Dining with Santa on Long Island 2024
There are plenty of chances to meet Santa around Long Island this holiday season. Why not enjoy a meal with your family while you do?
We’ve rounded up some of the best dining with Santa options around Long Island for you and your family to check out this year!
Psst… Check Out Dining with Santa in New York City 2024
Nassau
Breakfast with Santa at The Milleridge Inn
The Milleridge Inn, 585 North Broadway, Jericho
Nov. 30-Dec. 22; see website for complete schedule
All ages
$49.95; $32.95 for ages 2-12
Enjoy a festive breakfast with Santa and take a photo with the big guy himself!
Breakfast with Santa at Stew Leonard’s
Stew Leonard’s East Meadow, 1897 Front St. East Meadow
Dec. 7 & 8, 9 – 10 am & 11 am –12 pm
All ages
$19.99; $17.99 for children younger than 12
Santa and his friend Wow the Cow will host a special brunch at Stew Leonard’s East Meadow. The farm fresh menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, French Toast, and fresh fruit. Each child will be able to take a photo with Santa.
Breakfast with Santa
The Mansion at Glen Cove, 200 Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove
Dec. 7-22, Saturdays and Sundays, 9 am – 1 pm, through Dec. 22; except Dec. 14
All ages
$65; $40 ages 3-10
Bring your little ones for a delightful morning filled with joy and wonder. Enjoy Breakfast with Santa Claus, where children can share their holiday wishes, enjoy a delicious breakfast, and revel in the magic of the season.
Brunch with Santa Beachside
Gatsby On The Ocean, 2000 Ocean Parkway, Wantagh
Saturday, Dec. 7, 10:45 am – 1:15 pm; Sunday, Dec. 8, 10:45 am – 4:45 pm
All ages
$49.95; $24.95 ages 3-12; $5 ages 1-3
Santa and his Elf will be meeting and greeting, taking photos with your little one(s), and giving a gift to each child!
2024 American Airpower Museum Annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser
The American Airpower Museum, 1230 New Hwy., Farmingdale
Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 – 10 am, 10 – 11 am & 11 am – 12pm
All ages
$15; $12 for seniors and veterans; $10 for ages 5-12
Enjoy a delicious Pancake Breakfast in the historic Republic Aviation Hangar that has been decorated for the Holiday Season! Enjoy hot pancakes with butter, maple syrup, sausages and hot beverages and juices. You will be able to meet and greet with Santa for photos with kids and take a Flight line tram ride (weather permitting) around the outdoor displays and the historic Republic Airport Grounds.
Santa & Friends Breakfast
United Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Road, Seaford
Saturday, Dec. 14, 9:30 – 11 am
All ages
$24
Advanced registration required
This non-skating event promises a delightful breakfast spread while you enjoy the company of Santa Claus himself. Meet Santa and share your Christmas wishes. Take memorable photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus, Rudolph, Frosty, and the Gingerbread Man. Indulge in a delicious breakfast with your family and friends.
Breakfast with Santa at Coral House
The Coral House, 70 Milburn Avenue, Baldwin
Dec. 14-22, Saturdays and Sundays, 10:30 am – 2 pm
All ages
$46.95; $29.95 for ages 2-12
Meet Santa at this delicious breakfast serving all of your favorites like eggs, bacon, French toast, and more.
Breakfast With Santa
EGP Land & Sea, 2 Pettit Place, Island Park
Dec. 14-15, Saturday and Sunday, 10:30 am –12 pm & 12:30 – 2 pm
All ages
$70; $40 children 2 and older
Make memories that will last a lifetime this holiday season at this Breakfast With Santa event in an exquisitely decorated dining room! Enjoy an unlimited gourmet breakfast buffet, Bottomless Brunch Cocktails, Christmas Crafts & Activities, and Meet & Greet With Themed Characters. On Saturday it will be Santa’s Elves and on Sunday it will be Mrs. Claus.
Suffolk
Brunch with Santa at Desmond’s Restaurant at East Wind
Desmond’s Restaurant at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River
Dec. 1-15, Sundays, 10 am – 3 pm
All ages
$44.95; $29.95 ages 3-10
Indulge in the delicious signature brunch buffet featuring holiday favorites and take your own memorable photo with Santa.
Santa Brunch at Cowfish
Cowfish, 258 E Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays
Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 am – 3:30 pm
All ages
$50; $20 ages 3-12; free for ages 2 and younger
Enjoy brunch while you mix & mingle with Kris Kringle! This festive event is filled with holiday cheer, delicious brunch, and activities for the whole family. Kids can decorate cookies, get photos with Santa, and experience a magical surprise when Santa himself presents a pre-wrapped gift (dropped off the day before) to each child..
Santa Brunch
Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main St., Riverhead
Sunday, Dec. 8, 10 am, 12 pm & 2 pm
All ages
$78; $42 ages 3-12; $10.35 ages 2 and younger
Advanced registration required
Enjoy a delicious brunch served family-style in the waterfront Sea Star Ballroom, and take along a camera to capture a family photo with Santa! The kids will make a special take-home holiday keepsake! Don’t forget to leave time to enjoy the Aquarium (you can visit the aquarium before and/or after your brunch session), which is included with your brunch fee!
Breakfast with Santa at The Local Burger
Local Burger Co. Bay Shore, 62 East Main St., Bay Shore
Dec. 14 & 15, 10 am – 12 pm
All ages
$19.99
Your kids will have fun taking photos with Santa while they give him their Santa Wishlist. For Breakfast enjoy yummy Scrambled Eggs, Pancakes, French Toast Sticks, Bacon and Hashbrowns, as well as assorted fruit. Each ticket includes a photo with Santa, a Santa Wish List, a Goodie Bag as well as a delicious breakfast!
Santa & Friends Magical Holiday Brunch
Mirabelle at Three Village Inn, 150 Main St., Stony Brook
Dec. 14-22, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am – 2 pm
All ages
$50; $30 for ages 10 and younger
Enjoy a delicious brunch and meet the man in red!
Santa Brunch at RHUM
Rhum, 13 E Main St., Patchogue
Saturday, Dec. 14, 10:30 am – 3:30 pm
All ages
$45; $20 for ages 3-12; free for ages 2 and younger
RHUM invites you and your family to enter a tropical winter wonderland and experience Santa’s Brunch on Island Time. Enjoy delicious food, vibrant drinks, and holiday magic as Santa visits with children and adults alike. Capture the moment with photos of Santa while indulging in RHUM’s island-inspired brunch favorites and specialty cocktails.
Psst… Check Out Christmas Tree and Menorah Lightings in Staten Island