerizing LED light juggling, holiday-themed crafts for kids, Mizrahi music curated by DJ Jonathan Cohen, a soulful Yiddish music performance by Broadway singer, Joanne Borts, and an Insta-Choir experience. And of course, the evening wouldn’t be complete without a menorah lighting and jelly donuts!
Brooklyn
Marine Park Alliance Presents: Festival of Lights – Santa in the Park!
Carmine Carro Community Center in Marine Park, 3000 Fillmore Ave., Marine Park
Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 am – 2 pm
All ages
Free
Make holiday crafts and take a family photo with that famous jolly old man in red!
22nd Annual Sinterklaas- St. Nicholas Day Celebration
Wyckoff House Museum, 5816 Clarendon Road, East Flatbush
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2 – 4 pm
All ages
Free
Enjoy a fun-filled day of craft activities, tree lighting, and a special visit from St. Nick. Children will enjoy a visit from St. Nicholas as he arrives on horseback around 2:30 PM. St. Nicholas will tell the traditional tale of The Bakers Dozen and children are invited to sign the Red Book. Sip hot cider, try your hand at colonial games, create a holiday pomander, decorate a Dutch clog for Sinterklaas, and dress the tree for the tree lighting that will close the day as the sun goes down.
BRIC House, 647 Fulton St., Park Slope
Sunday, Dec. 8, 12 – 4 pm
All ages
Free
BRIC House unveils a wintry realm brimming with family fun, where art, music, dance, and interactive media weave a magical tapestry. Enjoy a cozy cup of hot chocolate, live musical performances, and festive artmaking activities. Design a luminous snowflake lantern, write a special holiday message or paint a wintery watercolor landscape to give someone special, and test your building skills in the family Gingerbread House Competition.
Shirley Chisholm State Park (Hendrix Creek Patio), 1750 Pennsylvania Ave., Spring Creek
Saturday, Dec. 21, 1 – 3 pm
Ages 10 and older
Free
Advanced registration required
Make a festive holiday wreath to decorate your home.
Kids Create: Make Your Own Christmas Tree
Rugby Library, 1000 Utica Ave., East Flatbush
Monday, Dec. 23, 4 – 5 pm
Ages 6 – 12
Free
The Library will supply the materials, you bring creativity & imagination to create your own festive tree.
Chanukah and Menorah Lighting at the Seaport
The Seaport, 12 Fulton Street
December 29, 3 pm – 5 pm
All Ages
Free
Latkes. Hot cocoa. Live music, arts and crafts, and a six-foot-tall chocolate Menorah. Save the Date for the Seaport’s annual Chanukah Menorah Lighting hosted by the Chabad Jewish Center of FiDion.
Queens
Roy Wilkins Recreation Center, 177-01 Baisley Blvd., Springfield Gardens
Saturday, Dec. 7, 1 – 3 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate the holiday season with tree lighting, a holiday market, large decorations, and various other winter activities.
Parade on Rockaway, 130th St – 143rd St on Rockaway Blvd., Jamaica
Saturday, Dec. 7, 5 pm
All ages
Free
Parade on Rockaway is celebrating ten years as the largest parade in Queens bringing joy, hope, and Christmas to everyone with festive floats and an appearance by Santa!
Holiday Show with Mitch Matlock
Queens Public Library at Baisley Park, 117-11 Sutphin Blvd., Jamaica
Thursday, Dec. 19, 4:30 – 5:30 pm
All ages
Free
The whole family will enjoy familiar Christmas classics such as “Winter Wonderland,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “The Christmas Song” and more!
Bronx
Sparkling the Heart of Fordham
Bryan Park, E Fordham Rd & E Kingsbridge Rd.
Friday, December 6, 4 pm – 6 pm
All Ages
Free
The Fordham Road Business Improvement District (BID) is hosting its 19th Annual Sparkling the Heart of Fordham tree lighting. This festive event features various joyful and family-friendly activities, such as magical pictures with Santa Claus, raffle giveaways, and the grand tree lighting.
Spread the Holiday Spirit Coloring Sheets
The Mall at Bay Plaza, 200 Baychester Ave., Eastchester
Mondays – Saturdays, 10 am – 9 pm, Sundays, 11 am – 7 pm, through Dec. 10.
All ages
Free
Children are invited to share their creativity and kindness by making heartfelt drawings to brighten the day of the wonderful senior citizens from the R.A.I.N. Senior Center with one of five festive coloring sheets and a packet of FREE crayons (while supplies last).
Winter Wonderland at The Bronx Museum
The Bronx Museum, 1040 Grand Concourse, Morrisania
Saturday, Dec. 7, 1 – 4 pm
All ages
Free
Winter Wonderland includes art activities inspired by The Bronx Museum’s current exhibition, FUTURA 2000: BREAKING OUT, and by the winter holidays! A holiday-themed backdrop for photos with family & friends A musical performance by a parranda group at 3 pm. StoryTime with Bronx Museum Educators at 2 pm. Hot chocolate, treats, and more!
Movie Club: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Van Cortlandt Library, 3882 Cannon Place, Riverdale
Thursday, Dec. 19, 3 – 5 pm
All ages
Free
See this lavish live-action version of the classic tale, starring Jim Carrey as the coldhearted creature trying to thwart Whoville’s Yuletide celebration.
Long Island
Brookhaven Town Christmas Tree Lighting
Holtsville Ecology Site, 249 Buckley Road
Friday, December 6, 6 pm – 7 pm
All Ages
Free
Kick off the holiday season at the Town of Brookhaven’s Annual Tree Lighting at the Holtsville Ecology Site. The event will feature costumed characters; complimentary candy canes and hot chocolate; musical entertainment; and a special appearance by Santa Claus, who will arrive by helicopter, and then assist with the countdown to light the tree.
Hicks Nurseries, 100 Jericho Turnpike
Weekdays, 1 – 4 pm, Weekdays, 5 – 8 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am – 1 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 2 – 6 pm through Dec. 23
All Ages
Free
Bring your own camera to take pictures with Santa. Children are welcome to sit on Santa’s lap, next to him, or on a bench in front of him.
Old Fashioned Christmas Night of Shopping & Dining!
Deer Park Ave. (From Main St. to Park Ave.), Babylon
Friday, Dec. 6, 5 – 9 pm
All ages
Free
See Santa arrive with his reindeer and take a photo with him and his elves. Let Santa’s elves help you mail your Christmas list to the North Pole. The fun also includes celebrating the Holidays with Disney Princesses, riding the carousel, Christmas Carols by “The Jewel Tones”, and the Grinch and Lit Angels on stilts. Most Importantly, enjoy shopping & dining with Babylon Village merchants, businesses, and restaurants while enjoying the Christmas festivities.
Westhampton Free Library, 7 Library Ave.
Friday, December 6, 3:30 pm
Grades 6-12
Free with Westhampton Free Library Card
Decorate a plain white T-shirt with the ugliest décor.
Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic
Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 am – 4 pm
All ages
Free admission
Shop for holiday treasures where a variety of local vendors and talented artisans sell their wares so you’re sure to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Don’t miss out on the “Holiday Auction,” where you can take a chance to win amazing gift baskets for all ages. Plus, there will be a bake sale, crafts for children, and a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The Hampton Library, 2478 Main St., Bridgehampton
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2:30 – 4:30 pm
All ages
Free
Listen to cozy winter tales read by the children’s librarians as you wait for the Lions Club to escort Santa Claus from the North Pole. Then, take a photo with Santa! Enjoy music by the East End Recorder Ensemble, cookies by South Fork Bakery, and hot chocolate by Starbucks. Shop for a holiday gift of artwork at our 10×10 Art Show Fundraiser, with original works created and donated by 100 local artists. Sing along with the Bridgehampton School Band as the tree is lit.
Holy Trinity Orthodox Church of East Meadow, 369 Green Ave., East Meadow
Saturday, Dec. 7, 7 – 8 pm
All ages
Free
This annual concert features choral music from the Orthodox Church and traditional carols from both East and West.
Main St., Port Washington
Dec. 7-14, Saturdays, see website for complete schedule
All ages
Free
Port Holiday Magic returns with store specials, free trolley rides, shoppertainment, and more. There will be singing Toy Soldiers, holiday blowups, carolers, and more.
Merrick Golf Course Clubhouse, 2550B Clubhouse Road, Merrick
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2 – 4 pm
All ages
Free
Santa will be arriving by Fire truck with free candy, and hot chocolate. Don’t forget to snap a picture with Santa.
Mineola Village Holiday Festival
Mineola Memorial Park, 195 Marcellus Road, Mineola
Dec. 7-15, Saturdays and Sundays, 4 – 9 pm.
All ages
Free
Enjoy a range of festive features including Ice Skating & Fun Activities, delicious food & drinks, music & entertainment, character meet & greets and a chance to Meet Santa, exciting performances, and a Vendor Village for holiday shopping!
Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main St., Stony Brook
Sunday, Dec. 8, 12 pm– 6 pm
All ages
Free
This community celebration will bring music, performances, and heartwarming holiday cheer to the village. Visitors can explore the Holiday Tree Festival and vote for their favorite decorated trees, explore the holiday train display at Wiggs Opticians, and compete for gift certificates and prizes in the WMHO Youth Corps Santa Fund Scavenger Hunt with proceeds supporting local families in need.
The 22nd Annual Reenactment of the Flying Santa
Fire Island Lighthouse, 600 Robert Moses State Parkway, Babylon
Saturday, Dec. 14, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm
All ages
Free
Santa arrives at the Lighthouse to welcome families and snap photos!
Santa in the Amagansett Square
The Amagansett Square, 4 Amagansett Square Drive, Amagansett
Saturday, Dec. 14, 11:30 am – 2 pm
All ages
Free
Santa’s trading his sleigh for a fire truck and heading to Amagansett Square! Listen as Amagansett Elementary School children spread holiday cheer with Christmas carols, Jack’s Coffee will provide donuts for decorating, hot chocolate, and coffee, The Reform Club will be serving holiday treats, take part in arts and crafts at the Pink Chicken store, and of course – Santa!
Grand Outdoor Chanukah Celebration
Herrick Park, 67 Newtown Lane
Wednesday, December 25, 3:30 pm – 5 pm
All Ages
Free
Kick off the festival of lights with the lighting of a 12-foot menorah at Herrick Park. Featuring family fun entertainment, hot cocoa & latkes, donuts, Chanukah swag, and more!
Light up: Montauk Menorah Lighting
Montauk Village Green, 742 Montauk Highway
Thursday, December 26, 4 pm – 5 pm
All Ages
Free
Light up the Montauk Village Green with Chanukah lights! There will be Latkes, donuts, hot drinks, and music!
Shabbat Dinner: Chanukah Edition
Chabad of the Hamptons, 13 Woods Lane
Friday, December 27, 5 pm – 7 pm
All Ages
Free
Connect with the community and enjoy a Shabbat-themed Chanukah dinner featuring menorah Challah, homemade latkes, and more!
Light Up: Amagansett Menorah Lighting
Amagansett Flagpole, Main St. & Atlantic Ave.
Tuesday, December 31, 4 pm – 4:30 pm
All Ages
Free
Light up Amagansett with Chanukah lights! Meet at the flagpole on Main Street & Atlantic Ave. for donuts, hot drinks, and music!
