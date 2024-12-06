40 Free Holiday Events in NYC & Long Island

Looking to make magical memories this holiday season without breaking the bank? The expenses can surely build up between buying gifts, treats, and decorations during this time of year. The good news is that you and your family can still immerse yourself in the season’s magic for free. There are many free holiday events guaranteed to create great family memories. Check out these free holiday events in NYC & Long Island!



Manhattan

Gingerbread NYC Community Day

Museum of the City of New York, 1220 5th Ave., East Harlem

Saturday, Dec. 7, 1 pm

All ages

Free

Ring in the holiday season with a family day of seasonal fun and activities! Snap a memorable photo with Santa Claus in front of the cozy, holiday-themed fireplace, explore Gingerbread NYC featuring spectacular gingerbread displays, and get creative with a hands-on gingerbread cookie decorating activity, featuring delicious cookies and toppings provided by Amy’s Bread.

Holiday on the Hudson

Riverside Park Conservancy, 125th & Marginal Sts., Central Harlem

Saturday, Dec. 7, 4:30 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the season with the holiday tree lighting, live music, decoration making, and hot chocolate.

Island of Warmth: Caroling Around the Campfire

Manhattan West Plaza, 385 Ninth Ave., Chelsea

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 5 – 7 pm

All ages

Free

Take your selfie with Santa in front of the Island of Warmth while being serenaded by carolers, The Mistletones, and enjoy complimentary hot chocolate from Daily Provisions.

Skyscraper Holiday Cards!

The Skyscraper Museum, 39 Battery Place, Battery Park City

Saturday, Dec. 14, 10:30 – 11:30 am

Ages 3 – 12

Free

Making holiday cards can be a fun way to celebrate the jolly season and show appreciation for our loved ones. Decorate skyscraper-themed cards and spread some holiday cheer!

Coca-Cola Winter Wonderland

The Apollo Stages at The Victoria, 233 W 125th St., Harlem

Saturday, Dec. 14, 2 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

This event is filled with holiday-themed activities including photos with Black Santa, live performances, and opportunities to give back to the community with family and friends.

50th Annual Candlelight Carol Service

St. Peter’s Chelsea, 346 W. 20th St., Chelsea

Sunday, Dec. 15, 6 – 8 pm

All ages

Free

Chelsea Community Church will celebrate the 50th annual Candlelight Carol Service at St. Peter’s Chelsea. The service includes scripture, choir singing, and the highlight, a reading of the famous poem, A Visit from St. Nicholas, this year by Karen Mason, star of Broadway, Off-Broadway, television, and music.

Island of Warmth: Hanukkah Around the Campfire

Manhattan West Plaza, 385 Ninth Avenue

Wednesday, December 18, 5 pm – 7 pm

Free

Musical group Brooklyn Klezmer Trio Plus led by accordionist Ilya Shneyveys will get everyone dancing the hora around Island of Warmth – Hanukkah is a Festival of Lights after all!

NYSoM HolidayMania 2024

East Harlem Tutorial Program, 2050 2nd Ave. East Harlem

Saturday, Dec. 21, 2 – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, and New Year 2025 in this jam-packed Holiday extravaganza! NYSoM HolidayMania 2024 will be a holiday extravaganza that features: Hanukkah Town, Winter Wonderland, Kwanzaa Village, New Year’s Jam & more!

Selfies with Santa

Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey Street

Wednesdays – Saturdays, 10 am – 7 pm, Sundays, 10 am – 6 pm through Dec. 22, Dec. 23, 10 am – 7 pm, Dec. 24, 10 am – 6 pm

All Ages

Free

Everyone’s invited to Holiday Under the Palms at Brookfield Place to get a selfie with Santa! Upon arrival, Santa’s helpers will check you in and you’ll receive a jolly alert when it’s your turn to meet the man in red.

Light Up the Night: 14Y’s Downtown Chanukah Celebration

Union Square

Thursday, December 26, 6 pm – 8 pm

All Ages

Free

Celebrate the holiday in a fun, creative way with mesmerizing LED light juggling, holiday-themed crafts for kids, Mizrahi music curated by DJ Jonathan Cohen, a soulful Yiddish music performance by Broadway singer, Joanne Borts, and an Insta-Choir experience. And of course, the evening wouldn’t be complete without a menorah lighting and jelly donuts!

Brooklyn

Marine Park Alliance Presents: Festival of Lights – Santa in the Park!

Carmine Carro Community Center in Marine Park, 3000 Fillmore Ave., Marine Park

Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 am – 2 pm

All ages

Free

Make holiday crafts and take a family photo with that famous jolly old man in red!

22nd Annual Sinterklaas- St. Nicholas Day Celebration

Wyckoff House Museum, 5816 Clarendon Road, East Flatbush

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2 – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy a fun-filled day of craft activities, tree lighting, and a special visit from St. Nick. Children will enjoy a visit from St. Nicholas as he arrives on horseback around 2:30 PM. St. Nicholas will tell the traditional tale of The Bakers Dozen and children are invited to sign the Red Book. Sip hot cider, try your hand at colonial games, create a holiday pomander, decorate a Dutch clog for Sinterklaas, and dress the tree for the tree lighting that will close the day as the sun goes down.

BRIC’s Winter Wonderland 2024

BRIC House, 647 Fulton St., Park Slope

Sunday, Dec. 8, 12 – 4 pm

All ages

Free

BRIC House unveils a wintry realm brimming with family fun, where art, music, dance, and interactive media weave a magical tapestry. Enjoy a cozy cup of hot chocolate, live musical performances, and festive artmaking activities. Design a luminous snowflake lantern, write a special holiday message or paint a wintery watercolor landscape to give someone special, and test your building skills in the family Gingerbread House Competition.

Holiday Wreath Making

Shirley Chisholm State Park (Hendrix Creek Patio), 1750 Pennsylvania Ave., Spring Creek

Saturday, Dec. 21, 1 – 3 pm

Ages 10 and older

Free

Advanced registration required

Make a festive holiday wreath to decorate your home.

Kids Create: Make Your Own Christmas Tree

Rugby Library, 1000 Utica Ave., East Flatbush

Monday, Dec. 23, 4 – 5 pm

Ages 6 – 12

Free

The Library will supply the materials, you bring creativity & imagination to create your own festive tree.

Chanukah and Menorah Lighting at the Seaport

The Seaport, 12 Fulton Street

December 29, 3 pm – 5 pm

All Ages

Free

Latkes. Hot cocoa. Live music, arts and crafts, and a six-foot-tall chocolate Menorah. Save the Date for the Seaport’s annual Chanukah Menorah Lighting hosted by the Chabad Jewish Center of FiDion.

Queens

Winterfest

Roy Wilkins Recreation Center, 177-01 Baisley Blvd., Springfield Gardens

Saturday, Dec. 7, 1 – 3 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the holiday season with tree lighting, a holiday market, large decorations, and various other winter activities.

Parade on Rockaway

Parade on Rockaway, 130th St – 143rd St on Rockaway Blvd., Jamaica

Saturday, Dec. 7, 5 pm

All ages

Free

Parade on Rockaway is celebrating ten years as the largest parade in Queens bringing joy, hope, and Christmas to everyone with festive floats and an appearance by Santa!

Holiday Show with Mitch Matlock

Queens Public Library at Baisley Park, 117-11 Sutphin Blvd., Jamaica

Thursday, Dec. 19, 4:30 – 5:30 pm

All ages

Free

The whole family will enjoy familiar Christmas classics such as “Winter Wonderland,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “The Christmas Song” and more!

Bronx

Sparkling the Heart of Fordham

Bryan Park, E Fordham Rd & E Kingsbridge Rd.

Friday, December 6, 4 pm – 6 pm

All Ages

Free

The Fordham Road Business Improvement District (BID) is hosting its 19th Annual Sparkling the Heart of Fordham tree lighting. This festive event features various joyful and family-friendly activities, such as magical pictures with Santa Claus, raffle giveaways, and the grand tree lighting.

Spread the Holiday Spirit Coloring Sheets

The Mall at Bay Plaza, 200 Baychester Ave., Eastchester

Mondays – Saturdays, 10 am – 9 pm, Sundays, 11 am – 7 pm, through Dec. 10.

All ages

Free

Children are invited to share their creativity and kindness by making heartfelt drawings to brighten the day of the wonderful senior citizens from the R.A.I.N. Senior Center with one of five festive coloring sheets and a packet of FREE crayons (while supplies last).

Winter Wonderland at The Bronx Museum

The Bronx Museum, 1040 Grand Concourse, Morrisania

Saturday, Dec. 7, 1 – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Winter Wonderland includes art activities inspired by The Bronx Museum’s current exhibition, FUTURA 2000: BREAKING OUT, and by the winter holidays! A holiday-themed backdrop for photos with family & friends A musical performance by a parranda group at 3 pm. StoryTime with Bronx Museum Educators at 2 pm. Hot chocolate, treats, and more!

Movie Club: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Van Cortlandt Library, 3882 Cannon Place, Riverdale

Thursday, Dec. 19, 3 – 5 pm

All ages

Free

See this lavish live-action version of the classic tale, starring Jim Carrey as the coldhearted creature trying to thwart Whoville’s Yuletide celebration.

Long Island

Brookhaven Town Christmas Tree Lighting

Holtsville Ecology Site, 249 Buckley Road

Friday, December 6, 6 pm – 7 pm

All Ages

Free

Kick off the holiday season at the Town of Brookhaven’s Annual Tree Lighting at the Holtsville Ecology Site. The event will feature costumed characters; complimentary candy canes and hot chocolate; musical entertainment; and a special appearance by Santa Claus, who will arrive by helicopter, and then assist with the countdown to light the tree.

Pictures with Santa

Hicks Nurseries, 100 Jericho Turnpike

Weekdays, 1 – 4 pm, Weekdays, 5 – 8 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am – 1 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 2 – 6 pm through Dec. 23

All Ages

Free

Bring your own camera to take pictures with Santa. Children are welcome to sit on Santa’s lap, next to him, or on a bench in front of him.

Old Fashioned Christmas Night of Shopping & Dining!

Deer Park Ave. (From Main St. to Park Ave.), Babylon

Friday, Dec. 6, 5 – 9 pm

All ages

Free

See Santa arrive with his reindeer and take a photo with him and his elves. Let Santa’s elves help you mail your Christmas list to the North Pole. The fun also includes celebrating the Holidays with Disney Princesses, riding the carousel, Christmas Carols by “The Jewel Tones”, and the Grinch and Lit Angels on stilts. Most Importantly, enjoy shopping & dining with Babylon Village merchants, businesses, and restaurants while enjoying the Christmas festivities.

Ugly ‘Sweaters’

Westhampton Free Library, 7 Library Ave.

Friday, December 6, 3:30 pm

Grades 6-12

Free with Westhampton Free Library Card

Deco­rate a plain white T-shirt with the ugliest décor.

Annual Holiday Fair

Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic

Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 am – 4 pm

All ages

Free admission

Shop for holiday treasures where a variety of local vendors and talented artisans sell their wares so you’re sure to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Don’t miss out on the “Holiday Auction,” where you can take a chance to win amazing gift baskets for all ages. Plus, there will be a bake sale, crafts for children, and a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Holiday Open House

The Hampton Library, 2478 Main St., Bridgehampton

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2:30 – 4:30 pm

All ages

Free

Listen to cozy winter tales read by the children’s librarians as you wait for the Lions Club to escort Santa Claus from the North Pole. Then, take a photo with Santa! Enjoy music by the East End Recorder Ensemble, cookies by South Fork Bakery, and hot chocolate by Starbucks. Shop for a holiday gift of artwork at our 10×10 Art Show Fundraiser, with original works created and donated by 100 local artists. Sing along with the Bridgehampton School Band as the tree is lit.

Free Christmas Concert

Holy Trinity Orthodox Church of East Meadow, 369 Green Ave., East Meadow

Saturday, Dec. 7, 7 – 8 pm

All ages

Free

This annual concert features choral music from the Orthodox Church and traditional carols from both East and West.

Port Holiday Magic

Main St., Port Washington

Dec. 7-14, Saturdays, see website for complete schedule

All ages

Free

Port Holiday Magic returns with store specials, free trolley rides, shoppertainment, and more. There will be singing Toy Soldiers, holiday blowups, carolers, and more.

Annual Santa’s Visit

Merrick Golf Course Clubhouse, 2550B Clubhouse Road, Merrick

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2 – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Santa will be arriving by Fire truck with free candy, and hot chocolate. Don’t forget to snap a picture with Santa.

Mineola Village Holiday Festival

Mineola Memorial Park, 195 Marcellus Road, Mineola

Dec. 7-15, Saturdays and Sundays, 4 – 9 pm.

All ages

Free

Enjoy a range of festive features including Ice Skating & Fun Activities, delicious food & drinks, music & entertainment, character meet & greets and a chance to Meet Santa, exciting performances, and a Vendor Village for holiday shopping!

45th Annual Holiday Festival

Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main St., Stony Brook

Sunday, Dec. 8, 12 pm– 6 pm

All ages

Free

This community celebration will bring music, performances, and heartwarming holiday cheer to the village. Visitors can explore the Holiday Tree Festival and vote for their favorite decorated trees, explore the holiday train display at Wiggs Opticians, and compete for gift certificates and prizes in the WMHO Youth Corps Santa Fund Scavenger Hunt with proceeds supporting local families in need.

The 22nd Annual Reenactment of the Flying Santa

Fire Island Lighthouse, 600 Robert Moses State Parkway, Babylon

Saturday, Dec. 14, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

All ages

Free

Santa arrives at the Lighthouse to welcome families and snap photos!

Santa in the Amagansett Square

The Amagansett Square, 4 Amagansett Square Drive, Amagansett

Saturday, Dec. 14, 11:30 am – 2 pm

All ages

Free

Santa’s trading his sleigh for a fire truck and heading to Amagansett Square! Listen as Amagansett Elementary School children spread holiday cheer with Christmas carols, Jack’s Coffee will provide donuts for decorating, hot chocolate, and coffee, The Reform Club will be serving holiday treats, take part in arts and crafts at the Pink Chicken store, and of course – Santa!

Grand Outdoor Chanukah Celebration

Herrick Park, 67 Newtown Lane

Wednesday, December 25, 3:30 pm – 5 pm

All Ages

Free

Kick off the festival of lights with the lighting of a 12-foot menorah at Herrick Park. Featuring family fun entertainment, hot cocoa & latkes, donuts, Chanukah swag, and more!

Light up: Montauk Menorah Lighting

Montauk Village Green, 742 Montauk Highway

Thursday, December 26, 4 pm – 5 pm

All Ages

Free

Light up the Montauk Village Green with Chanukah lights! There will be Latkes, donuts, hot drinks, and music!

Shabbat Dinner: Chanukah Edition

Chabad of the Hamptons, 13 Woods Lane

Friday, December 27, 5 pm – 7 pm

All Ages

Free

Connect with the community and enjoy a Shabbat-themed Chanukah dinner featuring menorah Challah, homemade latkes, and more!

Light Up: Amagansett Menorah Lighting

Amagansett Flagpole, Main St. & Atlantic Ave.

Tuesday, December 31, 4 pm – 4:30 pm

All Ages

Free

Light up Amagansett with Chanukah lights! Meet at the flagpole on Main Street & Atlantic Ave. for donuts, hot drinks, and music!

