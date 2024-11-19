The Best Holiday Family Experiences Around New York 2024
Don’t miss these holiday experiences around New York this year!
- Manhattan
- Bronx
- Brooklyn
- Queens
- Nassau County, Long Island
- Suffolk County, Long Island
- Westchester
- Rockland
- Bergen
Manhattan
Santa’s Winter Wonderland
Watermark, 78 South St., Downtown Manhattan
Nov. 8-Dec. 31, see website for complete schedule
All Ages
Tickets start at $15
Experience a whimsical waterfront Holiday installation along with dining and entertainment options surrounded by Christmas trees, games, and activities for kids and adults alike! Choose from General Admission and enjoy a fully outdoor experience where you indulge in complimentary hot chocolate (regular or boozy) plus a complimentary treat from Santa’s snack shack to enjoy as you take in the sights and activities. Or stay a while, and reserve seating in the Magical and illuminated Heated Glasshouses and indulge in a curated holiday menu (1 entrée included) filled with delicious food, cocktails and sweet treats.
PaleyLand
The Paley Museum, 25 W 52nd St., Midtown West
Nov. 11-Jan. 5, Wednesdays – Sundays, 12 – 6 pm.
Ages 8 and under
$21.50; free for children younger than 12
Celebrate the holidays at this immersive holiday extravaganza including photos with Santa and holiday characters, crafts, giveaways, screenings of classic holiday favorites, hot chocolate, a magical train display, and more.
Walking in a Winter (ONE)derland at One World Observatory
One World Observatory, 117 West St., Lower Manhattan
Nov. 20-Jan. 5, Daily, 9 am – 9 pm.
All Ages
$52-$63
One World Observatory, New York City’s highest observation deck, will be transformed into the magical ONEderland, a breathtaking winter wonderland this holiday season. Set against the stunning backdrop of New York City, guests will be transported to a cozy chalet atmosphere, complete with enchanting photo opportunities and festive culinary delights curated by One Dine.
Tingle Bells: An ASMR-Inspired Holiday Special
ARTECHOUSE NYC, 439 W 15th St., Chelsea
Nov. 21-Jan. 5, Daily, 10 am – 10 pm.
Ages 5 and up
$23.85-$27.56; $16.96 ages 4-15; free for ages 3 and younger
Join this holiday celebration where tradition meets innovation, and the warmth of the holidays is reimagined through cutting-edge digital artistry. This immersive digital exhibition is designed to soothe your senses and warm your spirit. Inspired by the soothing power of ASMR, this limited-run experience invites you to unwind in a sanctuary of sound and visuals designed to be oddly satisfying.
Holiday Under the Palms at Brookfield Place
Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey St., Battery Park City
Nov. 22-Dec. 24, see website for complete schedule
All Ages
Free
All season long, BFPL invites visitors to revel in this year’s uniquely tropical holiday cheer by savoring festive cocktails, finding the perfect gifts, enjoying live performances, and snapping photo moments while spending time with Santa. Bask in the warmth of Holiday Under the Palms, where the spirit of the holidays meets the fun of the tropics in the heart of Lower Manhattan. The Rink at BFPL: Located on the Waterfront Plaza, the Rink at Brookfield Place will open in mid-November for another memorable winter season.
Shine Bright at Hudson Yards Presented by Wells Fargo
The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards, 20 Hudson Yards, Midtown
Nov. 25-Jan. 5, Mondays – Saturdays, 10 am – 8 pm, Sundays, 11 am – 7 pm.
All Ages
Free
Featuring over two million twinkling lights, Shine Bright at Hudson Yards Presented by Wells Fargo, will light up the neighborhood with 115 miles of string lights, 725 evergreen trees, and 16-foot-tall, illuminated set pieces in the shape of hot air balloons arranged through the Public Square and Gardens. A 32-foot hot air balloon centerpiece will be suspended in The Great Room of The Shops & Restaurants.
Holiday Harbor Lights
Pier 83, West 42nd St. and 12th Ave., Midtown West
Nov. 29-Jan. 5, Daily, 7 pm.
All Ages
Tickets start at $48
This cruise comes alive with twinkling lights, festive garlands, and Christmas trees. Enjoy New York City’s holiday lights from the warmth of the beautifully decorated cabin aboard the Holiday Harbor Lights cruise.
Bronx
NYBG Holiday Train Show
New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd., Fordham
Nov. 16-Jan. 20, Tuesdays – Sundays, 10 am – 6 pm
All Ages
$25-$35
Experience the magic of this beloved New York tradition inside the colorfully lit Haupt Conservatory, and outside among the picture-perfect train displays. Adults and kids alike will find themselves immersed in a miniature cityscape filled with lively model trains and plant-based replicas of beloved New York landmarks. This ultimate holiday destination is filled with delicious treats, unique holiday gifts, festive décor, and twinkling lights.
Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights
Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., West Farms
Nov. 22-Jan. 5; see website for complete schedule
All Ages
Tickets start $26.95
Holiday Lights is an immersive, walkthrough experience that is perfect for all ages and guaranteed to bring lasting holiday memories for families. Spread across seven different lantern trails, the lights demonstrate nearly 100 animal and plant species to connect guests to wildlife and wild places that WCS staff works to protect through field programs around the world, and at the WCS zoos and aquarium right here in New York.
Brooklyn
Lightscape
Brooklyn Botanic Garden, 1000 Washington Ave., Prospect Heights
Nov. 22-Jan. 5; see website for complete schedule
All Ages
$24-$45 for adults; $12-$23 for children
This one-of-a-kind winter light show takes advantage of the natural beauty of Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s landscapes, trees, water features, architectural details, and paths to create a magical, otherworldly experience in the winter Garden. As you enter Lightscape, you will again find an illuminated fountain show in the pond of the Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden, a beloved installation that has been reimagined and reprogrammed for 2024. Trees along the trail are illuminated to highlight their natural beauty.
Frost Fest
Luna Park, 1000 Surf Ave., Coney Island
Nov. 23-Jan. 1, see website for complete schedule
All Ages
Ride tickets start at $4; $54.99 for a 4-hour wristband
Experience a thrilling winter destination boasting select rides and attractions, holiday lights & décor, photos with Santa, holiday shopping, festive food options to fulfill the cravings of New Yorkers and visitors alike, and more!
Dyker Heights Christmas Lights Walking Tour
Meet at 86th St. and 12th Ave., Dyker Heights
Nov. 30-Jan. 5, see website for complete schedule
All Ages
$35
This chaperoned walking tour will take you to the most celebrated homes ensuring a magical stroll through the prime viewing area where homeowners take holiday decorating to a whole new level. This world-famous tour is guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit and have you coming back yearly to see the beautiful Dyker Heights Christmas Lights!
Queens
Tianyu Lights Festival
Citi Field, 41 Seaver Wy., Flushing
Nov. 29-Jan. 19, Tuesdays – Sundays, 5 – 10 pm; Dec. 23, 30, 5 – 10 pm.
Citi Field, 41 Seaver Wy. Flushing
All Ages
$22-$35
Koda and his father arrived at Caballococha in eastern Peru, marking the beginning of their long-awaited journey into the Amazon rainforest. Every night, Koda found it difficult to fall asleep. While lying under his blankets, he sketched everything he had seen during the day. Visitors will be able to experience his imagination come to life through luminous lights and lanterns! However, perhaps due to his excitement, his memories and imagination started to merge, creating a magical fusion of animals and plants.
Nassau County, Long Island
LuminoCity 2024 Holiday Lights Festivals
Eisenhower Park, 1899 Park Blvd, East Meadow,
Nov. 8-Jan. 5; see website for complete schedule
All Ages
Tickets start at $29 and $22 ages 4-12
LuminoCity Festival offers an unrivaled experience providing a delightful escape from the ordinary. Go on an adventure through dazzling light displays, indulge in delicious food and drink options, and engage in a variety of onsite activities that will make your outing an unforgettable one. LuminoCity Festival is not just a feast for the eyes; it’s a journey for the imagination. Each of the installations tells a story or embodies an artistic concept, designed to spark your creativity and broaden your horizons.
Great American Family Christmas Festival
UBS Arena, 2400 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont
Nov. 22-Dec. 29; see website for complete schedule
All Ages
Tickets start at $15
This immersive experience features talent from Great American Family movies, screenings, meet and greets, autograph signings, ice skating, crafting, holiday shopping, and of course, Santa!
Magic of Lights
Jones Beach State Park, 1 Ocean Pkwy., Wantagh
Nov. 22-Jan. 4, Fridays and Saturdays, 5 – 11 pm, Sundays – Thursdays, 5 – 10 pm
All Ages
Tickets start at $20 per carload
Magic of Lights is a dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations. Experience Magic of Lights from the comfort and safety of your own car as you wind through the sparkling path of Jones Beach’s new holiday tradition.
Christmas House Long Island
Broadway Commons, 358 N. Broadway Commons, Hicksville
Nov. 29-Jan. 2., except Dec. 25; see website for exact schedule
All Ages
$29.99; $24.99 ages 4-13; free for ages 3 and younger
Christmas House Long Island is an indoor, one-of-a-kind, fully immersive Christmas experience! Everything you love about Christmas, all in one place. All of your favorite Christmas sights, sounds, and smells come to life in Christmas House Long Island! Almost a dozen unique experiences including the first-ever Snow Room, the North Pole Movie Theater, the Indoor Light Show, and many more!
Suffolk County, Long Island
Riverhead Holiday Light Show
Splish Splash Waterpark, 2549 Splish Splash Drive, Calverton
Nov 15.-Dec. 31; see website for complete schedule
All Ages
Tickets start at $25
Featuring hundreds of dazzling, never-before-seen holiday-themed displays to delight the entire family, there is simply nothing like a trip through Suffolk County’s largest light show! Pack a favorite snack and beverage, bundle up in the warmth of your car and tune your radio to enjoy the synced light performance as you travel the 1-mile route.
Sayville Falls Holiday Light Show & Winter Garden
Sayville Falls, 30 Hanson Place, Sayville
Nov. 22-Jan. 5, Fridays – Sundays, 6 – 11 pm, Mondays – Thursdays, 6 – 10 pm.
All Ages
$22; $15 ages 12 and younger
Experience the magic of the holiday season at Sayville Falls with a dazzling light show and enchanting winter garden!
Girl Scouts of Suffolk County’s Holiday Light Show
Camp Edey, 1500 Lakeview Ave., Bayport
Nov. 29-Dec. 21., Fridays and Saturdays, 5 – 9 pm
All Ages
$10-$15
Walk through this dazzling light show filled with over 80 larger-than-life displays, 20+ designed by local Girl Scouts, on a nearly 1/2 mile trail.
Bayville Winter Wonderland
Bayville Adventure Park, 8 Bayville Ave., Bayville
Dec. 6-Jan. 1, see website for complete schedule
All Ages
$26.75; $22.75 children younger
Enjoy the festive lights and activities of the Bayville Winter Wonderland. Displays include twinkling lights perfect for holiday picture backdrops, and a visit to Santa’s toy factory funhouse. Enjoy a train ride that circles their ice skating rink or stay warm inside by building your own dream bear. Lastly, kiddos can enjoy the inflatable jump castle and bounce their hearts away.
Westchester
The Great Holiday Train Show
New Castle Historical Society, 100 King Street
Nov. 16-Jan. 4, see website for complete schedule.
All Ages
$8-$15
This beloved annual tradition returns for the fourth year with three new train displays, including an expanded LEGO layout and village. But don’t miss the classic family favorites: the Polar Express, Santa’s Double Track Holiday Train, and more! Kids are welcome to take part in a Scavenger Hunt through the Horace Greeley house’s three floors, do some crafting in the activity room, play at the train table, or sit on the mini train for the perfect photo op.
Lumina
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard, 130 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem
Nov. 22 – Dec. 30, see website for complete schedule
All Ages
Tickets start at $20
Immerse yourself in the warmth and magic of this enchanting, illuminated forest. Over half a million brilliant lights will create a cozy and inviting glow, filling the air with holiday cheer. Christmas choir and Santa pics on select nights.
Westchester’s Winter Wonderland Drive Thru Holiday Light Extravaganza
Kensico Dam Plaza, 1 Bronx River Pkwy Road, Valhalla
Nov. 23 – Dec. 31, 5 – 9 pm, daily
All ages
$37 per car
Westchester’s most beloved interactive holiday event will be bigger and better than ever with thousands of electrifying lights creating magical vignettes, TWO 100-foot light tunnels and the best LIVE Santa Claus in Westchester making it accessible and convenient for all!
The Wonderland of Lights
Dutchess County Fairgrounds, 6636 Spring Brook Avenue (Route 9), Rhinebeck
Nov. 28 – Dec. 29, see website for complete schedule
All ages
$30 per vehicle for up to eight passengers
This family-friendly drive-through experience boasts festive lighted displays from the whimsically wonderful to the nostalgic and traditional with thousands of dancing lights accompanied by sounds of the season.
Holiday Bricktacular
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester, 39 Fitzgerald Street
Nov. 29 – Dec. 31, see website for exact schedule
Ages 2-12
Tickets start at $24.99
Make it an awesome holiday when you build a LEGO ornament and decorate the holiday tree, spot the hidden elf, explore the wintry city streets featuring iconic holiday scenes in MINILAND, fill your holiday hearts with the Build To Give experience, and more!
Holiday Lights on the Farm
Muscoot Farm, 51 Route 100, Katonah
Dec. 6-21, Fridays and Saturdays, 5–8 pm,
All Ages
$6
Get into the holiday spirit and see the farm in a new light! Visit the Muscoot Farm animals inside of the decorated barns, participate in holiday-themed activities, listen to music, enjoy delicious food from participating food trucks, and more!
Grand Holiday Illumination 2024
Untermyer Gardens, 945 N. Broadway
Dec. 7 – Jan. 1., daily 4:30–8 pm
All Ages
Free
See the Walled Garden lit with more than 100,000 lights and listen to holiday music from many traditions.
Rockland
Holiday Bricktacular at LEGOLAND New York Resort
LEGOLAND New York Resort, One Legoland Blvd., Goshen
Nov. 16-Jan. 4, Saturdays and Sundays, 12 – 6 pm, Friday, Nov. 29, 12 – 6 pm.
Ages 2 – 12
Tickets start at $49
The family theme park invites you to experience the joy of the holiday season with a new ice-skating rink, Elf Headquarters, LEGO® characters, holiday-themed shows, festive food and drinks, a giant LEGO® Christmas tree, and more!
Peace, Love & Lights
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, 200 Hurd Road, Bethel
Nov. 29-Dec. 29, Tuesdays – Sundays, 5 – 10 pm
All Ages
Tickets start at $32 per vehicle.
Experience the sparkling brilliance of this light show, winding through 1.7 miles of the beautiful Bethel Woods grounds from the comfort of your car. Just turn off your headlights and follow the magical glow.
Bergen
“LET IT GLOW!” A Holiday Lantern Spectacular
Bergen County Zoo, 216 Forest Ave., Paramus
Nov. 7-Jan. 12, Thursdays and Sundays, 4 – 8 pm, Fridays and Saturdays, 4 – 9 pm
All Ages
$20; $10 for ages 3-17
Enjoy a walk throughout the Zoo with larger-than-life lanterns of animals and nature. Each admission ticket comes with a train ticket. This evening event also has fire pits and s’mores kits! S’mores kits are available in the Gift Shop at an additional cost. Kosher options available.
Orchard of Lights
Demarest Farms, 244 Wierimus Road, Hillsdale
Nov. 22-Dec. 29, see website for complete schedule
All Ages
$35 per car
Take your vehicle on a guided tour through 32 acres of brilliant holiday light displays, warm up by the fire pit and enjoy hot cocoa and treats in our retail farm market. Plus, take pictures with Santa, make your own S’mores, and listen to Santa’s singing Reindeer.
Skylands Stadium Christmas Light Show & Village
Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta
Nov. 22-Dec. 30; see the website for the complete schedule.
All Ages
Tickets start at $29 per carload.
Take the entire family on a dazzling mile-long drive-thru with over two million lights! Shop from amazing holiday vendors and take pictures with Santa. Adults can enjoy the Winter Beer Garden!
LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Holiday Bricktacular
LEGOLAND Discovery Center New Jersey, 1 American Dream Way Suite A, East Rutherford
Nov. 29-Jan. 1, Weekdays, 10 am – 5:30 pm, Saturdays, 10 am – 7 pm, Sundays, 11 am – 6:30 pm.
Ages 2-12
Tickets start at $28.99
Families can enjoy a winter wonderland of activities, festive decorations and more including a MINILAND Winter Wonderland takeover, seasonal scavenger hunt, meet LEGO® Santa or LEGO® Gingerbread Man (on select days), and more.
SEA LIFE Twinkling Tides
SEALIFE New Jersey, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford
Nov. 29-Jan. 1, Daily, 10 am – 7 pm
All Ages
Tickets start at $28.99
Celebrate the holidays under the sea with thousands of lights under the sea! Twinkling Tides Highlights: Spot Scuba Claus in the ocean tunnel! (Select dates) Coldwater Creature Scavenger Hunt Grab the holiday scavenger hunt when you start your journey and discover cool creatures that thrive in the cold. Enjoy the 10+ interactive zones decked in holiday décor.