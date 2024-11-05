2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in NYC – Sneak Peek at What Families Can Expect

This year’s 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree hails from Massachusetts, marking the first time since 1959 that a tree from the state has been chosen! The Norway Spruce, sourced from West Stockbridge in the Southern Berkshires, will be cut down on Thursday, November 7, 2024, and is set to arrive at Center Plaza on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

The annual Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, December 4, 2024, during the live broadcast of Christmas at Rockefeller Center.

Psst… Check Out the Rink at Rockefeller Center

Tree Illumination Schedule:

The 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will shine daily from 5 am to midnight.

On Christmas Eve, it will remain lit for 24 hours.

On New Year’s Eve, the tree will be illuminated from 5 am to 9 pm.

The tree will be on display until mid-January.

Quick Facts About the 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Height: 74 feet

74 feet Weight: Approximately 11 tons

Approximately 11 tons Age: About 70 years

About 70 years Origin: West Stockbridge, Massachusetts (Southern Berkshires)

West Stockbridge, Massachusetts (Southern Berkshires) Lights: Over 50,000 multi-colored LED lights on approximately 5 miles of wire

Over 50,000 multi-colored LED lights on approximately 5 miles of wire Star: A three-dimensional Swarovski star designed by architect Daniel Libeskind in 2018, weighing about 900 pounds and featuring 70 spikes covered in 3 million crystals

Important Dates

Tree Arrival in NYC: November 9, 2024

November 9, 2024 Tree Lighting Ceremony: December 4, 2024

December 4, 2024 Tree Removal: Mid-January 2025

Visiting Hours

Daily Lighting: 5 am-midnight

5 am-midnight Christmas Eve: Lit for 24 hours

Lit for 24 hours New Year’s Eve: Lit from 5 am – 9 pm

Lit from 5 am – 9 pm Display Duration: Until mid-January

Native New Yorkers and tourists alike marvel at the Rockefeller Christmas Tree year after year. It’s an especially fun family outing during the holiday season.

The Rockefeller Christmas Tree has been around long enough to become a part of the city’s identity and has been a holiday tradition since 1931. Each year, a massive Norway spruce is chosen to be the star of the show, often measuring around 75 feet tall. It’s decorated with over 50,000 lights and topped with a stunning star, making it a fantastic sight to see in person year after year.

The actual tree lighting ceremony is a much-awaited annual event that draws huge crowds and is broadcast on NBC’s “Christmas at Rockefeller Center” hosted this year by Kelly Clarkson, who also hosted last year’s tree lighting. With the line-up of festive musical performances (yet to be announced), it’s a great way to kick off the holiday season, particularly for families. If you’re in the city, it’s a good excuse to bundle up and enjoy some time outdoors. The atmosphere is lively, it’s ideal for photo taking, and there are plenty of food vendors around, so there’s a lot to keep everyone entertained.

Psst… Check Out Things to Do This Weekend in NYC with Kids

Visiting the tree also gives you the chance to explore Rockefeller Center itself, which is home to some iconic attractions, including ice skating at the rink below the tree. It’s a classic and memorable winter experience that the kids will love. Plus, you can stroll around and check out the other holiday displays in the area, soak in the festive atmosphere, and maybe even enjoy some hot chocolate nearby to round out the night.

Though massive, the Rockefeller Christmas Tree is not just about the tree itself but the whole experience, from the dazzling lights and festive vibe to the busy crowds and that magical holiday feeling, making it a must-see for visitors from all over the world. Lucky for us, it’s right in our own backyard!

For more information, visit rockefellercenter.com.