Dining with Santa on Long Island 2024

There are plenty of chances to meet Santa around Long Island this holiday season. Why not enjoy a meal with your family while you do?

We’ve rounded up some of the best dining with Santa options around Long Island for you and your family to check out this year!

Psst… Check Out Dining with Santa in New York City 2024

Nassau

The Milleridge Inn, 585 North Broadway, Jericho

Nov. 30-Dec. 22; see website for complete schedule

All ages

$49.95; $32.95 for ages 2-12

Enjoy a festive breakfast with Santa and take a photo with the big guy himself!

Stew Leonard’s East Meadow, 1897 Front St. East Meadow

Dec. 7 & 8, 9 – 10 am & 11 am –12 pm

All ages

$19.99; $17.99 for children younger than 12

Santa and his friend Wow the Cow will host a special brunch at Stew Leonard’s East Meadow. The farm fresh menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, French Toast, and fresh fruit. Each child will be able to take a photo with Santa.

The Mansion at Glen Cove, 200 Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove

Dec. 7-22, Saturdays and Sundays, 9 am – 1 pm, through Dec. 22; except Dec. 14

All ages

$65; $40 ages 3-10

Bring your little ones for a delightful morning filled with joy and wonder. Enjoy Breakfast with Santa Claus, where children can share their holiday wishes, enjoy a delicious breakfast, and revel in the magic of the season.

Gatsby On The Ocean, 2000 Ocean Parkway, Wantagh

Saturday, Dec. 7, 10:45 am – 1:15 pm; Sunday, Dec. 8, 10:45 am – 4:45 pm

All ages

$49.95; $24.95 ages 3-12; $5 ages 1-3

Santa and his Elf will be meeting and greeting, taking photos with your little one(s), and giving a gift to each child!

The American Airpower Museum, 1230 New Hwy., Farmingdale

Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 – 10 am, 10 – 11 am & 11 am – 12pm

All ages

$15; $12 for seniors and veterans; $10 for ages 5-12

Enjoy a delicious Pancake Breakfast in the historic Republic Aviation Hangar that has been decorated for the Holiday Season! Enjoy hot pancakes with butter, maple syrup, sausages and hot beverages and juices. You will be able to meet and greet with Santa for photos with kids and take a Flight line tram ride (weather permitting) around the outdoor displays and the historic Republic Airport Grounds.

United Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Road, Seaford

Saturday, Dec. 14, 9:30 – 11 am

All ages

$24

Advanced registration required

This non-skating event promises a delightful breakfast spread while you enjoy the company of Santa Claus himself. Meet Santa and share your Christmas wishes. Take memorable photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus, Rudolph, Frosty, and the Gingerbread Man. Indulge in a delicious breakfast with your family and friends.

The Coral House, 70 Milburn Avenue, Baldwin

Dec. 14-22, Saturdays and Sundays, 10:30 am – 2 pm

All ages

$46.95; $29.95 for ages 2-12

Meet Santa at this delicious breakfast serving all of your favorites like eggs, bacon, French toast, and more.

EGP Land & Sea, 2 Pettit Place, Island Park

Dec. 14-15, Saturday and Sunday, 10:30 am –12 pm & 12:30 – 2 pm

All ages

$70; $40 children 2 and older

Make memories that will last a lifetime this holiday season at this Breakfast With Santa event in an exquisitely decorated dining room! Enjoy an unlimited gourmet breakfast buffet, Bottomless Brunch Cocktails, Christmas Crafts & Activities, and Meet & Greet With Themed Characters. On Saturday it will be Santa’s Elves and on Sunday it will be Mrs. Claus.

Suffolk

Desmond’s Restaurant at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River

Dec. 1-15, Sundays, 10 am – 3 pm

All ages

$44.95; $29.95 ages 3-10

Indulge in the delicious signature brunch buffet featuring holiday favorites and take your own memorable photo with Santa.

Cowfish, 258 E Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays

Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 am – 3:30 pm

All ages

$50; $20 ages 3-12; free for ages 2 and younger

Enjoy brunch while you mix & mingle with Kris Kringle! This festive event is filled with holiday cheer, delicious brunch, and activities for the whole family. Kids can decorate cookies, get photos with Santa, and experience a magical surprise when Santa himself presents a pre-wrapped gift (dropped off the day before) to each child..

Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main St., Riverhead

Sunday, Dec. 8, 10 am, 12 pm & 2 pm

All ages

$78; $42 ages 3-12; $10.35 ages 2 and younger

Advanced registration required

Enjoy a delicious brunch served family-style in the waterfront Sea Star Ballroom, and take along a camera to capture a family photo with Santa! The kids will make a special take-home holiday keepsake! Don’t forget to leave time to enjoy the Aquarium (you can visit the aquarium before and/or after your brunch session), which is included with your brunch fee!

Local Burger Co. Bay Shore, 62 East Main St., Bay Shore

Dec. 14 & 15, 10 am – 12 pm

All ages

$19.99

Your kids will have fun taking photos with Santa while they give him their Santa Wishlist. For Breakfast enjoy yummy Scrambled Eggs, Pancakes, French Toast Sticks, Bacon and Hashbrowns, as well as assorted fruit. Each ticket includes a photo with Santa, a Santa Wish List, a Goodie Bag as well as a delicious breakfast!

Mirabelle at Three Village Inn, 150 Main St., Stony Brook

Dec. 14-22, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am – 2 pm

All ages

$50; $30 for ages 10 and younger

Enjoy a delicious brunch and meet the man in red!

Rhum, 13 E Main St., Patchogue

Saturday, Dec. 14, 10:30 am – 3:30 pm

All ages

$45; $20 for ages 3-12; free for ages 2 and younger

RHUM invites you and your family to enter a tropical winter wonderland and experience Santa’s Brunch on Island Time. Enjoy delicious food, vibrant drinks, and holiday magic as Santa visits with children and adults alike. Capture the moment with photos of Santa while indulging in RHUM’s island-inspired brunch favorites and specialty cocktails.

Psst… Check Out Christmas Tree and Menorah Lightings in Staten Island