The Best Holiday Family Experiences Around New York 2024

Manhattan

Watermark, 78 South St., Downtown Manhattan

Nov. 8-Dec. 31, see website for complete schedule

All Ages

Tickets start at $15

Experience a whimsical waterfront Holiday installation along with dining and entertainment options surrounded by Christmas trees, games, and activities for kids and adults alike! Choose from General Admission and enjoy a fully outdoor experience where you indulge in complimentary hot chocolate (regular or boozy) plus a complimentary treat from Santa’s snack shack to enjoy as you take in the sights and activities. Or stay a while, and reserve seating in the Magical and illuminated Heated Glasshouses and indulge in a curated holiday menu (1 entrée included) filled with delicious food, cocktails and sweet treats.

The Paley Museum, 25 W 52nd St., Midtown West

Nov. 11-Jan. 5, Wednesdays – Sundays, 12 – 6 pm.

Ages 8 and under

$21.50; free for children younger than 12

Celebrate the holidays at this immersive holiday extravaganza including photos with Santa and holiday characters, crafts, giveaways, screenings of classic holiday favorites, hot chocolate, a magical train display, and more.

One World Observatory, 117 West St., Lower Manhattan

Nov. 20-Jan. 5, Daily, 9 am – 9 pm.

All Ages

$52-$63

One World Observatory, New York City’s highest observation deck, will be transformed into the magical ONEderland, a breathtaking winter wonderland this holiday season. Set against the stunning backdrop of New York City, guests will be transported to a cozy chalet atmosphere, complete with enchanting photo opportunities and festive culinary delights curated by One Dine.

ARTECHOUSE NYC, 439 W 15th St., Chelsea

Nov. 21-Jan. 5, Daily, 10 am – 10 pm.

Ages 5 and up

$23.85-$27.56; $16.96 ages 4-15; free for ages 3 and younger

Join this holiday celebration where tradition meets innovation, and the warmth of the holidays is reimagined through cutting-edge digital artistry. This immersive digital exhibition is designed to soothe your senses and warm your spirit. Inspired by the soothing power of ASMR, this limited-run experience invites you to unwind in a sanctuary of sound and visuals designed to be oddly satisfying.

Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey St., Battery Park City

Nov. 22-Dec. 24, see website for complete schedule

All Ages

Free

All season long, BFPL invites visitors to revel in this year’s uniquely tropical holiday cheer by savoring festive cocktails, finding the perfect gifts, enjoying live performances, and snapping photo moments while spending time with Santa. Bask in the warmth of Holiday Under the Palms, where the spirit of the holidays meets the fun of the tropics in the heart of Lower Manhattan. The Rink at BFPL: Located on the Waterfront Plaza, the Rink at Brookfield Place will open in mid-November for another memorable winter season.

The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards, 20 Hudson Yards, Midtown

Nov. 25-Jan. 5, Mondays – Saturdays, 10 am – 8 pm, Sundays, 11 am – 7 pm.

All Ages

Free

Featuring over two million twinkling lights, Shine Bright at Hudson Yards Presented by Wells Fargo, will light up the neighborhood with 115 miles of string lights, 725 evergreen trees, and 16-foot-tall, illuminated set pieces in the shape of hot air balloons arranged through the Public Square and Gardens. A 32-foot hot air balloon centerpiece will be suspended in The Great Room of The Shops & Restaurants.

Pier 83, West 42nd St. and 12th Ave., Midtown West

Nov. 29-Jan. 5, Daily, 7 pm.

All Ages

Tickets start at $48

This cruise comes alive with twinkling lights, festive garlands, and Christmas trees. Enjoy New York City’s holiday lights from the warmth of the beautifully decorated cabin aboard the Holiday Harbor Lights cruise.

Bronx

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd., Fordham

Nov. 16-Jan. 20, Tuesdays – Sundays, 10 am – 6 pm

All Ages

$25-$35

Experience the magic of this beloved New York tradition inside the colorfully lit Haupt Conservatory, and outside among the picture-perfect train displays. Adults and kids alike will find themselves immersed in a miniature cityscape filled with lively model trains and plant-based replicas of beloved New York landmarks. This ultimate holiday destination is filled with delicious treats, unique holiday gifts, festive décor, and twinkling lights.

Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., West Farms

Nov. 22-Jan. 5; see website for complete schedule

All Ages

Tickets start $26.95

Holiday Lights is an immersive, walkthrough experience that is perfect for all ages and guaranteed to bring lasting holiday memories for families. Spread across seven different lantern trails, the lights demonstrate nearly 100 animal and plant species to connect guests to wildlife and wild places that WCS staff works to protect through field programs around the world, and at the WCS zoos and aquarium right here in New York.

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Botanic Garden, 1000 Washington Ave., Prospect Heights

Nov. 22-Jan. 5; see website for complete schedule

All Ages

$24-$45 for adults; $12-$23 for children

This one-of-a-kind winter light show takes advantage of the natural beauty of Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s landscapes, trees, water features, architectural details, and paths to create a magical, otherworldly experience in the winter Garden. As you enter Lightscape, you will again find an illuminated fountain show in the pond of the Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden, a beloved installation that has been reimagined and reprogrammed for 2024. Trees along the trail are illuminated to highlight their natural beauty.

Luna Park, 1000 Surf Ave., Coney Island

Nov. 23-Jan. 1, see website for complete schedule

All Ages

Ride tickets start at $4; $54.99 for a 4-hour wristband

Experience a thrilling winter destination boasting select rides and attractions, holiday lights & décor, photos with Santa, holiday shopping, festive food options to fulfill the cravings of New Yorkers and visitors alike, and more!

Meet at 86th St. and 12th Ave., Dyker Heights

Nov. 30-Jan. 5, see website for complete schedule

All Ages

$35

This chaperoned walking tour will take you to the most celebrated homes ensuring a magical stroll through the prime viewing area where homeowners take holiday decorating to a whole new level. This world-famous tour is guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit and have you coming back yearly to see the beautiful Dyker Heights Christmas Lights!

Queens

Citi Field, 41 Seaver Wy., Flushing

Nov. 29-Jan. 19, Tuesdays – Sundays, 5 – 10 pm; Dec. 23, 30, 5 – 10 pm.

All Ages

$22-$35

Koda and his father arrived at Caballococha in eastern Peru, marking the beginning of their long-awaited journey into the Amazon rainforest. Every night, Koda found it difficult to fall asleep. While lying under his blankets, he sketched everything he had seen during the day. Visitors will be able to experience his imagination come to life through luminous lights and lanterns! However, perhaps due to his excitement, his memories and imagination started to merge, creating a magical fusion of animals and plants.

Nassau County, Long Island

Eisenhower Park, 1899 Park Blvd, East Meadow,

Nov. 8-Jan. 5; see website for complete schedule

All Ages

Tickets start at $29 and $22 ages 4-12

LuminoCity Festival offers an unrivaled experience providing a delightful escape from the ordinary. Go on an adventure through dazzling light displays, indulge in delicious food and drink options, and engage in a variety of onsite activities that will make your outing an unforgettable one. LuminoCity Festival is not just a feast for the eyes; it’s a journey for the imagination. Each of the installations tells a story or embodies an artistic concept, designed to spark your creativity and broaden your horizons.

UBS Arena, 2400 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont

Nov. 22-Dec. 29; see website for complete schedule

All Ages

Tickets start at $15

This immersive experience features talent from Great American Family movies, screenings, meet and greets, autograph signings, ice skating, crafting, holiday shopping, and of course, Santa!

Jones Beach State Park, 1 Ocean Pkwy., Wantagh

Nov. 22-Jan. 4, Fridays and Saturdays, 5 – 11 pm, Sundays – Thursdays, 5 – 10 pm

All Ages

Tickets start at $20 per carload

Magic of Lights is a dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations. Experience Magic of Lights from the comfort and safety of your own car as you wind through the sparkling path of Jones Beach’s new holiday tradition.

Broadway Commons, 358 N. Broadway Commons, Hicksville

Nov. 29-Jan. 2., except Dec. 25; see website for exact schedule

All Ages

$29.99; $24.99 ages 4-13; free for ages 3 and younger

Christmas House Long Island is an indoor, one-of-a-kind, fully immersive Christmas experience! Everything you love about Christmas, all in one place. All of your favorite Christmas sights, sounds, and smells come to life in Christmas House Long Island! Almost a dozen unique experiences including the first-ever Snow Room, the North Pole Movie Theater, the Indoor Light Show, and many more!

Suffolk County, Long Island

Splish Splash Waterpark, 2549 Splish Splash Drive, Calverton

Nov 15.-Dec. 31; see website for complete schedule

All Ages

Tickets start at $25

Featuring hundreds of dazzling, never-before-seen holiday-themed displays to delight the entire family, there is simply nothing like a trip through Suffolk County’s largest light show! Pack a favorite snack and beverage, bundle up in the warmth of your car and tune your radio to enjoy the synced light performance as you travel the 1-mile route.

Sayville Falls, 30 Hanson Place, Sayville

Nov. 22-Jan. 5, Fridays – Sundays, 6 – 11 pm, Mondays – Thursdays, 6 – 10 pm.

All Ages

$22; $15 ages 12 and younger

Experience the magic of the holiday season at Sayville Falls with a dazzling light show and enchanting winter garden!

Camp Edey, 1500 Lakeview Ave., Bayport

Nov. 29-Dec. 21., Fridays and Saturdays, 5 – 9 pm

All Ages

$10-$15

Walk through this dazzling light show filled with over 80 larger-than-life displays, 20+ designed by local Girl Scouts, on a nearly 1/2 mile trail.

Bayville Adventure Park, 8 Bayville Ave., Bayville

Dec. 6-Jan. 1, see website for complete schedule

All Ages

$26.75; $22.75 children younger

Enjoy the festive lights and activities of the Bayville Winter Wonderland. Displays include twinkling lights perfect for holiday picture backdrops, and a visit to Santa’s toy factory funhouse. Enjoy a train ride that circles their ice skating rink or stay warm inside by building your own dream bear. Lastly, kiddos can enjoy the inflatable jump castle and bounce their hearts away.

Westchester

New Castle Historical Society, 100 King Street

Nov. 16-Jan. 4, see website for complete schedule.

All Ages

$8-$15

This beloved annual tradition returns for the fourth year with three new train displays, including an expanded LEGO layout and village. But don’t miss the classic family favorites: the Polar Express, Santa’s Double Track Holiday Train, and more! Kids are welcome to take part in a Scavenger Hunt through the Horace Greeley house’s three floors, do some crafting in the activity room, play at the train table, or sit on the mini train for the perfect photo op.

Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard, 130 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem

Nov. 22 – Dec. 30, see website for complete schedule

All Ages

Tickets start at $20

Immerse yourself in the warmth and magic of this enchanting, illuminated forest. Over half a million brilliant lights will create a cozy and inviting glow, filling the air with holiday cheer. Christmas choir and Santa pics on select nights.

Kensico Dam Plaza, 1 Bronx River Pkwy Road, Valhalla

Nov. 23 – Dec. 31, 5 – 9 pm, daily

All ages

$37 per car

Westchester’s most beloved interactive holiday event will be bigger and better than ever with thousands of electrifying lights creating magical vignettes, TWO 100-foot light tunnels and the best LIVE Santa Claus in Westchester making it accessible and convenient for all!

Dutchess County Fairgrounds, 6636 Spring Brook Avenue (Route 9), Rhinebeck

Nov. 28 – Dec. 29, see website for complete schedule

All ages

$30 per vehicle for up to eight passengers

This family-friendly drive-through experience boasts festive lighted displays from the whimsically wonderful to the nostalgic and traditional with thousands of dancing lights accompanied by sounds of the season.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester, 39 Fitzgerald Street

Nov. 29 – Dec. 31, see website for exact schedule

Ages 2-12

Tickets start at $24.99

Make it an awesome holiday when you build a LEGO ornament and decorate the holiday tree, spot the hidden elf, explore the wintry city streets featuring iconic holiday scenes in MINILAND, fill your holiday hearts with the Build To Give experience, and more!

Muscoot Farm, 51 Route 100, Katonah

Dec. 6-21, Fridays and Saturdays, 5–8 pm,

All Ages

$6

Get into the holiday spirit and see the farm in a new light! Visit the Muscoot Farm animals inside of the decorated barns, participate in holiday-themed activities, listen to music, enjoy delicious food from participating food trucks, and more!

Untermyer Gardens, 945 N. Broadway

Dec. 7 – Jan. 1., daily 4:30–8 pm

All Ages

Free

See the Walled Garden lit with more than 100,000 lights and listen to holiday music from many traditions.

Rockland

LEGOLAND New York Resort, One Legoland Blvd., Goshen

Nov. 16-Jan. 4, Saturdays and Sundays, 12 – 6 pm, Friday, Nov. 29, 12 – 6 pm.

Ages 2 – 12

Tickets start at $49

The family theme park invites you to experience the joy of the holiday season with a new ice-skating rink, Elf Headquarters, LEGO® characters, holiday-themed shows, festive food and drinks, a giant LEGO® Christmas tree, and more!

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, 200 Hurd Road, Bethel

Nov. 29-Dec. 29, Tuesdays – Sundays, 5 – 10 pm

All Ages

Tickets start at $32 per vehicle.

Experience the sparkling brilliance of this light show, winding through 1.7 miles of the beautiful Bethel Woods grounds from the comfort of your car. Just turn off your headlights and follow the magical glow.

Bergen

Bergen County Zoo, 216 Forest Ave., Paramus

Nov. 7-Jan. 12, Thursdays and Sundays, 4 – 8 pm, Fridays and Saturdays, 4 – 9 pm

All Ages

$20; $10 for ages 3-17

Enjoy a walk throughout the Zoo with larger-than-life lanterns of animals and nature. Each admission ticket comes with a train ticket. This evening event also has fire pits and s’mores kits! S’mores kits are available in the Gift Shop at an additional cost. Kosher options available.

Demarest Farms, 244 Wierimus Road, Hillsdale

Nov. 22-Dec. 29, see website for complete schedule

All Ages

$35 per car

Take your vehicle on a guided tour through 32 acres of brilliant holiday light displays, warm up by the fire pit and enjoy hot cocoa and treats in our retail farm market. Plus, take pictures with Santa, make your own S’mores, and listen to Santa’s singing Reindeer.

Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta

Nov. 22-Dec. 30; see the website for the complete schedule.

All Ages

Tickets start at $29 per carload.

Take the entire family on a dazzling mile-long drive-thru with over two million lights! Shop from amazing holiday vendors and take pictures with Santa. Adults can enjoy the Winter Beer Garden!

LEGOLAND Discovery Center New Jersey, 1 American Dream Way Suite A, East Rutherford

Nov. 29-Jan. 1, Weekdays, 10 am – 5:30 pm, Saturdays, 10 am – 7 pm, Sundays, 11 am – 6:30 pm.

Ages 2-12

Tickets start at $28.99

Families can enjoy a winter wonderland of activities, festive decorations and more including a MINILAND Winter Wonderland takeover, seasonal scavenger hunt, meet LEGO® Santa or LEGO® Gingerbread Man (on select days), and more.

SEALIFE New Jersey, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford

Nov. 29-Jan. 1, Daily, 10 am – 7 pm

All Ages

Tickets start at $28.99

Celebrate the holidays under the sea with thousands of lights under the sea! Twinkling Tides Highlights: Spot Scuba Claus in the ocean tunnel! (Select dates) Coldwater Creature Scavenger Hunt Grab the holiday scavenger hunt when you start your journey and discover cool creatures that thrive in the cold. Enjoy the 10+ interactive zones decked in holiday décor.